Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder + Lil Bub's

Sparkling Spanish Cava - Casteller

$39.00

Meant to evoke all things Catalan, Casteller Cava is a bright, zesty expression of the traditional sparkling wine of Penedès. “Casteller,” or “Tower,” refers to the tradition of different clans and villages competing during holiday festivals to see who can build the tallest human tower. References to their presence in popular celebrations, especially in the area of Camp de Tarragona, first started to appear during the eighteenth century. In 2006, the Casteller tradition was named by UNESCO as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, owing to its widespread practice in Catalonia over the course of many centuries. This lovely bubbly honors the tradition and conviviality of these festivals and the long tradition of sparkling winemaking in Catalonia. Dry, with beautiful texture lent by 12 months on the lees, Casteller is a perfect aperitif for celebrations of all sorts – though we ask that you refrain from building human towers if you’ve been drinking! Salùd!