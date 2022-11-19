Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

123 Main Street

123 Main Street

Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Popular Items

BLT2, bacon, bacon mayo, lettuce, tom
Nature’s Bounty, Veggies, hummus, guac ( V)
Protein Cookie (Oat)

Drinks

Thirsty?
chocolate milk (16 oz)

chocolate milk (16 oz)

$4.50Out of stock

Local farms deliver good old chocolate milk !

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.56

House made with Betsy's lemon juice, agave and water

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.56

House brewed black tea, unsweetened

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.56

Half unsweetened iced tea, half agave sweetened lemonade.

Flavored water (your container)

Flavored water (your container)

Save plastic and fill your container with our daily flavored water. No charge with your container.

Flavored water (compostable cup)

Flavored water (compostable cup)

$0.55

Hydrate! We only charge for the compostable cup.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.85

Brewed coffee, chilled and poured over ice

Iced Chai tea (no frothed milk)

Iced Chai tea (no frothed milk)

$3.85

Spiced black tea, brewed in house and chilled with cold milk and foam

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.95Out of stock

Espresso, chocolate milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup over ice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.24Out of stock

Espresso with milk over ice

Iced Macchiato (Americanized)

Iced Macchiato (Americanized)

$4.24Out of stock

espresso, milk, foam and caramel syrup over ice

Green Bee Honey Comb Apple Cider Soda

Green Bee Honey Comb Apple Cider Soda

$3.30

Fizzy apple cider with a touch of honey

Green Bee Blueberry Sparkling Water

Green Bee Blueberry Sparkling Water

$3.30

Fizzy blueberry soda sweetened with honey

Coffee

Coffee

$2.81

Hot brewed Nespresso coffee, medium

Coffee Decaf

Coffee Decaf

$2.81

Hot, fresh brewed decaf Nespresso coffee, medium

Cafe Americano

Cafe Americano

$2.81

Espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.24Out of stock

Espresso with steamed milk and a healthy layer of foam

Espresso

Espresso

$2.81

A single shot of Nespresso Ristretto.

Latte

Latte

$4.24Out of stock

Espresso with lots of steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Mocha

Mocha

$4.95Out of stock

Espresso, steamed chocolate milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup

Hot Macchiato Americanized

Hot Macchiato Americanized

$3.56Out of stock

A shot of espresso, steamed milk and a dollop of foam

Traditional Macchiato Italian

Traditional Macchiato Italian

$2.75Out of stock

A shot of espresso with a dollop of foam

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.81
Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.24Out of stock

Spiced black tea with steamed milk and foam

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.85Out of stock

Our house-made hot chocolate made with callebaut chocolate and whole milk.

Smoothie Strawberry

Smoothie Strawberry

$3.57

Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.

Smoothie Strawberry Banana

Smoothie Strawberry Banana

$3.57

Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.

Smoothie Banana Almond butter

Smoothie Banana Almond butter

$3.57Out of stock

This smoothie is vegetarian and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, honey*, agave, bananas and almond butter. *honey makes it not vegan

Smoothie Triple Berry

Smoothie Triple Berry

$3.57

Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.

Smoothie Strawberry Mango

Smoothie Strawberry Mango

$3.57Out of stock

Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.

Breakfast

Everything for breakfast can be found here!
Homemade Frittata Veggie

Homemade Frittata Veggie

$3.50Out of stock

Farm fresh eggs, milk and a variety of veggies and cheeses

Homemade Fritatta Meat

Homemade Fritatta Meat

$3.50

Farm fresh, local eggs, milk and a variety of fillings plus ham, bacon or sausage. GF

Egg Sandwich Veggie

Egg Sandwich Veggie

$3.50

A vegetarian egg sandwich on oatmeal bread

Egg Sandwich Bacon, cheddar

Egg Sandwich Bacon, cheddar

$3.50
Egg Sandwich Ham and cheddar

Egg Sandwich Ham and cheddar

$3.50Out of stock
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50Out of stock

The egg is the wrapper! Our burrito is filled with rice, veggies and beans and your choice of salsa, sour cream and or cheese.

Mexi-dip to go with your chips or burrito!

Mexi-dip to go with your chips or burrito!

$2.50
Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.50Out of stock

Two hard boiled eggs from our local farms

Sweet Breakfast Bread Pudding

Sweet Breakfast Bread Pudding

$3.50

An eggy, sweet French toast in casserole form!

Savory Breakfast Casserole Veggie

Savory Breakfast Casserole Veggie

$3.50Out of stock

Savory breakfast casserole with eggs cheese and veggies (todays flavor, ham, cheese and veggie)

Savory Breakfast Casserole Meat

Savory Breakfast Casserole Meat

$3.50Out of stock

A savory mix of eggs, bread and milk baked with a variety of fillings that change daily: bacon, ham, sausage, veggies, cheese: YUM!

Homemade Blueberry Cake

Homemade Blueberry Cake

$3.50

An eggy, blueberry pancake in casserole form with a dollop of cream cheese and maple syrup

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Local whole milk yogurt with lemon curd and fruit. Lucy's GF granola on the side.

Yogurt Parfait (Vegan)

Yogurt Parfait (Vegan)

$3.50

Vegan yogurt with fruit and Lucy's GF granola on the side

The Bagagel

The Bagagel

$2.00Out of stock

Ace Bakery bagel made with baguette dough...light and toasts like a dream!

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$0.01Out of stock

This is not your grandad's oatmeal. Maine Grain thick cut oats cooked in water with dried fruit, fresh fruit, sliced almonds and topped with milk, almond milk and a drizzle of maple syrup. (vegan)

The Bagagel W/ Salmon & Cream Cheese

The Bagagel W/ Salmon & Cream Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Ace bakery bagel with homemade dill cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber

The Veg-agel

The Veg-agel

$3.50Out of stock

Ace Bakery bagel with vegan cream cheese, veggies and our briny chopped caper and pickle mix

Bagel with dill cream cheese and cucumber

Bagel with dill cream cheese and cucumber

$3.50

Light and delicious, our Ace Bakery baguette bagels have a schmear of dill cream cheese and two layers of crunchy cucumbers

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.00

Homemade, cornmeal scones chock full of blueberries and Fantastic! AND shhh…they are gluten free.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Its not Maine without a freshly baked blueberry muffin!

Protein Cookie (Oat)

Protein Cookie (Oat)

$2.00

Made with Maine Grain oats, banana, almond butter, dried fruit and dark chocolate: Breakfast in the palm of your hand! Vegan and GF

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00Out of stock

Swirly cinnamon buns with the glaze on the side so they are just the right sweetness

Mini Croissant: Plain

Mini Croissant: Plain

$2.00

Straight from France and freshly baked daily

Mini Croissant: Chocolate

Mini Croissant: Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Straight from France and freshly baked daily

Mini Croissant: Raisin

Mini Croissant: Raisin

$2.00Out of stock

Straight from France and freshly baked daily

The Bagagel

The Bagagel

$2.00Out of stock

Ace Bakery bagel made with baguette dough...light and toasts like a dream!

Lunch

Everything from Sandwiches, soups, salads and sides to hot dishes; you'll find them here!
Add small soup or 5 oz side salad to make it a combo!

Add small soup or 5 oz side salad to make it a combo!

$3.50

Add a small soup or corn chowder or add one of our grain, bean, pasta or veggie side salads to your sandwich to save on a combo!

