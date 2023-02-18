12 Bones South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast Casual Home Cookin' & BBQ
Location
2350 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC 28704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rockys Hot Chicken Shack - South Asheville
No Reviews
3749 Sweeten Creek Road Arden, NC 28704
View restaurant
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd - 1994 Hendersonville Rd
4.5 • 2,104
1994 Hendersonville Rd Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurant