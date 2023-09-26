Food

Appetizers

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

Sliced goat cheese baked in marinara, with roasted garlic & fresh basil, served with a toasted baguette

Bourbon Smoked WIngs

$16.00

Sweet & smokey chicken wings drenched in warm honey bourbon glaze

Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Six chicken skewers marinated in sesame soy dipping sauce

Chimichurri Shrimp

$16.00

Six large shrimp marinated & grilled, served on a bed of greens with chimichurri sauce

Filet Mignon Slider

$11.00

Bleu cheese crusted 3oz filet, topped with crispy onions & horseradish cream sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Battered & fried, served with fresh lemon wedges & marinara dipping sauce

Prosciutto & Burrata

$19.00

Shaved prosciutto with heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, pesto, evoo, & sweet balsamic glaze

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Deep fried salmon bites with sriracha aioli & sesame soy dipping sauce

Wood-Fired Mushrooms

$14.00

Baby Bellas stuffed with mild sausage, basil, pesto & grated pecorino, served in a cast iron skillet with marinara sauce

Extra Baguette

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Tomato Bisque

Chicken & Vegetable

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caesar Salad Small

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked black pepper, & caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked black pepper, & caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, bell peppers & red onions, with italian dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, and bacon

Classic Wedge Small

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes & cracked black pepper

Classic Wedge Large

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes & cracked black pepper

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$19.00

Iceberg and mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black bean relish, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, blackened chicken & rancho verde

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.00

Napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, grilled hearts of palm, mango medley, cherry tomatoes, topped with wontons, and sesame soy vinaigre

Wild Rice & Quinoa Bowl

$19.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, avocado, picode gallo, queso fresco, with tortilla strips

Sub Cup Soup

$2.00

Sub House Salad

$4.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sub Baked French Onion

$4.00

Sub Sml Wedge

$4.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

129 Prime Cheeseburger

$17.00

8oz grilled patty with cheddar, roasted mushrooms, and carmelized onions on a toasted pretzel bun

Classic Prime Cheeseburger

$16.00

8oz grilled patty with american cheesem lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli

California Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

8oz grilled chicken, honey mustard, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, on an artisan roll

Big Texas Burger

$18.00

8oz grilled patty with cheddar, grilled poblana pepper, onion ring, bacon jam, bbq sauce, on a brioche bun

Prime Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Bleu cheese crusted prime long island steak strip with lettuce, tomato, red onion, horseradish cream, on toasted french bread

French Dip

$17.00

Thinly shaved prime rib, sweet peppers, grilled onions, melted provolone cheese on a french roll, served with au jus

Entrees

Chicken Saltimbocca

$28.00

Prosciutto stuffed chicken breast, green beans, roasted potatoes, mozzarella, in a sage au jus

Miso Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared salmon in lemon burre blanc sauce served with marbled potatoes and miso green beans

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Pinot noir braised short rib with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Halibut

$36.00

Seared halibut served with saffron risotto, charred asparagus, lemon thyme butter & parsely oil

14oz Bone-In Porkchop

$34.00

Double cut pork chop served with yukon gold mashed potatoes, sweet potatoe puree, sauteed spinach, and apple chutney

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Two 8oz beer battered Cod fillets served with french fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce

Fish Special

$29.00

To Be Determined

Bbq Ribs 1\2

$19.00

Bbq Ribs Full

$33.00

Steak

6oz Filet

$41.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

9oz Filet

$44.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

6oz Bison Filet

$52.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

10oz Argentinian Skirt

$38.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

12oz Prime New York Strip

$48.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

16oz Prime Bone-In Ribeye

$49.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

12oz Prime Rib

$34.00Out of stock

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

16oz Prime Rib

$38.00Out of stock

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

Trio Filet

$42.00

3 - 3oz Filets each individually crusted with bleu cheese, parmesan, and horseradish, topped with a bordelaise sauce with truffle mash and grilled asparagus

Steak Special

$140.00

Sub Sml Wedge

$4.00

Sub Sml Cesar

$4.00

Surf & Turf

$50.00

SURFER SCALLOP SPECIAL

$46.00

Pizzas

Italian

$15.00

Pomadoro, garlic, prosciutto, mozzarella, topped with arugala and balsamic glaze

Tarte Flambe

$16.00

Creme fraiche base with slab bacon, spanish onions an gruyere cheese

Big Mike's Beef

$16.00

Italian beef, onions, peppers, giardinara and cheese

Bbq Chicken

$15.00

Sweet homemade BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and smoked mozzarella

Spicy Soppressata

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, soppressata, banana peppers, and cheese

Chicago Style Sausage

$15.00

Tomato sauce, crumbled mild sausage, chopped onion, spicy giardinera and cheese

Margherita

$14.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, red chili flakes, garlic, mozzarella, and basil

Farmers Market Pizza

$15.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze

Custom Pizza

$14.00

Comes with sauce, cheese, and two toppings (extra toppings $2 each)

Pasta

Surf & Turf Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a four cheese sauce with chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, and asparagus

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with diced garlic chicken breast, roasted broccoli, cream, and shaved parmesan

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Pasta Special

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$9.00

Two 3oz patties with american cheese served with choice of side

Kids Pasta

$10.00

5oz of cavatappi pasta with choice of marinara, cheese sauce, alfredo, butter, or plain

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Choice of cheese, sausage, or pepperoni

