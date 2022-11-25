A map showing the location of 123 Pho 210 E 3rd St,Unit EView gallery

123 Pho 210 E 3rd St,Unit E

review star

No reviews yet

210 E 3rd St,Unit E

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho
Shaken Beef
Banh Mi

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.45
Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$6.45
Vermicelli Rolls

Vermicelli Rolls

$6.45
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.45
Saigon Salad

Saigon Salad

$7.45
Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$7.45
Firecracker Wings

Firecracker Wings

$7.45
Crispy Baos

Crispy Baos

$9.95

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$8.45

Pho

Pho

Pho

$12.85

Wok/Grill

Lemon Grass Chicken

Lemon Grass Chicken

$12.85
Lemon Grass Pork

Lemon Grass Pork

$12.85
Garlic Butter Shrimp

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$13.85
Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$13.85

Soy Glazed Salmon

$13.85
Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$12.85
Braised Beef Stew

Braised Beef Stew

$13.85

Vegetarian Stew

$13.85

Sides

1 Eggroll

$1.50

Sunny Side Egg

$2.50

Over Easy Egg

$2.50

Scrambled Egg

$2.50

Garlic Noodles

$5.50

Fried Rice

$5.50

White Rice

$3.50

Side of Thin Noodles

$3.50

Side of Wide Noodles

$3.50

Beef and Chicken Broth

$5.50

Veggie Broth

$5.50

Extra Portion GB Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Portion Shaken Beef

$8.00

Extra Portion LG Pork

$6.50

Extra Portion LG Chicken

$6.50

Side of Vegetable Stir Fry

$6.50

Side of Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Bread Only

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Shrimp Chips

$3.50

Catering

Eggrolls

$40.00

40 Eggrolls

N/A Drinks

Berry Best Slushie

$4.95

Hibiscus Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

Jasmine Hot Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$4.25

Life's A Peach Tea

$4.75
Long Bits Lychee Tea

Long Bits Lychee Tea

$4.75

Berries Best Slushie

$4.95
Beachie Lychee Slushie

Beachie Lychee Slushie

$4.95
It Takes Two To Mango

It Takes Two To Mango

$4.75
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.45

Milk Tea

$4.25

Slushie

$4.95
Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.45

Soda

$2.50

Strawng Mang Tea

$4.75

Lychee Freezie

$4.95

Mango Rushie

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 E 3rd St,Unit E, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Modica's Restaurant & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
455 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Foundation Sandwich Shop - 160 The Promenade N
orange starNo Reviews
160 The Promenade N Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Pop's Java - 449 E Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
449 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The Ordinarie
orange star4.5 • 1,092
210 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
135 Pine Avenue Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The 4th Horseman
orange star4.5 • 380
121 W 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston