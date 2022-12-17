Main picView gallery

Boba King - 1232 Chesnut 1232 Chestnut Street

1232 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Milk Tea

Bear Sugar Milk Tea

Bear Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

Contains Dairy and Milk foam on top

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Made with Non-dairy cream

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50
Gold Silk Milk Tea

Gold Silk Milk Tea

$4.50
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50
Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.50
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.50

Boba King Special

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$7.45
Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$7.45
Apple Tango

Apple Tango

$7.45
Peach Tango

Peach Tango

$7.45
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.45
Matcha Bear

Matcha Bear

$7.45
Valentine Bear

Valentine Bear

$7.45

Honey Crown

$7.45

Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.50
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.50
Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.50
Yuzu Green Tea

Yuzu Green Tea

$4.50

Fruit Refresher

Mango Refresher

Mango Refresher

$6.75
Peach Refresher

Peach Refresher

$6.75
Strawberry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

$6.75
White Grape Refresher

White Grape Refresher

$6.75

Fruit Sparkling

Blue Lemonade Sparkling

Blue Lemonade Sparkling

$6.75
Grapefruit Sparkling

Grapefruit Sparkling

$6.75
Strawberry Sparkling

Strawberry Sparkling

$6.75
Yuzu Citron Sparkling

Yuzu Citron Sparkling

$6.75

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Brown Bear Coffee

Brown Bear Coffee

$4.50
Café Latte

Café Latte

$4.00
Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$4.00
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Tea

Honey Ginger Tea

Honey Ginger Tea

$5.25

Only Hot

K-Green Plum Tea

K-Green Plum Tea

$5.25

Only Hot

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Gold Silk Tea

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75
Taro Croissant

Taro Croissant

$5.75
Matcha Croissant

Matcha Croissant

$5.75

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Nutella Banana Honey Bread

Nutella Banana Honey Bread

$12.45
Honey Caramel Honey Bread

Honey Caramel Honey Bread

$12.45

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1232 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