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$18.00

8oz of popcorn shrimp with choice of side

Kids 5oz Prime Strip Steak

$18.00

5oz prime strip steak with choice of side

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Three breaded chicken and deep fried chicken strips served with choice of side

Kids Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese with choice of side

Kids 4oz Salmon

$16.00

4oz salmon with choice of side

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Served with creme anglaise, dark chocolate chips and peanut butter whiskey

Tiramisu

$10.00

With espresso mascarpone and lady fingers

Creme Brulee

$10.00

With burnt sugar topping and powdered sugar

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

With mixed berry compote and whipped cream

Petite Sweet

$7.00

rotating mini dessert, ask server for details

Irish cream Coffee

$7.00

with whipped cream

Salted Caramel Whiskey & Coffee

$7.00

with cream and brown sugar

Birthday Dessert

Gelato

$5.00

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potato w/ Butter

$5.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Hash Brown Potatoes

$7.00

Parmesan Asparagus

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Sub Cup Soup

$2.00

Sub House Salad

$4.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sub Baked French Onion

$4.00

Sd Reg Mash

$5.00

Beverages

Liquor

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$12.00

Bakers

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Blade and Bow

$13.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Brothers Bond

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Buskers Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Cody Road Bourbon

$10.00

Cody Road Maple

$11.00

Cody Road Rye

$10.00

Cody Road Seasonal

$10.00

Colonel Eh Taylor

$16.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dickel 10 Year

$10.00

Duke

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Etesia Bourbon

$11.00

Etesia Rye

$11.00

Evan Williams 1786

$9.00

Evan Williams Honey

$9.00

Ezra Brooks

$10.00

Few

$12.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Heavens Door

$13.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Horse Soldier

$11.00

Hudson Rye

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jefferson's

$14.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Kikori Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Laws

$11.00

Legent

$10.00

Lexington

$10.00

Maker's 46

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Mellow Corn

$9.00

Milam & Greene Bourbon

$12.00

Milam & Greene Rye

$12.00

Milam & Greene Single Barrel

$12.00

Noble Oak Bourbon

$11.00

Noble Oak Sherry Finish

$13.00

Oak + Eden Rye Rumba

$11.00

Old Forester Statesman

$12.00

Rough Rider

$10.00

Ruddell's Mills

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Shanky's Whip

$10.00

Shunka Japanese Whiskey

$13.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Teeling Black Pitts

$13.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Treaty Oak

$11.00

Whistle Pig 6 Year Piggyback

$14.00

Widow Jane 10 Year Applewood Rye

$12.00

Wiseman Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$11.00

Ltd Edt OLD FITZGERALD

$30.00

Thomas H. Moore

$18.00

Weller 12

$21.00

Weller Antique 107

$21.00

Weller Special Reserve

$19.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars Rum Finish

$10.00

Aberfeldy

$11.50

Craigellachie

$11.50

Johnny Black

$11.00

Johnny Red

$11.00

Brenne Blueberry Single Malt

$11.00

Branch Point

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$30.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Cranberry

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Lime

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Orange

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Ruby Grapefruit

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Sweet Tea

$9.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$10.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Cranberry

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Lemon

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Lime

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Orange

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Ruby Grapefruit

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Sweet Tea

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

DBL Smirnoff

$13.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$10.00

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$10.00

Nordes

$11.00

Bacardi White Rum

$9.00

Bacaradi Chili Mango White Rum

$9.00

Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Bumbu Island Rum

$10.00

Santa Theresa *Sherry Finish* 1776

$14.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

Corazon Silver

$9.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Corazon Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeño Reposado

$11.00

Tanteo Habanero Reposado

$11.00

Peleton Mezcal Blanco

$11.00

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$12.00

129 Manhattan

$12.00

Amaretto & Sour

$8.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$8.00

Cranberry Spiced Mule

$12.00

Bourbon Ol Fashioned

$11.00

Brandy Manhattan

$11.00

Brandy Ol Fashioned

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Coffee Martini

$12.00

Cognac Sidecar

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

DOTM Drunken Mermaid

$12.00

Frenchtini

$12.00

G&T

$10.00

Gibson Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$10.00

The Equinox

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Texas Tea

$11.00

Marg w/ Sea Salt

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Pomegranate Fizz

$13.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.00

N/A Mocktail

$5.00

Not Your Mama's Autumn Sangria

$11.00

TBD Pumpkin Coldbrew

$12.00

Mandarin Manhattan

$11.00

Rail Shot

$5.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rye Ol Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Maple Bourbonade

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Rosalie Mcfall

$12.00

The Smokin Mary

$12.00

Three Pepper Bloody Mary

$8.50

Tiramisu Tini

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

$10 FALL COCKTAIL SPECIAL

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Blue Curaçao

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Mandarin

$6.00

Crème De Cocoa

$6.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Egg Nog Cream

$8.00

Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Brandy

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cinnamon Schnapps

$6.00

Pomegranate N/A Syrup

$4.00

Tonic Water Can

$3.00

Soda Water Can

$3.00

Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Bloody Mary Mix Can

$5.00

Pomegranate Basil SF Soda

$5.00

Espresso Martini Can

$6.00

Spiritless Whiskey NA

$8.00

Seedlip Vodka Citrus NA

$8.00

Seedlip Vodka Herbaceous NA

$8.00

Clean Co Tequila NA

$8.00

Clean Co Gin NA

$8.00

Cocktails

Draft

16oz Allagash White

$7.50

16oz Rev Oktoberfest

$7.50