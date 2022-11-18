Restaurant header imageView gallery

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way

Charlotte, NC 28277

Award Winning Chili
16" If You Build It Pizza
16" Pepperoni Pizza

Pre-Game Starters

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, RED RIPE PLUM TOMATO, FRESH BASIL, EVOO, BALSAMIC GLAZE, SEA SALT, AND FRESH CRACKED PEPPER.

Chicka-ra-raones

Chicka-ra-raones

$12.00

DELECTABLE FRIED CHICKEN THIGHS SERVED WITH AN INSPIRING SAUCE. CHOOSE FROM A MILD, HOT, BBQ, OR COMEBACK SAUCE.

Macho Nachos

$11.50

FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS OR FRESH PIZZA CHIPS TOPPED WITH OUR TENDERLOIN CHILI, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND MORE CHEESE! FINISHED OFF WITH SOUR CREAM.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

HOUSE MADE WITH OUR SECRET BEER BATTER AND BREADING RECIPE, SERVED WITH OUR COMEBACK SAUCE. THESE ARE DEFINATELY A SPORTS FAN FAV!

Pizza Puffs

$8.50

WE START WITH OUR FRESH SEASONED DOUGH, PREPARED TO PERFECTION AND SERVED WITH OUR OWN PIZZA SAUCE. THESE WILL DELIVER A KNOCK-OUT PUNCH…..FRIED OR BAKED.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.50

GOLDEN FRIED POPCORN SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE COCKTAIL SAUCE.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$7.25

WHATS A PUB WITHOUT A PRETZEL? BASED ON A 200 YEAR OLD BAVARIAN RECIPE,TWO PRETZELS SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BEER CHEESE.

Stadium Fries

$5.25

DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE WITH THESE SCRUMPIOUS FRIES. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE, OR KICK THEM UP A KNOTCH WITH ONE OF THESE OPTIONS: ADD CHILI AND CHEESE: PIMENTO CHEESE: bEER cHEESE:

Chips and Dips

Serves 2-3 People. Choose either House made Pizza Chips or Kettle Chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.50

shredded chicken, hot sauce and a mix of cheeses served warm.

Beer Cheese Dip

$10.50

A DELICIOUS BLEND OF ROMANO & SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESES, INFUSED WITH AN AMBER ALE FROM A LOCAL CRAFT BREWERY.

"Soup"er Bowls

Award Winning Chili

$6.00

HEARTY GUINNESS 3-BEAN BEEF TENDERLOIN CHILI- A BLEND OF BEEF TENDERLOIN AND GROUND SIRLOIN, BLACK BEANS, PINTO BEANS, SAVORY VEGETABLES, AND SPECIAL SEASONINGS…INFUSED WITH A HINT OF CHOCOLATE.

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.00

All Star Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH HOUSE CEASAR DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH FRESH PARMESEAN, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, AND OUR ADDICTIVE HOUSE MADE CROUTONS

House Salad

$9.00

A BLEND OF CRISP ROMAINE & MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH A PLUM TOMATO WEDGE, CUCUMBER SLICES, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA AND PROVOLONE CHEESES, AND IRRESISTABLE HOUSE MADE GARLIC PARMESEAN CROUTONS.

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Fan Favorites

Chicken Tenders Basket

$11.00

4 Chicken Tenders & Your Choice of Sauce

Fish & Chips Basket

$13.00

2 cod filets with House made tartar sauce and fries.

Hot Dogs

Classic Coney

$14.00

Classic Coney sauce, yellow mustard & Onion with house chips

Deluxe Coney

$11.00

Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish. Served with Kettle Chips.

Kraut Mustard and Onion Coney

$11.00

Single Plain Hot Dog

$7.50

Single Classic Coney

$7.50

Classic Coney sauce, yellow mustard & Onion with house chips

Single Deluxe Coney

$8.00

Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish. Served with Kettle Chips.