The Santana Fe: Turkey, pepper jack, chipotle mayo

The Santana Fe: Turkey, pepper jack, chipotle mayo

$3.50Out of stock

Turkey, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo and veggies

The Club Elite: turkey, bacon, avocado

The Club Elite: turkey, bacon, avocado

$3.50

Roasted turkey, bacon mayo, avocado, shredded carrots and greens

The Madras, curry turkey salad

The Madras, curry turkey salad

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken or Turkey Salad with cashews, golden raisins, apple, celery, curry mayo, shredded carrots and greens

The Classic: turkey salad (Copy)

The Classic: turkey salad (Copy)

$3.50Out of stock

Turkey breast, tarragon mayo, red onion, celery and greens

The Smokehouse, ham and cheddar

The Smokehouse, ham and cheddar

$3.50

Ham, sharp cheddar, peach chutney, whole grain mustard and greens

The Farmer & the Fish, tuna, veggies, lemon mayo

The Farmer & the Fish, tuna, veggies, lemon mayo

$3.50

a veggie packed tuna salad with lemon mayo, shredded carrots and greens

Nature’s Bounty, Veggies, hummus, guac ( V)

Nature’s Bounty, Veggies, hummus, guac ( V)

$3.50

Veggies, kale pesto, hummus, the only thing that makes these not vegan is the tiny amount of pam cheese in the kale pesto!

Nature’s Bounty (Vegan)

Nature’s Bounty (Vegan)

$0.01

Veggies, kale pesto (no nuts, vegan parmesan), hummus, guacamole

The Plain Jane Turkey

The Plain Jane Turkey

$0.01Out of stock

Turkey, lettuce and Grey Lady Bakery Bread. Condiments available on the side

The Plain Jane Ham

The Plain Jane Ham

$0.01Out of stock

Ham, lettuce and bread. Mayo and mustard available on the side.

The Bagagel W/ Salmon & Cream Cheese

The Bagagel W/ Salmon & Cream Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Ace bakery bagel with homemade dill cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber

The Veg-agel

The Veg-agel

$3.50Out of stock

Ace Bakery bagel with vegan cream cheese, veggies and our briny chopped caper and pickle mix

SPECIAL Turkey salad with Cranberry and almond

SPECIAL Turkey salad with Cranberry and almond

$0.01Out of stock

North country smoked turkey tossed with dried cranberries, scallion, mayo and almonds on a brioche bun. SO GOOD!

lobster salad

lobster salad

$8.80Out of stock

2 mini croissants filled with lobster salad (lobster, lemon mayo, scallion) and greens

Mini Crossiant w/ crab salad

Mini Crossiant w/ crab salad

$8.80Out of stock

2 mini croissant filled with crab salad (crab, lemon, scallion, mayo) and greens

Mini Croissant w/ egg salad

Mini Croissant w/ egg salad

$7.13Out of stock

2 mini croissants filled with egg salad (egg, mayo, salt, pepper, scallion) and greens

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$4.00

Chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and parm reggiano packed into a gluten free wrap

Collard wrap/ GF Wrap: Flavors change daily

Collard wrap/ GF Wrap: Flavors change daily

$4.00

Collard greens are crispy, flavorless and perfect for a GF option! We offer turkey, ham, chicken, tuna and veggie collard wraps. These varieties change daily, so please talk to us when you come in!

BBQ Pulled Chicken (available from 10-2:30)

BBQ Pulled Chicken (available from 10-2:30)

$8.80Out of stock

BBQ pulled chicken topped with coleslaw and bbq sauce on a toasted ace bakery bun

Grilled chicken breast with grilled veggies

Grilled chicken breast with grilled veggies

$8.80

Winner, Winner, chicken lunch (or dinner)! Herbed, grilled chicken breast over quinoa and grilled garden fresh green beans, zucchini and tomato. Topped with a grilled plum and served with chipotle mayo on the side. Yum, summer!

The Falafel Burger (available from 10-2:30)

The Falafel Burger (available from 10-2:30)

$8.80

Locally made Falafel burger, lemon tahini sauce, hummus, pickled cabbage, pickled onions and shredded carrots on a brioche bun.

