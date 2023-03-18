Restaurant header imageView gallery

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20007

Frozen Meal

Chicken Pot Pie, 23 oz - Frozen

Chicken Pot Pie, 23 oz - Frozen

$22.00

roasted chicken, spinach, carrots, peas, celery, and a butter crust

Chicken Pot Pie, 64 oz - Frozen

$60.00

roasted chicken, spinach, carrots, peas,celery, and a butter crust

Penne with Lamb Ragu, 23 oz - Frozen

Penne with Lamb Ragu, 23 oz - Frozen

$20.00

ground lamb, tomato, red wine, carrots, onion, celery, parmesan

Penne with Lamb Ragu, 64 oz - Frozen

$54.00

ground lamb, tomato, red wine, carrots, onion, celery, parmesan

Chicken Enchiladas, 23 oz - Frozen

Chicken Enchiladas, 23 oz - Frozen

$16.00

roasted chicken, flour tortilla, rice, black beans, peppers, onions, cheddar, ranchero sauce

Chicken Enchiladas, 64 oz - Frozen

$45.00

roasted chicken, flour tortilla, rice, black beans, peppers, onions, cheddar, ranchero sauce

Zucchini Lasagna, 23 oz - Frozen

Zucchini Lasagna, 23 oz - Frozen

$18.00

grilled zucchini, ricotta, lemon zest, minto, tomato, parmesan, eggs * Gluten Free

Zucchini Lasagna, 64 oz - Frozen

$48.00

grilled zucchini, ricotta, lemon zest, minto, tomato, parmesan, eggs * Gluten Free

Eggplant Parmesan, 23 oz - Frozen

Eggplant Parmesan, 23 oz - Frozen

$20.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, mozzarella, paremesan * Gluten Free

Eggplant Parmesan, 64 oz - Frozen

$54.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, mozzarella, paremesan * Gluten Free

Vegetable Pot Pie, 23 oz - Frozen

Vegetable Pot Pie, 23 oz - Frozen

$22.00

asparagus, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, peas,spinach and a butter crust

Vegetable Pot Pie, 64 oz - Frozen

$60.00

asparagus, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, peas,spinach and a butter crust

Shakshuka Starter, 23 oz - Frozen

$16.00

tomato, red peppers, onion, cumin, coriander, spinach, heavy cream *Gluten Free

Shakshuka Starter, 64 oz - Frozen

Shakshuka Starter, 64 oz - Frozen

$45.00

tomato, red peppers, onion, cumin, coriander, spinach, heavy cream *Gluten Free

Mac & Blue Cheese, 16 oz - Frozen

Mac & Blue Cheese, 16 oz - Frozen

$12.00

cheddar, blue cheese, parmesan breadcrumbs

Short Ribs - Frozen

Short Ribs - Frozen

$30.00

8 ounces braised beef, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, red wine demi sauce, serves one

Moussaka, 23 oz - Frozen

$22.00

ground beef, lamb, eggplant, tomato, onions, cinnamon, parmesan cream sauce

Moussaka, 64 oz - Frozen

$60.00

ground beef, lamb, eggplant, tomato, onions, cinnamon, parmesan cream sauce

Egg Enchiladas, 16 oz - Frozen

Egg Enchiladas, 16 oz - Frozen

$12.00

flour tortillas, eggs, peppers, onions, queso fresco, cheddar and ranchero sauce.

Egg Enchiladas, 64 oz - Frozen

$32.00

flour tortillas, eggs, peppers, onions, queso fresco, cheddar and ranchero sauce.

Vegan Lasagna, 23 oz - Frozen

Vegan Lasagna, 23 oz - Frozen

$22.00

layers of ratatouille, tofu ricotta, pasta and homemade tomato sauce

Merchandise

Cookbook

$30.00

Crovato Olive Oil

$28.00

Pickeles (Quart)

$16.00

Pickles (Pint)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