Single Kraut Mustard and Onion Coney

$7.50

Side Items

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pizza Chips

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Desserts

Zeppolis-Italian Doughnuts

$7.00

Our Take on the Italian Dounut. House make dough, fried, then tossed in sugar & served with chocolate & Raspberrry Melba sauce.

Artisan Pizzas

House-made & hand stretched seasoned dough, topped with premium ingredients &finished with a flurry of freshly grated Parmesan cheese & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
10" Basil Pesto Italiano

10" Basil Pesto Italiano

$14.00

basil pesto sauce, pepperoni, sausage sauté (Italian sausage, onion, garlic and mushrooms), artichoke hearts and banana peppers.

10" Field of Greens

$11.00

extra virgin olive oil or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms and red & green peppers.

10" If You Build It Pizza

$14.00

this is your pizza! Choose tomato sauce, olive oil, barbecue or pesto sauce. Choose mozzarella or five-cheese blend. Then choose 4 toppings: pepperoni, sausage sauté, barbecue pork, artichoke hearts, banana pepper rings, red onion, red & green pepper, tomato.

10" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, red ripe tomato slices, and plenty of fresh basil.

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

red ripe tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and covered with pepperoni.

10" Say Cheese Pizza

$12.00

red sauce and 5 cheese blend.

10" The Cowboy

$14.00

tangy barbecue sauce, 5 cheese blend, red onion and tender barbecue pork.

10" Hawaiian

$13.00

red ripe tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and covered with pepperoni.

16" Basil Pesto Italiano

16" Basil Pesto Italiano

$20.00

basil pesto sauce, pepperoni, sausage sauté (Italian sausage, onion, garlic and mushrooms), artichoke hearts and banana peppers.

16" Field of Greens

$16.00

extra virgin olive oil or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms and red & green peppers.

16" If You Build It Pizza

$18.00

this is your pizza! Choose tomato sauce, olive oil, barbecue or pesto sauce. Choose mozzarella or five-cheese blend. Then choose 4 toppings: pepperoni, sausage sauté, barbecue pork, artichoke hearts, banana pepper rings, red onion, red & green pepper, tomato.

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.00

extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, red ripe tomato slices, and plenty of fresh basil.

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

red ripe tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and covered with pepperoni.

16" Say Cheese Pizza

$17.00

red sauce and 5 cheese blend.

16" The Cowboy

$19.00

tangy barbecue sauce, 5 cheese blend, red onion and tender barbecue pork.

16" Hawaiian

$18.00

red ripe tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and covered with pepperoni.

16" Spicy Mex Chz Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

10" Spicy Mex Chz Pizza

$13.00

Handhelds and Paninis

Served on rye, marble rye or italian bread. All handhelds come with house kettle chips & a pickle spear.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Toasted brioche with garlic butter, Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped with our Comeback Sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Battered Cod Fillets Topped with our House Made Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese on a toasted brioche bun with garlic butter.

Margherita Panini

$15.00

cHOICE OF BREAD, fRESH mOZZARELLA, VINE RIPE TOMATOES, AND FRESH BASIL WITH A DRIZZLE OF BALSAMIC REDUCTION.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Angus Burger Grilled and Seasoned, American, Swiss, & Gruyere Cheese Smothered with Grilled Onions & 1000 Island Dressing

Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1,000 Island dressing on marble rye.

Smoked Chicken Panini

$14.00

Smoked chicken topped with cheddar, pickled onion, and comeback sauce.

The G.O.A.T Grilled Cheese

$11.00

A BLEND OF Gruyère, CHEDDAR, SWISS, AMERICAN, & CREAM CHEESE MELTED BETWEEN TWO SLICES OF CHALLAH BREAD.

Tuna Melt Panini

$15.00

aLBACORE WHITE TUNA SALAD, TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE BETWEEN TWO SLICES OF YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Burger

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Pub Grub

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Salad Panini

$10.00

Chicken Salad House Salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Sports Bar & Pub with Chef Driven Menu

Website

Location

12206 Copper way, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
12th Man Sports Pub image
12th Man Sports Pub image
12th Man Sports Pub image