Chicken Nuggets (8) and Tots (available from 10-2:30)

Chicken Nuggets (8) and Tots (available from 10-2:30)

$10.80

8 chicken nuggets and your choice of bbq or honey mustard sauce

Macaroni & Cheese (available from 10-2:30)

Macaroni & Cheese (available from 10-2:30)

$8.80

Twisty cavatappi pasta with a homemade mild cheddar sauce topped with crunchy buttered bread crumbs

Chicken and Veggie fried rice with ginger

Chicken and Veggie fried rice with ginger

$10.00Out of stock

Fried rice with ginger , cilantro and veggies topped with sliced chicken breast and hoisin sauce and cashews

Brown rice with veggies and peanut sauce

Brown rice with veggies and peanut sauce

$8.80Out of stock

Brown rice with cilantro and scallions, box choy broccoli and peppers, peanut sauce

Rice noodles with veggies, tofu and peanut sauce

Rice noodles with veggies, tofu and peanut sauce

$8.80Out of stock

Rice noodles, veggies and tofu with peanut sauce, vegan

Rice noodles with veggies, chicken and peanut sauce

$8.80Out of stock
Soup: Variety Changes Daily

Soup: Variety Changes Daily

$3.58+

Our soups are all made in house. Varieties change daily. If you'd like to add a soup to your sandwich, please do so on sandwich modifier (it makes a combo and gives a reduced price!)

Corn Chowder with Salmon

Corn Chowder with Salmon

$7.70Out of stock

Chock full of corn and veggies with a milk base. We do not thicken with flour, so its gluten free!

Corn chowder

Corn chowder

$7.70Out of stock

Chock full of corn and veggies with a milk base. We do not thicken with flour, so its gluten free!

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$8.80Out of stock

Chock full of seafood (any combo of shrimp, lobster, salmon and/ or halibut), corn and veggies with a milk base. We do not thicken with flour, so its gluten free!

Veggie Chili

Veggie Chili

$7.70Out of stock

our chili is chock full of flavor: veggies, beans, sweet potato in a mildly spicy tomato base

Frozen Mushroom, Potato, Bacon Soup

Frozen Mushroom, Potato, Bacon Soup

$3.30Out of stock

Stock your freezer with a variety of homemade soups! Often Vegan or vegetarian and always gluten free (unless marked otherwise).

Frozen Seafood Chowder

Frozen Seafood Chowder

$4.40

Have our chowders on hand for whenever you need them!

Frozen Veggie chili

Frozen Veggie chili

$3.80

Have our frozen chili on hand whenever the mood strikes!

Frozen Fresh Pea Soup

$3.30Out of stock

Frozen Turkey or Sausage, Kale and Potato Soup

$3.30Out of stock

Frozen Carrot, Sweet Potato and red curry soup

$3.30Out of stock

Potato Leek

$3.30Out of stock

Frozen Broccoli Cheddar

$3.30Out of stock

Frozen Tomato soup

$3.30

Frozen Red pepper chorizo

$3.30
House Herb

House Herb

$3.50

Our house herb salad is simple and fresh. Farmers market greens mixed with fresh herbs. Add protein and a grain side salad to make a complete meal. Comes with a vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$0.06Out of stock

cucumbers, olives, red peppers on a bed of fresh spinach. Add a side of feta if you aren't a vegan. (no charge)

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$3.50

Hearty kale, tossed with parmesan, macerated in caesar dressing and topped with homemade croutons. This one gets better as it marinates!

Vegan Kale Caesar

Vegan Kale Caesar

$3.50

kale, vegan caesar dressing, non dairy cheese and croutons.

Caprese salad (tomato, mozzarella, pesto) nuts in pesto

Caprese salad (tomato, mozzarella, pesto) nuts in pesto

$0.06Out of stock

local tomatoes, creamy burrata, basil pesto...ahhh summer!

Burrata Salad with chicken (tom, mozzarella, pesto) nuts in pesto

Burrata Salad with chicken (tom, mozzarella, pesto) nuts in pesto

$0.07Out of stock

creamy burrata with garden fresh tomatoes and pesto; garnished with grilled chicken

Quinoa Side Salad (4oz, GF, Vegan)

Quinoa Side Salad (4oz, GF, Vegan)

$1.50

4 oz of whole grain goodness. Variety change daily. Always vegan, mostly GF. For the lunch combo please add in sandwich modifier for a reduced price.

