12th Round Wings - South Gate 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A family owned, Chef driven chicken wing concept with loads of other delicious menu items that are made completely from scratch. From our 3 step marination process on our chicken to house made BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sauces and every other sauce! 12th Round Wings delivers amazing flavor at great prices!
2801 Firestone Boulevard, South Gate, CA 90280
