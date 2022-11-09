Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder + Lil Bub's

3 Reviews

$$

1235 Pennsylvania Ave

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Popular Items

Baguette & Butter
Flan
Crispy Fried Cauliflower

Returnable Reusable Packaging

Use DeliverZero containers

Use DeliverZero containers

$0.99

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.

Paella at Home Kit

Paella Kit

Paella Kit

$55.00

Everything you need to make Paella at home. Includes a 10" polished steel pan, Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!

Paella Kit (without pan)

Paella Kit (without pan)

$35.00

Everything you need to make paella for 2-4 people If you already have a pan. Includes Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!

Daily Specials

Wednesdays: Paella and a Bottle of Wine:

Wednesdays: Paella and a Bottle of Wine:

$55.00

Our House Paella (chicken, chorizo & veggies) for 2 paired with a great bottle of Spanish wine.

Thursdays: Burger and a Beer

Thursdays: Burger and a Beer

$20.00

Our Colorado Beef Burger or House-made Veggie Burger (brioche bun, house pickles & sweet po’ fries) and a bottle of Estelle (Spanish lager).

Whole Roast Chicken

Whole Roast Chicken

$38.00

Brined and harissa marinated. With almond couscous, apricots and a simple lettuce mix w/ a citrus sherry vinaigrette.

Saturday: Home Paella Kit

Saturday: Home Paella Kit

$55.00

At Home Paella Kit: Bomba rice, saffron-tomato base, chorizo, chicken, shrimp. 10” pan and a recipe!

Brasserie Boulder

Truffles Fries

Truffles Fries

$11.00

Crispy golden potatoes with truffle, parmesan and parsley

Baguette & Butter

Baguette & Butter

$8.00

Freshly baked with salted butter

Haricot Verts

Haricot Verts

$12.00

Green beans w/ shallots, butter, almonds & fresh herbs

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens honey-Dijon vinaigrette

Nicoise Salmon Salad

Nicoise Salmon Salad

$27.00

Pan roast salmon, mixed lettuce, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans & citrus vinaigrette

Cassoulet

Cassoulet

$29.00

A classic French stew with duck confit, sausage, braised chicken, vegetables, white beans and a red wine jus.

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$29.00

Tender beef, braised in a red wine jus, with bacon, mushrooms and roasted vegetables. Served with mashed potatoes

Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$31.00

Rustic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a cherry demiglace

Coq au Vin

Coq au Vin

$27.00

Red wine braised chicken with vegetables, potatoes & jus

Steak au Poive

Steak au Poive

$34.00

Steak au Poivre - 8oz grilled bistro steak w/ mashed potatoes, peppercorn-cream sauce & green beans

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

8oz grilled Strip Steak with French fries, garlic aioli & steak jus.

Moules Marinières

Moules Marinières

$23.00Out of stock

Mussels with garlic, butter, white wine and crispy fries.

Salmon Entree

$29.00

Pan Roast Salmon – New potatoes, Munson Farm corn, tomatoes, olives & carrot crispies $29

Brasserie Burger

Brasserie Burger

$19.00

Topped with bacon & brie served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Flourless Chocolate Tort

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$10.00

Served with berries and whipped cream

Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar top

Champagne Moutard Brut

Champagne Moutard Brut

$48.00

The families of Champagne Moutard Diligent have been living in the village of Buxeuil since the mid 17th century, and have a long tradition of both grape growing and wine production. Located in the Cote des Bar, the vineyard soils are made up of clays and limestones, lending to rich, fruity aromas and good minerality. Champagnes are cellar-aged for at least three years for non-vintage wines and up to ten and fifteen years for vintage wines.

Domaine Begude 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Pays d’Oc, FR

Domaine Begude 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Pays d’Oc, FR

$41.00

Domaine Begude was purchased in 2003 by British couple James and Catherine Kinglake. The Kinglakes have converted the vineyard over to organic farming, using only natural fertilizers and no irrigation. Today their wines are among our best direct imports with an array including Chardonnay, Viognier, Pinot Noir and even Grüner Veltliner. The wines are made by Laurent Girault, a native of Charente who has made wine all over France well as New Zealand’s Central Otago region. Laurent’s winemaking style is clean, honest and made with little intervention. The Sauvignon Blanc is vinified in stainless steel to preserve a fresh, bright profile. Snappy and vibrant, this little wine shows notes of gooseberry, lemongrassand citrus zest on the palate, and is a great match to vegetable dishes. One of our favorite pairings for the wine is a fresh herbed goat cheese salad.

