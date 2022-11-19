- Home
123 Main Street
Northeast Harbor, ME 04662
Drinks
chocolate milk (16 oz)
Local farms deliver good old chocolate milk !
Lemonade
House made with Betsy's lemon juice, agave and water
Iced Tea
House brewed black tea, unsweetened
Arnold Palmer
Half unsweetened iced tea, half agave sweetened lemonade.
Flavored water (your container)
Save plastic and fill your container with our daily flavored water. No charge with your container.
Flavored water (compostable cup)
Hydrate! We only charge for the compostable cup.
Iced Coffee
Brewed coffee, chilled and poured over ice
Iced Chai tea (no frothed milk)
Spiced black tea, brewed in house and chilled with cold milk and foam
Iced Mocha
Espresso, chocolate milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup over ice
Iced Latte
Espresso with milk over ice
Iced Macchiato (Americanized)
espresso, milk, foam and caramel syrup over ice
Green Bee Honey Comb Apple Cider Soda
Fizzy apple cider with a touch of honey
Green Bee Blueberry Sparkling Water
Fizzy blueberry soda sweetened with honey
Coffee
Hot brewed Nespresso coffee, medium
Coffee Decaf
Hot, fresh brewed decaf Nespresso coffee, medium
Cafe Americano
Espresso with hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and a healthy layer of foam
Espresso
A single shot of Nespresso Ristretto.
Latte
Espresso with lots of steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Mocha
Espresso, steamed chocolate milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup
Hot Macchiato Americanized
A shot of espresso, steamed milk and a dollop of foam
Traditional Macchiato Italian
A shot of espresso with a dollop of foam
Hot Tea
Hot Chai Tea Latte
Spiced black tea with steamed milk and foam
Hot Chocolate
Our house-made hot chocolate made with callebaut chocolate and whole milk.
Smoothie Strawberry
Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.
Smoothie Strawberry Banana
Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.
Smoothie Banana Almond butter
This smoothie is vegetarian and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, honey*, agave, bananas and almond butter. *honey makes it not vegan
Smoothie Triple Berry
Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.
Smoothie Strawberry Mango
Our smoothies are vegan and made in house with coconut milk, almond milk, ginger, lime, agave and Wyman's frozen fruit.
Breakfast
Homemade Frittata Veggie
Farm fresh eggs, milk and a variety of veggies and cheeses
Homemade Fritatta Meat
Farm fresh, local eggs, milk and a variety of fillings plus ham, bacon or sausage. GF
Egg Sandwich Veggie
A vegetarian egg sandwich on oatmeal bread
Egg Sandwich Bacon, cheddar
Egg Sandwich Ham and cheddar
Breakfast Burrito
The egg is the wrapper! Our burrito is filled with rice, veggies and beans and your choice of salsa, sour cream and or cheese.
Mexi-dip to go with your chips or burrito!
Hard Boiled Eggs (2)
Two hard boiled eggs from our local farms
Sweet Breakfast Bread Pudding
An eggy, sweet French toast in casserole form!
Savory Breakfast Casserole Veggie
Savory breakfast casserole with eggs cheese and veggies (todays flavor, ham, cheese and veggie)
Savory Breakfast Casserole Meat
A savory mix of eggs, bread and milk baked with a variety of fillings that change daily: bacon, ham, sausage, veggies, cheese: YUM!
Homemade Blueberry Cake
An eggy, blueberry pancake in casserole form with a dollop of cream cheese and maple syrup
Yogurt Parfait
Local whole milk yogurt with lemon curd and fruit. Lucy's GF granola on the side.
Yogurt Parfait (Vegan)
Vegan yogurt with fruit and Lucy's GF granola on the side
The Bagagel
Ace Bakery bagel made with baguette dough...light and toasts like a dream!
Oatmeal
This is not your grandad's oatmeal. Maine Grain thick cut oats cooked in water with dried fruit, fresh fruit, sliced almonds and topped with milk, almond milk and a drizzle of maple syrup. (vegan)
The Bagagel W/ Salmon & Cream Cheese
Ace bakery bagel with homemade dill cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber
The Veg-agel
Ace Bakery bagel with vegan cream cheese, veggies and our briny chopped caper and pickle mix
Bagel with dill cream cheese and cucumber
Light and delicious, our Ace Bakery baguette bagels have a schmear of dill cream cheese and two layers of crunchy cucumbers
Blueberry Scone
Homemade, cornmeal scones chock full of blueberries and Fantastic! AND shhh…they are gluten free.