The Bean Salad: (4oz, vegan)

The Bean Salad: (4oz, vegan)

$1.50

Beans, veggies and vinaigrettes...a healthy vegan side! Varieties change all the time: lentil, chickpea, black beans, red beans and more. To make a combo with a sandwich (and get a reduced price), please add on the modifier for the sandwich.

Pasta Side Salad with tuna (4oz)

Pasta Side Salad with tuna (4oz)

$0.03Out of stock

bump up your veggies with 4 oz of green goodness. To make a combo wit h sandwich (and get a reduced price), please add your side salad on the sandwich modifier page.

The Beet Salad

The Beet Salad

$1.50

Roasted beets tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with scallion, 4 oz. GF, Vegan To make a combo, please add this salad on the sandwich modifier page.

Potato salad

Potato salad

$0.03Out of stock

steamed potatoes keep their bite. We toss ours with celery, capers, scallion, red onion, toasted corn, salt, pepper, vinaigrette and a tiny bit of mayo.

Cucumber salad

Cucumber salad

$0.03Out of stock

crunchy cukes and sliced shallots in a vinaigrette. Light and refreshing!

Asian Veggie Salad with rice noodles and peanut sauce

Asian Veggie Salad with rice noodles and peanut sauce

$0.07Out of stock

thin rice noodles topped with edamame, carrot, red pepper, scallion and bok choy. Peanut sauce on the side

Pasta Salad with tuna

$0.06Out of stock

A classic, childhood favorite, pasta tossed with our farmer and the fish tuna salad.

Vintage Maine Chips: Maple

Vintage Maine Chips: Maple

$0.05Out of stock

Locally made, plain salted potato chips

Annie's Snack Crackers

Annie's Snack Crackers

$0.03Out of stock

A quick snack for your little peanut!

Late July Whole Grain Tortilla Chips

Late July Whole Grain Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tortilla chips made with whole grains

Late July Lime Tortilla Chips

Late July Lime Tortilla Chips

$0.06Out of stock

Late July's answer to a Dorito; lime and spices coat a crunchy corn tortilla chip

PopZup Cheddar Popcorn

PopZup Cheddar Popcorn

$3.50

Locally made cheddar popcorn

PopZup Cheddar Herb Popcorn (vegan)

PopZup Cheddar Herb Popcorn (vegan)

$3.50

Vegan popcorn with nutritional yeast and herbs. Somehow cheesey, without the dairy!

Cookies: Choc Chip

Cookies: Choc Chip

$1.00

Jacquelin's all butter chocolate chip cookies, baked in house daily

Vegan Cookies Choc Chip

Vegan Cookies Choc Chip

$1.00

Jacquelin's vegan "butter" choc chip cookie. We defy you to tell the difference!

Cookies: Peanut butter chocolate chip

Cookies: Peanut butter chocolate chip

$1.00
Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin

Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin

$1.00

Jacquelin's oatmeal raisin baked in house daily

Cookies: Sugar

Cookies: Sugar

$1.00

Jacquelin's all butter sugar cookie, baked in house daily

Cookies: Molasses

$1.00

Jacqueline's all butter molasses cookie with crunchy sugar on top

Macarons (go to counter to choose flavor)

Macarons (go to counter to choose flavor)

$0.80

Raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, caramel, pistachio...straight from France, these little meringue bites are just perfect for snack o'clock. Flavors sell out quickly, so please go to counter to choose...

Brownies GF

Brownies GF

$2.00

Rich, gooey and chocolatey, we bake them daily. bonus: they are gluten free!

Grey Lady Baklava

Grey Lady Baklava

$0.21Out of stock

Homemade with hints of citrus and cinnamon, this is the best baklava, if I do say so myself!

IBT Pie Slice: Blueberry

IBT Pie Slice: Blueberry

$0.21Out of stock

Island bound Treat's blueberry pie: does it get more classic Maine than this? We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!

IBT Pie Slice: Triple Berry

IBT Pie Slice: Triple Berry

$0.21Out of stock

Island bound Treat's tripleberry pie: the blueberries are there but with a bit of tartness too. We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!

