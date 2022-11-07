12th Round Wings - South Gate imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

12th Round Wings - South Gate 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A

No reviews yet

2801 Firestone Boulevard

South Gate, CA 90280

Popular Items

TKO FRIES
"GREATEST EVER" CHICKEN SANDWICH
MEAL- 12PC TRAD.

TRADITIONAL MEALS

MEAL- 6PC TRAD.

MEAL- 6PC TRAD.

$10.99

6 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 1 dipping sauce to accompany them.

MEAL- 12PC TRAD.

MEAL- 12PC TRAD.

$19.99

12 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

MEAL- 24PC TRAD.

MEAL- 24PC TRAD.

$37.99

24 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 3 dipping sauces to accompany them.

MEAL- 42PC TRAD.

MEAL- 42PC TRAD.

$64.99

42 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 5 dipping sauces to accompany them.

BONELESS MEALS

BONELESS 6PC MEAL

$10.39

6 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose one dipping sauce to accompany them.

BONELESS 12PC MEAL

$18.79

12 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

BONELESS 24PC MEAL

$35.99

24 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 3 dipping sauces to accompany them.

BONELESS 42PC MEAL

$60.79

42 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 5 dipping sauces to accompany them.

TENDERS MEALS

TENDERS MEAL 3PC

$7.69

3 crispy hand breaded tenders with the flavor of your choice! Choose 1 dipping sauce to accompany them.

TENDERS MEAL 6PC

$13.39

6 crispy hand breaded tenders with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

TENDERS MEAL 12PC

$24.79

12 crispy hand breaded tenders with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

$10.99+

Hand breaded and fried chicken, tangy slaw & pickles served on a soft brioche bun. Choose between our 4 spice levels.

KIDS MEAL

KIDS MEAL

$4.49

3 pc boneless with fries and juice pack!

TKO FRIES

a rumble of waffle fries...choose any flavor of crispy chicken to top them!
TKO FRIES

TKO FRIES

$8.99

a rumble of waffle fries... choose any flavor of crispy chicken to top them!

TKO FRIES Combo

TKO FRIES Combo

$10.98+

a rumble of waffle fries... choose any flavor of crispy chicken to top them!

N/A BEVERAGE

CANNED DRINKS

$1.49

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$1.99

DASANI BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

TOPO CHICO

$3.49

JUICE BOX

$1.25

TRADITIONAL

WINGS - 6 EA

WINGS - 6 EA

$9.00

6 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 1 dipping sauce to accompany them.

WINGS - 12 EA

WINGS - 12 EA

$18.00

12 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

WINGS - 24 EA

WINGS - 24 EA

$36.00

24 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 3 dipping sauces to accompany them.

WINGS - 42 EA

WINGS - 42 EA

$63.00

48 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 5 dipping sauces to accompany them.

BONELESS

BONELESS - 6 EA

BONELESS - 6 EA

$8.40

Six boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose one dipping sauce to accompany them.

BONELESS - 12 EA

BONELESS - 12 EA

$16.80

12 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

BONELESS - 24 EA

BONELESS - 24 EA

$33.60

24 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 3 dipping sauces to accompany them.

BONELESS - 42 EA

BONELESS - 42 EA

$58.80

48 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 5 dipping sauces to accompany them.

TENDERS

TENDERS - 3 EA

TENDERS - 3 EA

$5.70

3 crispy hand breaded tenders with the flavor of your choice! Choose 1 dipping sauce to accompany them.

TENDERS - 6 EA

TENDERS - 6 EA

$11.40

6 crispy hand breaded tenders with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

TENDERS - 12 EA

TENDERS - 12 EA

$22.80

12 crispy hand breaded tenders with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.

"GREATEST EVER" CHICKEN SANDWICH

"GREATEST EVER" CHICKEN SANDWICH

"GREATEST EVER" CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried chicken, tangy slaw & pickles served on a soft brioche bun. Choose between our 4 spice levels.

SIDES

BAREKNUCKLE FRIES

$1.99+

Waffle fries with our "fisticuffs" seasoning blend

CITRUS SLAW

$1.99+

Crunchy green cabbage mix tossed in our house made citrus slaw dressing.

HOUSE PICKLES

$1.99+

Mix of pickled cucumbers, carrots, peppers & onions.

ROASTED CORN

$1.99+

Roasted yellow corn lightly tossed with butter.

GARLIC CORN

$1.99+

Roasted yellow corn lightly tossed with garlic-butter, topped with grated Parmesan and chopped basil.

CHILE-LIME CORN

$1.99+

Roasted yellow corn tossed in chile-lime crema, topped with grated cotija cheese and chopped cilantro.

EXTRAS

Ranch Dip $

Ranch Dip $

$0.59

House made sauce with bold herbs & spices.

Tangy Jalapeno Dip $

Tangy Jalapeno Dip $

$0.59

Spicy sauce of charred chiles, sour cream & lime.

Blue Cheese Dip $

Blue Cheese Dip $

$0.59

Traditional sauce with herbs & blue cheese.

Remoulade Dip $

Remoulade Dip $

$0.59Out of stock

Chunky sauce with southern spices and pickles.

Wing Flavor Dip $

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

DESSERT

ICE CREAM SANDWICH - VANILLA

$1.69

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two cookie wafers.

ICE CREAM SANDWICH - NEAPOLITAN

$1.69

Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two cookie wafers.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A family owned, Chef driven chicken wing concept with loads of other delicious menu items that are made completely from scratch. From our 3 step marination process on our chicken to house made BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sauces and every other sauce! 12th Round Wings delivers amazing flavor at great prices!

Location

2801 Firestone Boulevard, South Gate, CA 90280