Blueberry Muffin
Its not Maine without a freshly baked blueberry muffin!
Protein Cookie (Oat)
Made with Maine Grain oats, banana, almond butter, dried fruit and dark chocolate: Breakfast in the palm of your hand! Vegan and GF
Cinnamon Rolls
Swirly cinnamon buns with the glaze on the side so they are just the right sweetness
Mini Croissant: Plain
Straight from France and freshly baked daily
Mini Croissant: Chocolate
Straight from France and freshly baked daily
Mini Croissant: Raisin
Straight from France and freshly baked daily
Lunch
The Santana Fe: Turkey, pepper jack, chipotle mayo
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo and veggies
The Club Elite: turkey, bacon, avocado
Roasted turkey, bacon mayo, avocado, shredded carrots and greens
The Madras, curry turkey salad
Chicken or Turkey Salad with cashews, golden raisins, apple, celery, curry mayo, shredded carrots and greens
The Classic: turkey salad (Copy)
Turkey breast, tarragon mayo, red onion, celery and greens
The Smokehouse, ham and cheddar
Ham, sharp cheddar, peach chutney, whole grain mustard and greens
BLT2, bacon, bacon mayo, lettuce, tom (Copy)
Bacon-y goodness times two. Locally smoked bacon, bacon mayo, tomato and greens
The Farmer & the Fish, tuna, veggies, lemon mayo
a veggie packed tuna salad with lemon mayo, shredded carrots and greens
Nature’s Bounty, Veggies, hummus, guac ( V)
Veggies, kale pesto, hummus, the only thing that makes these not vegan is the tiny amount of pam cheese in the kale pesto!
Nature’s Bounty (Vegan)
Veggies, kale pesto (no nuts, vegan parmesan), hummus, guacamole
The Plain Jane Turkey
Turkey, lettuce and Grey Lady Bakery Bread. Condiments available on the side
The Plain Jane Ham
Ham, lettuce and bread. Mayo and mustard available on the side.
lobster salad
2 mini croissants filled with lobster salad (lobster, lemon mayo, scallion) and greens
Mini Crossiant w/ crab salad
2 mini croissant filled with crab salad (crab, lemon, scallion, mayo) and greens
Mini Croissant w/ egg salad
2 mini croissants filled with egg salad (egg, mayo, salt, pepper, scallion) and greens
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and parm reggiano packed into a gluten free wrap
Collard wrap/ GF Wrap: Flavors change daily
Collard greens are crispy, flavorless and perfect for a GF option! We offer turkey, ham, chicken, tuna and veggie collard wraps. These varieties change daily, so please talk to us when you come in!
BBQ Pulled Chicken (available from 10-2:30)
BBQ pulled chicken topped with coleslaw and bbq sauce on a toasted ace bakery bun
Grilled chicken breast with grilled veggies
Winner, Winner, chicken lunch (or dinner)! Herbed, grilled chicken breast over quinoa and grilled garden fresh green beans, zucchini and tomato. Topped with a grilled plum and served with chipotle mayo on the side. Yum, summer!
The Falafel Burger (available from 10-2:30)
Locally made Falafel burger, lemon tahini sauce, hummus, pickled cabbage, pickled onions and shredded carrots on a brioche bun.
Chicken Nuggets (8) and Tots (available from 10-2:30)
8 chicken nuggets and your choice of bbq or honey mustard sauce
Macaroni & Cheese (available from 10-2:30)
Twisty cavatappi pasta with a homemade mild cheddar sauce topped with crunchy buttered bread crumbs
Chicken and Veggie fried rice with ginger
Fried rice with ginger , cilantro and veggies topped with sliced chicken breast and hoisin sauce and cashews
Brown rice with veggies and peanut sauce
Brown rice with cilantro and scallions, box choy broccoli and peppers, peanut sauce
Rice noodles with veggies, tofu and peanut sauce
Rice noodles, veggies and tofu with peanut sauce, vegan
Rice noodles with veggies, chicken and peanut sauce
Soup: Variety Changes Daily
Our soups are all made in house. Varieties change daily. If you'd like to add a soup to your sandwich, please do so on sandwich modifier (it makes a combo and gives a reduced price!)
Corn Chowder with Salmon
Chock full of corn and veggies with a milk base. We do not thicken with flour, so its gluten free!
