1319 Woodfire Tavern 125 Main Street E.
125 Main Street E.
New Prague, MN 56071
Appetizers
Burgers & Sandwiches
Sushi
Woodfire Pizza
Kraft Mac Bowls
Entree & Bowls
Tavern Tacos
Soups & Salads
Kids Menu
Extra Sides
4oz Beer Cheese
Boubon Cherrys
Coleslaw
Kettel Chips
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Butter
Side of Dressing
Side of Jalapenos
Side of JD BBQ
Side of Mango Salsa
Side of Mayo
Side of Pickles
Side of Pico
Side of Mandarin Oranges
Side of Apple Sauce
Side of Avocados
Side Sour Cream
Boba Teas
Popping Boba Lemonades
Hot Coffees
12oz Americano
3 shots espresso filled with hot water
12oz Cafe Au Lait
2 shots espresso filled with steamed milk
12oz Cafe Breve
2 shots espresso steamed half and half topped with milk foam
12oz Con Panna
2 shots espresso topped with whipped cream
12oz Espresso
2 shots espresso
12oz Macchiato
2 shots espresso topped with layer of milk foam
Cappuccino
2-3 shots espresso half steamed milk half milk foam
Caramel Macchiato
2-3 pumps caramel mixed with steamed milk 2-3 shots espresso topped with milk foam add drizzle (optional)
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Latte
3 shots espresso steamed milk milk foam top
Mocha
3 shots espresso 2-3 pumps chocolate steamed milk topped with whipped cream
Regular Coffee
White Chocolate Mocha
2-3 shots espresso 2-3 pumps chocolate steamed milk topped with whipped cream add drizzle (optional)
Iced Coffees
Iced Caramel Macchiato
1 pump vanilla 1 pump caramel fill cup with ice 4 oz milk 2 shots espresso
Iced Coffee
cup of ice 2 shots espresso 1 shot flavored syrup (optional) 8 oz milk
Iced Latte
2 shots espresso 4 oz milk flavored shot (optional) filled with ice
Iced Mocha
2 pumps chocolate 4 oz milk 2 shots espresso fill with ice
Frappes
Caramel Frappe
1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops caramel powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream
Cookies & Cream Frappe
1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops cookie powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream
Mocha Frappe
1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops mocha powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream
Vanilla Caramel Frappe
1 1/2 scoops ice 1 scoop caramel, 1 scoop vanilla 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream
Vanilla Frappe
1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops vanilla powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blended, topped with whipped cream
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
1 1/2 scoops ice 1 scoop mocha, 1 scoop white chocolate 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, top with whipped cream
Lemonades
Smoothies
16oz Mango Smoothie
full cup of ice in blender 7 oz mango smoothie mix 2 pumps mango puree blend, topped with whipped cream
16oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie
full cup of ice in blender 7 oz strawberry banana smoothie mix 2 pumps strawberry puree blend, topped with whipped cream
16oz Strawberry Smoothie
full cup of ice in blender 7 oz strawberry smoothie mix 2 pumps strawberry puree blend, topped with whipped cream
Ice Cream Flavors
Black Cherry
simply sweet black cherry ice cream with boat-loads of whole black cherries
Black liquorice
ginger flavored ice cream, traditional black licorice taste
Blackberry Lemon
fresh lemon ice cream folded with pound cake pieces and swirls of blackberry sauce
Blue Moon
just like the milk in the bottom of a fruit loops bowl, this tasty ice cream has a sweet fruit loops taste and a wacky blue color
Butter Pecan
buttery pecan ice cream with boat loads of crispy, lightly roasted and salted pecans
Cake Batter Fudge
with a scrumptious cake batter base, thick chocolate frosting swirls and brownie chunks, this ice cream settles arguments over the mixing spoon
Carm Apple
Cotton Candy
blue and pink cotton candy ice creams spun together for that whimsical carnival sensation
Exhausted Parent
bouron spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks
Haleys Comet
a perfect trio of flavors with rich milk chocolate and vanilla ice creams swirled with caramel ribbons and caramel truffles
Key lime
Kitty Kitty Bang Bang
irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, oreo cookies, and soft chocolate chunks
Latte-da
refreshing, vegan watermelon italian ice with a jolt of sour to leave you feeling electric
Mint Avalanche
a mint lovers paradise, fresh mint ice cream loaded with andes candies and grosshopper cookies spun off with a chocolate fudge swirl
PB Cookie Dough
Pistachio
irresistible almond flavored ice cream churned with crisp pistachio nuts
Raspberry Lemon Italian Ice
non dairy, non fat sweet raspberry and tart lemon italian ices swirled together for an irresistibly refreshing treat
Strawberry
award winning and deliciously fresh strawberry ice cream loaded to the brim with real, whole strawberries
Superman
meet your new kryptonite... cherry, blue moon, and vanilla ice creams combine forces to bring you one super scoop
This $&@! Just Got Serious
award winning, smooth salted caramel ice cream brimming with rich sea salt fudge and salted cashews
Ultimate Oreo
scrumptious oreo ice cream made with boat loads of whole oreos
Vanilla
old fashioned vanilla ice cream
Zanzibar
all natural and award winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste
Doggie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
125 Main Street E., New Prague, MN 56071