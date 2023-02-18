Restaurant header imageView gallery

12 Bones South

review star

No reviews yet

2350 Hendersonville Road

Arden, NC 28704

Popular Items

PINT
SIDE
6 BONES PLATE


PLATES

12 BONES PLATE

$35.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

6 BONES PLATE

$22.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

PULLED PORK PLATE

$15.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

PULLED CHICKEN PLATE

$15.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

SMOKED TURKEY PLATE

$17.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

12 BONES (NO SIDES)

$29.00

W/ OUT SIDES

6 BONES (NO SIDES)

$16.00

W/ OUT SIDES

SIDE PLATE

$12.00

4 SIDES SERVED W/ CORNBREAD

6 WING PLATE

$14.00

PLATE W/ 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

HOGZILLA

$13.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

B.L.T.

$11.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

HOGZILLA

$16.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

B.L.T.

$14.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$18.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

HOGZILLA

$19.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

B.L.T.

$17.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

M.L.T.

$11.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

M.L.T.

$14.00

SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

M.L.T.

$17.00

SERVED W/ 2 SIDES

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.00

SALADS

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

SERVED W/ CORNBREAD

GREEN SALAD

$12.00

SERVED W/ CORNBREAD

JUST A TASTE

SIDE OF PULLED PORK

$3.50

3 OZ

SIDE OF PULLED CHICKEN

$3.50

3 OZ

SIDE OF SMOKED TURKEY

$5.00

3 OZ

3 BONES

$9.00

3 BONES

3 WINGS

$5.00

3 WINGS

MEAT BY THE POUND

PULLED PORK

$9.00+

PULLED PORK BY THE POUND

PULLED SMOKED CHICKEN

$9.00+

PULLED CHICKEN BY THE POUND

SLICED SMOKED TURKEY

$11.00+

SMOKED TURKEY BY THE POUND

FAMILY PACK

$60.00

YOUR CHOICE OF 2# MEAT: PORK OR CHICKEN, 3 PINTS: ANY SIDES, 4 BUNS OR CORNBREAD, AND 6 BBQ SAUCES. FEEDS 4-6.

SIDE ITEMS

SIDE

$3.50

5 OZ SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

PINT

$9.00

16 OZ SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

QUART

$17.00

32 OZ SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

ADD ONS

CORNBREAD

$1.00

1 PIECE OF CORNBREAD

BUN

$1.00

1 BUN

CHIPS

$1.50

ADD PESTO MAYO

$0.50

SIDE BACON

$2.50

SIDE OF BACON

SIDE BRATWURST

$6.00

1 BRATWURST

SIDE BLUEBERRY CHIPOTLE

$0.50

SIDE PINEAPPLE HABANEO

$0.50

SIDE SPICY RANCH

$0.50

SIDE ROASTED TOMATO VINAGRETTE

$0.50

CUTLERY PACK

$0.50

KNIFE, FORK, AND NAPKIN

SIDE TOM Q

$0.50

SIDE MUSTARD Q

$0.50

SIDE VIN Q

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENO Q

$0.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast Casual Home Cookin' & BBQ