Corn chowder
Chock full of corn and veggies with a milk base. We do not thicken with flour, so its gluten free!
Seafood Chowder
Chock full of seafood (any combo of shrimp, lobster, salmon and/ or halibut), corn and veggies with a milk base. We do not thicken with flour, so its gluten free!
Veggie Chili
our chili is chock full of flavor: veggies, beans, sweet potato in a mildly spicy tomato base
Frozen Mushroom, Potato, Bacon Soup
Stock your freezer with a variety of homemade soups! Often Vegan or vegetarian and always gluten free (unless marked otherwise).
Frozen Seafood Chowder
Have our chowders on hand for whenever you need them!
Frozen Veggie chili
Have our frozen chili on hand whenever the mood strikes!
Frozen Fresh Pea Soup
Frozen Turkey or Sausage, Kale and Potato Soup
Frozen Carrot, Sweet Potato and red curry soup
Potato Leek
Frozen Broccoli Cheddar
Frozen Tomato soup
Frozen Red pepper chorizo
House Herb
Our house herb salad is simple and fresh. Farmers market greens mixed with fresh herbs. Add protein and a grain side salad to make a complete meal. Comes with a vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
cucumbers, olives, red peppers on a bed of fresh spinach. Add a side of feta if you aren't a vegan. (no charge)
Kale Caesar
Hearty kale, tossed with parmesan, macerated in caesar dressing and topped with homemade croutons. This one gets better as it marinates!
Vegan Kale Caesar
kale, vegan caesar dressing, non dairy cheese and croutons.
Caprese salad (tomato, mozzarella, pesto) nuts in pesto
local tomatoes, creamy burrata, basil pesto...ahhh summer!
Burrata Salad with chicken (tom, mozzarella, pesto) nuts in pesto
creamy burrata with garden fresh tomatoes and pesto; garnished with grilled chicken
Quinoa Side Salad (4oz, GF, Vegan)
4 oz of whole grain goodness. Variety change daily. Always vegan, mostly GF. For the lunch combo please add in sandwich modifier for a reduced price.
The Bean Salad: (4oz, vegan)
Beans, veggies and vinaigrettes...a healthy vegan side! Varieties change all the time: lentil, chickpea, black beans, red beans and more. To make a combo with a sandwich (and get a reduced price), please add on the modifier for the sandwich.
Pasta Side Salad with tuna (4oz)
bump up your veggies with 4 oz of green goodness. To make a combo wit h sandwich (and get a reduced price), please add your side salad on the sandwich modifier page.
The Beet Salad
Roasted beets tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with scallion, 4 oz. GF, Vegan To make a combo, please add this salad on the sandwich modifier page.
Potato salad
steamed potatoes keep their bite. We toss ours with celery, capers, scallion, red onion, toasted corn, salt, pepper, vinaigrette and a tiny bit of mayo.
Cucumber salad
crunchy cukes and sliced shallots in a vinaigrette. Light and refreshing!
Asian Veggie Salad with rice noodles and peanut sauce
thin rice noodles topped with edamame, carrot, red pepper, scallion and bok choy. Peanut sauce on the side
Pasta Salad with tuna
A classic, childhood favorite, pasta tossed with our farmer and the fish tuna salad.
Vintage Maine Chips: Maple
Locally made, plain salted potato chips
Annie's Snack Crackers
A quick snack for your little peanut!
Late July Whole Grain Tortilla Chips
Tortilla chips made with whole grains
Late July Lime Tortilla Chips
Late July's answer to a Dorito; lime and spices coat a crunchy corn tortilla chip
PopZup Cheddar Popcorn
Locally made cheddar popcorn
PopZup Cheddar Herb Popcorn (vegan)
Vegan popcorn with nutritional yeast and herbs. Somehow cheesey, without the dairy!
Cookies: Choc Chip
Jacquelin's all butter chocolate chip cookies, baked in house daily
Vegan Cookies Choc Chip
Jacquelin's vegan "butter" choc chip cookie. We defy you to tell the difference!
Cookies: Peanut butter chocolate chip
Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin
Jacquelin's oatmeal raisin baked in house daily
Cookies: Sugar
Jacquelin's all butter sugar cookie, baked in house daily
Cookies: Molasses
Jacqueline's all butter molasses cookie with crunchy sugar on top
Macarons (go to counter to choose flavor)
Raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, caramel, pistachio...straight from France, these little meringue bites are just perfect for snack o'clock. Flavors sell out quickly, so please go to counter to choose...