IBT Pie Slice: Strawberry Rhubarb

IBT Pie Slice: Strawberry Rhubarb

$0.21Out of stock

Island bound Treat's strawberry rhubarb pie: does it get more "spring in Maine" than this? We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!

Bakery and Sweets

Find all your drinks and treats for a coffee break here!
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.00

Homemade, cornmeal scones chock full of blueberries and Fantastic! AND shhh…they are gluten free.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Its not Maine without a freshly baked blueberry muffin!

Protein Cookie (Oat)

Protein Cookie (Oat)

$2.00

Made with Maine Grain oats, banana, almond butter, dried fruit and dark chocolate: Breakfast in the palm of your hand! Vegan and GF

Mini Croissant: Plain

Mini Croissant: Plain

$2.00

Straight from France and freshly baked daily

Mini Croissant: Chocolate

Mini Croissant: Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Straight from France and freshly baked daily

Mini Croissant: Raisin

Mini Croissant: Raisin

$2.00Out of stock

Straight from France and freshly baked daily

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00Out of stock

Swirly cinnamon buns with the glaze on the side so they are just the right sweetness

The Bagagel

The Bagagel

$2.00Out of stock

Ace Bakery bagel made with baguette dough...light and toasts like a dream!

Chips and Popcorn

Vintage Maine Chips: Maple

Vintage Maine Chips: Maple

$0.05Out of stock

Locally made, plain salted potato chips

Vintage Maine Chips: Large Thankful or Cookout

Vintage Maine Chips: Large Thankful or Cookout

$6.50Out of stock

Sage is the name of the game with these herbed chips. Think Thanksgiving and pair it with the turkey sandwiches!

Kids Menu

Market

All the extras we carry for our farmers: flowers, herbal bug balms, granola, jam...find it here!
Salt Farm flowers: $25

Salt Farm flowers: $25

$6.25

Farm to Vase: Salt Farm Flowers are grown just off island!

Salt Farm Double Lilies (6 stems)

Salt Farm Double Lilies (6 stems)

$35.00

Farm to Vase: Salt Farm Flowers are grown just off island! You wont find these lilies very many other places. Double volume and double fragrant!

Blueberry Preserves

Blueberry Preserves

$6.00Out of stock

The perfect hostess gift, souvenir from Maine or topping for your toast! Mother's Wild blueberry ginger jam.

IBT Pie Whole: Blueberry

IBT Pie Whole: Blueberry

$15.00

Island Bound Treat blueberry pie, 6-8 slices

IBT Pie Whole: Triple Berry

IBT Pie Whole: Triple Berry

$15.00

Island Bound Treat Triple Berry pie, 6-8 slices

IBT Pie Whole: Strawberry Rhubarb

IBT Pie Whole: Strawberry Rhubarb

$15.00

Island Bound Treats Strawberry Rhubarb pie, 6-8 slices

Seura Farm Artisan Bug Spray

Seura Farm Artisan Bug Spray

$9.50Out of stock

Handcrafted at Seura Farms: all natural, plant based bug spray

Seura Farm Artisan Tick Repellant

Seura Farm Artisan Tick Repellant

$10.00Out of stock

Handcrafted at Seura Farms: all natural, plant based tick repellent

Lucy's Granola Original 4 oz.

Lucy's Granola Original 4 oz.

$0.50

Lucy's original in the 4oz size

Lucy's Trail Mix Acadia

Lucy's Trail Mix Acadia

$0.69Out of stock

Hit the trail with this in your backpack and you'll have something to replenish with at the summit. Lucy's Trail Mix

Grey Lady Granola

Grey Lady Granola

$4.00

Simple and cinnamon-y, this granola baked at Grey Lady Bakery is addictive!

A farm to table "grab and go" cafe in charming Northeast Harbor. Dine in, on our porch or takeout. Open seven days a week, 9-3 and take out dinner pick up between 5:30 and 7 pm.

123 Main Street, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

