12 Bones River

review star

No reviews yet

5 Foundy Street

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

SIDE
PINT
12 BONES (NO SIDES)

PLATES

12 BONES PLATE

$35.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

6 BONES PLATE

$22.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

PULLED PORK PLATE

$15.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

PULLED CHICKEN PLATE

$15.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

SMOKED TURKEY PLATE

$17.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

12 BONES (NO SIDES)

$29.00

W/ OUT SIDES

6 BONES (NO SIDES)

$16.00

W/ OUT SIDES

6 WING PLATE

$14.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$18.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

SALADS

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

SERVED W/ CORNBREAD

GREEN SALAD

$12.00

SERVED W/ CORNBREAD

JUST A TASTE

SIDE OF PULLED PORK

$3.50

3 OZ

SIDE OF PULLED CHICKEN

$3.50

3 OZ

SIDE OF SMOKED TURKEY

$5.00

3 OZ

3 BONES

$9.00

3 BONES

3 WINGS

$5.00

3 WINGS

MEAT BY THE POUND

PULLED PORK

$9.00+

PULLED PORK BY THE POUND

PULLED SMOKED CHICKEN

$9.00+

PULLED CHICKEN BY THE POUND

SLICED SMOKED TURKEY

$11.00+

SMOKED TURKEY BY THE POUND

FAMILY PACK

$60.00

YOUR CHOICE OF 2# PORK OR CHICKEN, 3 PINTS OF SIDES, AND 4 CORNBREAD OR BUNS. FEEDS 4-6.

SIDE ITEMS

SIDE

$3.50

5 OZ SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

PINT

$9.00

16 OZ SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

QUART

$17.00

32 OZ SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

ADD ONS

EXTRA PLT

SUB HOAGIE

SUB TEXAS

SUB CHIPS

SUB CB

SUB REG MAYO

CORNBREAD

$1.00

1 PIECE OF CORNBREAD

BUN

$1.00

1 BUN

CHIPS

$1.50

SIDE BLUEBERRY CHIPOTLE

$0.50

SIDE PINEAPPLE HABANERO

$0.50

SIDE TOM Q

$0.50

SIDE MUSTARD Q

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENO Q

$0.50

SIDE VIN Q

$0.50

SIDE BACON

$2.50

SIDE OF BACON

SIDE SPICY RANCH

$0.50

SIDE ROASTED TOMATO VINAGRETTE

$0.50

CUTLERY PACK

$0.50

KNIFE, FORK, AND NAPKIN

SIDE BRATWURST

$6.00

1 BRATWURST

ADD TEXAS

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Home Cookin' & BBQ

Location

5 Foundy Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

