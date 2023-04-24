A map showing the location of 123 Pho Torrance 980 W 190th StView gallery

123 Pho Torrance 980 W 190th St

review star

No reviews yet

980 W 190th St

A1

Torrance, CA 90502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Bao Bun

Food

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.95
Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$6.95
Vermicelli Rolls

Vermicelli Rolls

$6.95
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.95
Saigon Salad

Saigon Salad

$7.95
Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$7.95
Firecracker Wings

Firecracker Wings

$7.95
Crispy Baos

Crispy Baos

$9.95

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$9.45

Pho

Pho

Pho

$13.85

Wok/Grill

Lemon Grass Chicken

Lemon Grass Chicken

$13.85
Lemon Grass Pork

Lemon Grass Pork

$13.85
Garlic Butter Shrimp

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$14.85
Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$14.85

Soy Glazed Salmon

$14.85
Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.85
Braised Beef Stew

Braised Beef Stew

$14.85

Vegetarian Stew

$14.85

A La Carte

1 Eggroll

$1.50

Sunny Side Egg

$2.50

Over Easy Egg

$2.50

Scrambled Egg

$2.50

Garlic Noodles

$5.50

Fried Rice

$5.50

White Rice

$3.50

Side of Thin Noodles

$3.50

Side of Wide Noodles

$3.50

Beef and Chicken Broth

$5.50

Veggie Broth

$5.50

Extra Portion GB Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Portion Shaken Beef

$8.00

Extra Portion LG Pork

$6.50

Extra Portion LG Chicken

$6.50

Side of Vegetable Stir Fry

$6.50

Side of Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Bread Only

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Shrimp Chips

$3.50

Catering

Eggrolls

$40.00

40 Eggrolls

Drinks

N/A Drinks

Berry Best Slushie

$4.95

Hibiscus Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

Jasmine Hot Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$4.25

Life's A Peach Tea

$4.75
Long Bits Lychee Tea

Long Bits Lychee Tea

$4.75
Beachie Lychee Slushie

Beachie Lychee Slushie

$4.95
It Takes Two To Mango

It Takes Two To Mango

$4.75
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.45

Milk Tea

$4.25

Slushie

$4.95
Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.45

Soda

$2.50

Strawng Mang Tea

$4.75

Lychee Freezie

$4.95

Mango Rushie

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

980 W 190th St, A1, Torrance, CA 90502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Thai Kreation - 520 182nd st
orange starNo Reviews
520 West 182nd Street Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
The Pan - Artesia
orange starNo Reviews
1425 w artesia bvld #24 Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori - Gardena - 18517 S. Western
orange starNo Reviews
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
King's Hawaiian - The Local Place
orange starNo Reviews
18605 S Western Ave Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
18203 S Western Ave #104 Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston