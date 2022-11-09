Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder + Lil Bub's
3 Reviews
$$
1235 Pennsylvania Ave
Boulder, CO 80302
Paella at Home Kit
Paella Kit
Everything you need to make Paella at home. Includes a 10" polished steel pan, Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!
Paella Kit (without pan)
Everything you need to make paella for 2-4 people If you already have a pan. Includes Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!
Daily Specials
Wednesdays: Paella and a Bottle of Wine:
Our House Paella (chicken, chorizo & veggies) for 2 paired with a great bottle of Spanish wine.
Thursdays: Burger and a Beer
Our Colorado Beef Burger or House-made Veggie Burger (brioche bun, house pickles & sweet po’ fries) and a bottle of Estelle (Spanish lager).
Whole Roast Chicken
Brined and harissa marinated. With almond couscous, apricots and a simple lettuce mix w/ a citrus sherry vinaigrette.
Saturday: Home Paella Kit
At Home Paella Kit: Bomba rice, saffron-tomato base, chorizo, chicken, shrimp. 10” pan and a recipe!
Brasserie Boulder
Truffles Fries
Crispy golden potatoes with truffle, parmesan and parsley
Baguette & Butter
Freshly baked with salted butter
Haricot Verts
Green beans w/ shallots, butter, almonds & fresh herbs
Simple Salad
Mixed greens honey-Dijon vinaigrette
Nicoise Salmon Salad
Pan roast salmon, mixed lettuce, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans & citrus vinaigrette
Cassoulet
A classic French stew with duck confit, sausage, braised chicken, vegetables, white beans and a red wine jus.
Beef Bourguignon
Tender beef, braised in a red wine jus, with bacon, mushrooms and roasted vegetables. Served with mashed potatoes
Duck Confit
Rustic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a cherry demiglace
Coq au Vin
Red wine braised chicken with vegetables, potatoes & jus
Steak au Poive
Steak au Poivre - 8oz grilled bistro steak w/ mashed potatoes, peppercorn-cream sauce & green beans
Steak Frites
8oz grilled Strip Steak with French fries, garlic aioli & steak jus.
Moules Marinières
Mussels with garlic, butter, white wine and crispy fries.
Salmon Entree
Pan Roast Salmon – New potatoes, Munson Farm corn, tomatoes, olives & carrot crispies $29
Brasserie Burger
Topped with bacon & brie served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Flourless Chocolate Tort
Served with berries and whipped cream
Crème Brulee
Vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar top
Cafe Aion
Paella Kit
Everything you need to make Paella at home. Includes a 10" polished steel pan, Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!
10" Paella Pan
Traditional Polished Steel Paella Pan - 10 inch/26cm Perfect for two people!
Imported Paella Rice
1 kilogram of the good stuff- enough to make 4-5 paellas. Imported from Valencia
Crispy Fried Cauliflower
Marinated Spanish Olives
Seasonal Hummus
Seasonal Hummus: Munson Farm Corn, tomatoes, roasted peppers, harissa and grilled flatbreads
Kale Caesar
Kale Caesar Salad – Lacinatio kale, tahini Caesar vin, toasted almonds, dates & croutons
Salmon Salad
Spanish Salmon Salad – Pan Roast Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green beans, olives, potatoes & a hard-boiled egg
Colorado Beef Burger
Colorado beef burger comes with bacon, brie, pickled onions, lettuce and aioli on a brioche bun with crispy fries
Veggie Burger
House-made veggie patty: roasted yams, quinoa, lettuce pickled onion, aioli on a brioche bun with crispy fries
Roast Half Chicken
Brined and harissa marinated 1/2 chicken. Served with crispy potatoes and a small salad. Serves 1-2 people.
House Paella
Traditional Spanish rice dish with house-made chorizo, braised chicken Shrimp, vegetables and saffron rice. Serves 2-3 people.
Vegetarian Paella
Vegetarian Paella - Cauliflower, mushrooms, roasted peppers, peas & saffron rice Serves 1-2 people
Meat Paella
Meaty Paella - Steak, house-made chorizo, chicken, roasted peppers, peas & saffron rice. Serves 1-2 people
House Paella XL
Traditional Spanish rice dish with house-made chorizo, braised chicken Shrimp, vegetables and saffron rice. Serves 4-6 people.
Meat Paella XL
Meaty Paella - Steak, house-made chorizo, chicken, roasted peppers, peas & saffron rice. Feeds 4-6
Vegetarian Paella XL
Traditional Spanish rice dish with a variety of vegetables and saffron rice. Serves 2-3 people.
Flan
Traditional Spanish custard served with a dark caramel sauce.
Wine/Beer/cocktails
Gin and Tonic 4-pack
8 ounces of House infused gin and 4 premium source tonics!
Silver & Stormy (Serves 4)
Silver rum mixed with House-made ginger limeade. Comes premixed in a 750ml bottle.
Sangria
House-made sangria - red wine, fruit, spice and secretes. Delicious!
Beverages
Bottle of Ginger Limeade
Our delicious house-made ginger limeade: Fresh ginger, lime juice and cane sugar packed into a 750ml bottle! *non-alcoholic
Boylan's All Natural Ginger-ale
A classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.
Boylan's All Natural Root-beer
A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.
Coke
Diet Coke
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L
1L of Italian sparkling water.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Brasserie Boulder: French Classics Takeout Cafe Aion: Spanish inspired Lil Bub's Family-sized Takeout
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder, CO 80302