Chateau Recougne, Superieur 2018 Bordeaux, FR

Chateau Recougne, Superieur 2018 Bordeaux, FR

$25.00

Dense tannins and ripe black fruits indicate the richness of this wine. The tannins are still young, giving the wine a dry feel at this stage. But generous fruits are there and will come through shortly

Cafe Aion

Paella Kit

Paella Kit

$55.00

Everything you need to make Paella at home. Includes a 10" polished steel pan, Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!

10" Paella Pan

10" Paella Pan

$25.00

Traditional Polished Steel Paella Pan - 10 inch/26cm Perfect for two people!

Imported Paella Rice

Imported Paella Rice

$13.00

1 kilogram of the good stuff- enough to make 4-5 paellas. Imported from Valencia

Crispy Fried Cauliflower

Crispy Fried Cauliflower

$12.00
Marinated Spanish Olives

Marinated Spanish Olives

$6.00
Seasonal Hummus

Seasonal Hummus

$16.00

Seasonal Hummus: Munson Farm Corn, tomatoes, roasted peppers, harissa and grilled flatbreads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$21.00

Kale Caesar Salad – Lacinatio kale, tahini Caesar vin, toasted almonds, dates & croutons

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$27.00

Spanish Salmon Salad – Pan Roast Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green beans, olives, potatoes & a hard-boiled egg

Colorado Beef Burger

Colorado Beef Burger

$19.00

Colorado beef burger comes with bacon, brie, pickled onions, lettuce and aioli on a brioche bun with crispy fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$19.00

House-made veggie patty: roasted yams, quinoa, lettuce pickled onion, aioli on a brioche bun with crispy fries

Roast Half Chicken

Roast Half Chicken

$31.00

Brined and harissa marinated 1/2 chicken. Served with crispy potatoes and a small salad. Serves 1-2 people.

House Paella

House Paella

$41.00

Traditional Spanish rice dish with house-made chorizo, braised chicken Shrimp, vegetables and saffron rice. Serves 2-3 people.

Vegetarian Paella

Vegetarian Paella

$39.00

Vegetarian Paella - Cauliflower, mushrooms, roasted peppers, peas & saffron rice Serves 1-2 people

Meat Paella

$45.00

Meaty Paella - Steak, house-made chorizo, chicken, roasted peppers, peas & saffron rice. Serves 1-2 people

House Paella XL

House Paella XL

$55.00

Traditional Spanish rice dish with house-made chorizo, braised chicken Shrimp, vegetables and saffron rice. Serves 4-6 people.

Meat Paella XL

$59.00

Meaty Paella - Steak, house-made chorizo, chicken, roasted peppers, peas & saffron rice. Feeds 4-6

Vegetarian Paella XL

Vegetarian Paella XL

$53.00

Traditional Spanish rice dish with a variety of vegetables and saffron rice. Serves 2-3 people.

Flan

Flan

$9.00

Traditional Spanish custard served with a dark caramel sauce.

Flourless Chocolate Tort

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$10.00

Served with berries and whipped cream

Txakolina: Bengoetxe 2019, Organic, Basque Country, SP

Txakolina: Bengoetxe 2019, Organic, Basque Country, SP

$43.00

Txakolina is a spanish white wine from the Basque Country that is about as refreshing as it gets. This bottle, from the small, organic producer Bengoetxe, is crisp, salty, and loaded with brisk flavors of grapefruit. A cold bottle on a hot day will remind you of what it felt like to be a kid drinking lemonade.

Tempranillo: Honoro Vera 2019 Organic, Rioja, SP

Tempranillo: Honoro Vera 2019 Organic, Rioja, SP

$36.00

A fruit forward, well-balanced wine with spicy notes on the palate. Ripe tannins, savory and mineral hints complement a pleasant cocoa finish.

Rioja Gran Reserva: Tempranillo, Baron de Ley 2013 Rioja, SP

Rioja Gran Reserva: Tempranillo, Baron de Ley 2013 Rioja, SP

$74.00

Aromas of sweet berries and tobacco with cigar box and dried leaves, following through to a medium to full body with round, fine tannins. Juicy palate and a delicious, savory finish. Balanced and traditional. Drink now.

Wine/Beer/cocktails

Gin and Tonic 4-pack

Gin and Tonic 4-pack

$23.00

8 ounces of House infused gin and 4 premium source tonics!

Silver & Stormy (Serves 4)

Silver & Stormy (Serves 4)

$21.00

Silver rum mixed with House-made ginger limeade. Comes premixed in a 750ml bottle.

Sangria

Sangria

$27.00

House-made sangria - red wine, fruit, spice and secretes. Delicious!

Champagne Moutard Brut

Champagne Moutard Brut

$48.00

The families of Champagne Moutard Diligent have been living in the village of Buxeuil since the mid 17th century, and have a long tradition of both grape growing and wine production. Located in the Cote des Bar, the vineyard soils are made up of clays and limestones, lending to rich, fruity aromas and good minerality. Champagnes are cellar-aged for at least three years for non-vintage wines and up to ten and fifteen years for vintage wines.

Sparkling Spanish Cava - Casteller

Sparkling Spanish Cava - Casteller

$39.00

Meant to evoke all things Catalan, Casteller Cava is a bright, zesty expression of the traditional sparkling wine of Penedès. “Casteller,” or “Tower,” refers to the tradition of different clans and villages competing during holiday festivals to see who can build the tallest human tower. References to their presence in popular celebrations, especially in the area of Camp de Tarragona, first started to appear during the eighteenth century.  In 2006, the Casteller tradition was named by UNESCO as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, owing to its widespread practice in Catalonia over the course of many centuries. This lovely bubbly honors the tradition and conviviality of these festivals and the long tradition of sparkling winemaking in Catalonia. Dry, with beautiful texture lent by 12 months on the lees, Casteller is a perfect aperitif for celebrations of all sorts – though we ask that you refrain from building human towers if you’ve been drinking! Salùd!

Picnic Rosé

Picnic Rosé

$36.00

Delicoius provicial-style rosé!

Domaine Begude 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Pays d’Oc, FR

Domaine Begude 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Pays d’Oc, FR

$41.00

Domaine Begude was purchased in 2003 by British couple James and Catherine Kinglake. The Kinglakes have converted the vineyard over to organic farming, using only natural fertilizers and no irrigation. Today their wines are among our best direct imports with an array including Chardonnay, Viognier, Pinot Noir and even Grüner Veltliner. The wines are made by Laurent Girault, a native of Charente who has made wine all over France well as New Zealand’s Central Otago region. Laurent’s winemaking style is clean, honest and made with little intervention. The Sauvignon Blanc is vinified in stainless steel to preserve a fresh, bright profile. Snappy and vibrant, this little wine shows notes of gooseberry, lemongrassand citrus zest on the palate, and is a great match to vegetable dishes. One of our favorite pairings for the wine is a fresh herbed goat cheese salad.

Txakolina: Bengoetxe 2019, Organic, Basque Country, SP

Txakolina: Bengoetxe 2019, Organic, Basque Country, SP

$43.00

Txakolina is a spanish white wine from the Basque Country that is about as refreshing as it gets. This bottle, from the small, organic producer Bengoetxe, is crisp, salty, and loaded with brisk flavors of grapefruit. A cold bottle on a hot day will remind you of what it felt like to be a kid drinking lemonade.

Chateau Recougne, Superieur 2018 Bordeaux, FR

Chateau Recougne, Superieur 2018 Bordeaux, FR

$25.00

Dense tannins and ripe black fruits indicate the richness of this wine. The tannins are still young, giving the wine a dry feel at this stage. But generous fruits are there and will come through shortly

Tempranillo: Honoro Vera 2019 Organic, Rioja, SP

Tempranillo: Honoro Vera 2019 Organic, Rioja, SP

$36.00

A fruit forward, well-balanced wine with spicy notes on the palate. Ripe tannins, savory and mineral hints complement a pleasant cocoa finish.

Rioja Gran Reserva: Tempranillo, Baron de Ley 2013 Rioja, SP

Rioja Gran Reserva: Tempranillo, Baron de Ley 2013 Rioja, SP

$74.00

Aromas of sweet berries and tobacco with cigar box and dried leaves, following through to a medium to full body with round, fine tannins. Juicy palate and a delicious, savory finish. Balanced and traditional. Drink now.

Beverages

Bottle of Ginger Limeade

Bottle of Ginger Limeade

$12.00

Our delicious house-made ginger limeade: Fresh ginger, lime juice and cane sugar packed into a 750ml bottle! *non-alcoholic

Boylan's All Natural Ginger-ale

Boylan's All Natural Ginger-ale

$3.00

A classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.

Boylan's All Natural Root-beer

Boylan's All Natural Root-beer

$3.00

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L

$7.00

1L of Italian sparkling water.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Brasserie Boulder: French Classics Takeout Cafe Aion: Spanish inspired Lil Bub's Family-sized Takeout

Website

Location

1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image