Grey Lady Baklava
Homemade with hints of citrus and cinnamon, this is the best baklava, if I do say so myself!
IBT Pie Slice: Blueberry
Island bound Treat's blueberry pie: does it get more classic Maine than this? We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!
IBT Pie Slice: Triple Berry
Island bound Treat's tripleberry pie: the blueberries are there but with a bit of tartness too. We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!
IBT Pie Slice: Strawberry Rhubarb
Island bound Treat's strawberry rhubarb pie: does it get more "spring in Maine" than this? We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!
Blueberry Scone
Homemade, cornmeal scones chock full of blueberries and Fantastic! AND shhh…they are gluten free.
Blueberry Muffin
Its not Maine without a freshly baked blueberry muffin!
Protein Cookie (Oat)
Made with Maine Grain oats, banana, almond butter, dried fruit and dark chocolate: Breakfast in the palm of your hand! Vegan and GF
Mini Croissant: Plain
Straight from France and freshly baked daily
Mini Croissant: Chocolate
Straight from France and freshly baked daily
Mini Croissant: Raisin
Straight from France and freshly baked daily
Cinnamon Rolls
Swirly cinnamon buns with the glaze on the side so they are just the right sweetness
The Bagagel
Ace Bakery bagel made with baguette dough...light and toasts like a dream!
Vegan Cookies Choc Chip
Jacquelin's vegan "butter" choc chip cookie. We defy you to tell the difference!
Cookies: Choc Chip
Jacquelin's all butter chocolate chip cookies, baked in house daily
Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin
Jacquelin's oatmeal raisin baked in house daily
Cookies: Sugar
Jacquelin's all butter sugar cookie, baked in house daily
cookies: peanut butter
Cookies: Peanut butter chocolate chip
Cookies: Molasses
Jacqueline's all butter molasses cookie with crunchy sugar on top
Macarons (go to counter to choose flavor)
Raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, caramel, pistachio...straight from France, these little meringue bites are just perfect for snack o'clock. Flavors sell out quickly, so please go to counter to choose...
Grey Lady Baklava
Homemade with hints of citrus and cinnamon, this is the best baklava, if I do say so myself!
IBT Pie Slice: Blueberry
Island bound Treat's blueberry pie: does it get more classic Maine than this? We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!
IBT Pie Slice: Triple Berry
Island bound Treat's tripleberry pie: the blueberries are there but with a bit of tartness too. We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!
IBT Pie Slice: Strawberry Rhubarb
Island bound Treat's strawberry rhubarb pie: does it get more "spring in Maine" than this? We can warm it for you and we offer a mini Mortons moo vanilla ice cream if you like it a la mode!
Vintage Maine Chips: Maple
Locally made, plain salted potato chips
Salt Farm flowers: $25
Farm to Vase: Salt Farm Flowers are grown just off island!
Salt Farm Double Lilies (6 stems)
Farm to Vase: Salt Farm Flowers are grown just off island! You wont find these lilies very many other places. Double volume and double fragrant!
Blueberry Preserves
The perfect hostess gift, souvenir from Maine or topping for your toast! Mother's Wild blueberry ginger jam.
IBT Pie Whole: Blueberry
Island Bound Treat blueberry pie, 6-8 slices
IBT Pie Whole: Triple Berry
Island Bound Treat Triple Berry pie, 6-8 slices
IBT Pie Whole: Strawberry Rhubarb
Island Bound Treats Strawberry Rhubarb pie, 6-8 slices
Seura Farm Artisan Bug Spray
Handcrafted at Seura Farms: all natural, plant based bug spray
Seura Farm Artisan Tick Repellant
Handcrafted at Seura Farms: all natural, plant based tick repellent
Lucy's Granola Original 4 oz.
Lucy's original in the 4oz size
Lucy's Trail Mix Acadia
Hit the trail with this in your backpack and you'll have something to replenish with at the summit. Lucy's Trail Mix
Grey Lady Granola
Simple and cinnamon-y, this granola baked at Grey Lady Bakery is addictive!
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
A farm to table "grab and go" cafe in charming Northeast Harbor. Dine in, on our porch or takeout. Open seven days a week, 9-3 and take out dinner pick up between 5:30 and 7 pm.
123 Main Street, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662