129 Center Cut
129 Center St
Grayslake, IL 60030
Food
Appetizers
Baked Goat Cheese
Sliced goat cheese baked in marinara, with roasted garlic & fresh basil, served with a toasted baguette
Bourbon Smoked WIngs
Sweet & smokey chicken wings drenched in warm honey bourbon glaze
Chicken Skewers
Six chicken skewers marinated in sesame soy dipping sauce
Chimichurri Shrimp
Six large shrimp marinated & grilled, served on a bed of greens with chimichurri sauce
Filet Mignon Slider
Bleu cheese crusted 3oz filet, topped with crispy onions & horseradish cream sauce
Fried Calamari
Battered & fried, served with fresh lemon wedges & marinara dipping sauce
Prosciutto & Burrata
Shaved prosciutto with heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, pesto, evoo, & sweet balsamic glaze
Salmon Bites
Deep fried salmon bites with sriracha aioli & sesame soy dipping sauce
Wood-Fired Mushrooms
Baby Bellas stuffed with mild sausage, basil, pesto & grated pecorino, served in a cast iron skillet with marinara sauce
Extra Baguette
Soup & Salad
Tomato Bisque
Chicken & Vegetable
French Onion Soup
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked black pepper, & caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked black pepper, & caesar dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, bell peppers & red onions, with italian dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, and bacon
Classic Wedge Small
Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes & cracked black pepper
Classic Wedge Large
Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes & cracked black pepper
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Iceberg and mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black bean relish, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, blackened chicken & rancho verde
Grilled Salmon Salad
Napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, grilled hearts of palm, mango medley, cherry tomatoes, topped with wontons, and sesame soy vinaigre
Wild Rice & Quinoa Bowl
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, avocado, picode gallo, queso fresco, with tortilla strips
Sub Cup Soup
Sub House Salad
Sub Caesar Salad
Sub Baked French Onion
Sub Sml Wedge
Burgers & Sandwiches
129 Prime Cheeseburger
8oz grilled patty with cheddar, roasted mushrooms, and carmelized onions on a toasted pretzel bun
Classic Prime Cheeseburger
8oz grilled patty with american cheesem lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli
California Chicken Sandwich
8oz grilled chicken, honey mustard, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, on an artisan roll
Big Texas Burger
8oz grilled patty with cheddar, grilled poblana pepper, onion ring, bacon jam, bbq sauce, on a brioche bun
Prime Steak Sandwich
Bleu cheese crusted prime long island steak strip with lettuce, tomato, red onion, horseradish cream, on toasted french bread
French Dip
Thinly shaved prime rib, sweet peppers, grilled onions, melted provolone cheese on a french roll, served with au jus
Entrees
Chicken Saltimbocca
Prosciutto stuffed chicken breast, green beans, roasted potatoes, mozzarella, in a sage au jus
Miso Salmon
Pan seared salmon in lemon burre blanc sauce served with marbled potatoes and miso green beans
Braised Short Rib
Pinot noir braised short rib with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day
Halibut
Seared halibut served with saffron risotto, charred asparagus, lemon thyme butter & parsely oil
14oz Bone-In Porkchop
Double cut pork chop served with yukon gold mashed potatoes, sweet potatoe puree, sauteed spinach, and apple chutney
Fish & Chips
Two 8oz beer battered Cod fillets served with french fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce
Fish Special
To Be Determined
Bbq Ribs 1\2
Bbq Ribs Full
Steak
6oz Filet
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
9oz Filet
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
6oz Bison Filet
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
10oz Argentinian Skirt
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
12oz Prime New York Strip
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
16oz Prime Bone-In Ribeye
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
12oz Prime Rib
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
16oz Prime Rib
Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad
Trio Filet
3 - 3oz Filets each individually crusted with bleu cheese, parmesan, and horseradish, topped with a bordelaise sauce with truffle mash and grilled asparagus
Steak Special
Sub Sml Wedge
Sub Sml Cesar
Surf & Turf
SURFER SCALLOP SPECIAL
Pizzas
Italian
Pomadoro, garlic, prosciutto, mozzarella, topped with arugala and balsamic glaze
Tarte Flambe
Creme fraiche base with slab bacon, spanish onions an gruyere cheese
Big Mike's Beef
Italian beef, onions, peppers, giardinara and cheese
Bbq Chicken
Sweet homemade BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and smoked mozzarella
Spicy Soppressata
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, soppressata, banana peppers, and cheese
Chicago Style Sausage
Tomato sauce, crumbled mild sausage, chopped onion, spicy giardinera and cheese
Margherita
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, red chili flakes, garlic, mozzarella, and basil
Farmers Market Pizza
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze
Custom Pizza
Comes with sauce, cheese, and two toppings (extra toppings $2 each)
Pasta
Kids Menu
Kids Sliders
Two 3oz patties with american cheese served with choice of side
Kids Pasta
5oz of cavatappi pasta with choice of marinara, cheese sauce, alfredo, butter, or plain
Kids Pizza
Choice of cheese, sausage, or pepperoni
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
8oz of popcorn shrimp with choice of side
Kids 5oz Prime Strip Steak
5oz prime strip steak with choice of side
Kids Chicken Strips
Three breaded chicken and deep fried chicken strips served with choice of side
Kids Classic Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of side
Kids 4oz Salmon
4oz salmon with choice of side
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Served with creme anglaise, dark chocolate chips and peanut butter whiskey
Tiramisu
With espresso mascarpone and lady fingers
Creme Brulee
With burnt sugar topping and powdered sugar
Chocolate Mousse
With mixed berry compote and whipped cream
Petite Sweet
rotating mini dessert, ask server for details
Irish cream Coffee
with whipped cream
Salted Caramel Whiskey & Coffee
with cream and brown sugar