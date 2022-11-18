Restaurant header imageView gallery
1319 Woodfire Tavern 125 Main Street E.

125 Main Street E.

New Prague, MN 56071

Popular Items

Tavern Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheddar Tater Kegs
Build Your Own Pizza

Appetizers

Smokestack Nachos

$14.50

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$14.50

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

1319 Whole Wings

$14.50

Italian Pizza Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheddar Tater Kegs

$11.50

Chicken Tenders Adult

$16.00

Basket Fries

$5.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

California Burger

$15.00

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Hangover Burger

$16.25

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$15.00

Tavern Cheeseburger

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Apple Brie Sandwich

$13.75

Sushi

Mexican Tuna Roll

$13.00

California Roll

$11.00

Vegan Roll

$9.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Volcano Roll

$13.50

Woodfire Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Cheese Pizza

$11.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Grape & Gorgonzola Pizza

$14.50

Hero Pizza

$14.25

Lost Forest Pizza

$13.50

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pork Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Tennessee Hawaiian Pizza

$14.50

Kraft Mac Bowls

Build Your Own Mac Bowl

$12.00

BBQ Pork Mac Bowl

$14.75

Blackened Walleye Mac Bowl

$18.50

Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl

$15.00

Crab and Shrimp Mac Bowl

$17.00

Philly Cheese Steak Mac Bowl

$18.50

Entree & Bowls

Curried Red Fish

$19.50

Czech Style Bowls

$14.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.50

Woodfire Shrimp Scampi Bowl

$16.00

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

NY Cut

$28.00

Tavern Tacos

Caribbean Blackened Walleye Tacos

$18.00

Carnitas Tacos Tacos

$13.75

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$11.50

Ceaser

$11.50

Quinoa Waldorf Salad

$11.75

Starter Salad

$4.50

Vomacka

$4.00+

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Bowl soup Du Jour

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Avocado Roll

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Quinoa Fruit Salad

$7.00

Kids Shrimp & Rice Bowl

$8.00

Kids Smore

$1.50

Extra Sides

4oz Beer Cheese

$3.00

Boubon Cherrys

$12.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Kettel Chips

$3.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of Butter

$1.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of JD BBQ

$0.75

Side of Mango Salsa

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Pico

$0.75

Side of Mandarin Oranges

$1.00

Side of Apple Sauce

$1.50

Side of Avocados

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Boba Teas

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Tea

$5.00

Earl Gray Milk Tea

$5.00

Grean Tea

$5.00

Pumpkin Chai Tea

$5.00

Traditional Flavored Tea

$5.00

Popping Boba Lemonades

Dragon Fruit Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Regular Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Watermelon Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Coffees

12oz Americano

$3.00

3 shots espresso filled with hot water

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

2 shots espresso filled with steamed milk

12oz Cafe Breve

$3.00

2 shots espresso steamed half and half topped with milk foam

12oz Con Panna

$2.50

2 shots espresso topped with whipped cream

12oz Espresso

$3.00

2 shots espresso

12oz Macchiato

$2.50

2 shots espresso topped with layer of milk foam

Cappuccino

$3.10+

2-3 shots espresso half steamed milk half milk foam

Caramel Macchiato

$3.65+

2-3 pumps caramel mixed with steamed milk 2-3 shots espresso topped with milk foam add drizzle (optional)

Decaf Coffee

$1.85+

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Latte

$3.10+

3 shots espresso steamed milk milk foam top

Mocha

$3.50+

3 shots espresso 2-3 pumps chocolate steamed milk topped with whipped cream

Regular Coffee

$1.85+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.65+

2-3 shots espresso 2-3 pumps chocolate steamed milk topped with whipped cream add drizzle (optional)

Iced Coffees

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$3.65+

1 pump vanilla 1 pump caramel fill cup with ice 4 oz milk 2 shots espresso

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

cup of ice 2 shots espresso 1 shot flavored syrup (optional) 8 oz milk

Iced Latte

$3.25+

2 shots espresso 4 oz milk flavored shot (optional) filled with ice

Iced Mocha

$3.65+

2 pumps chocolate 4 oz milk 2 shots espresso fill with ice

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$4.50

1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops caramel powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$4.50

1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops cookie powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream

Mocha Frappe

$4.50

1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops mocha powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream

Vanilla Caramel Frappe

$4.50

1 1/2 scoops ice 1 scoop caramel, 1 scoop vanilla 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, topped with whipped cream

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50

1 1/2 scoops ice 2 scoops vanilla powder 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blended, topped with whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$4.50

1 1/2 scoops ice 1 scoop mocha, 1 scoop white chocolate 2 oz milk 2 shots espresso blend, top with whipped cream

Lemonades

16oz Mango Lemonade

$3.25

1/2 oz mango puree 7 oz lemonade fill with ice

16oz Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

1/2 oz raspberry puree 7 oz lemonade fill with ice

16oz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

1/2 oz strawberry puree 7 oz lemonade fill with ice

Smoothies

16oz Mango Smoothie

$4.50

full cup of ice in blender 7 oz mango smoothie mix 2 pumps mango puree blend, topped with whipped cream

16oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50

full cup of ice in blender 7 oz strawberry banana smoothie mix 2 pumps strawberry puree blend, topped with whipped cream

16oz Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

full cup of ice in blender 7 oz strawberry smoothie mix 2 pumps strawberry puree blend, topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream Flavors

Black Cherry

$3.72+Out of stock

simply sweet black cherry ice cream with boat-loads of whole black cherries

Black liquorice

$3.72+Out of stock

ginger flavored ice cream, traditional black licorice taste

Blackberry Lemon

$3.72+Out of stock

fresh lemon ice cream folded with pound cake pieces and swirls of blackberry sauce

Blue Moon

$3.71+Out of stock

just like the milk in the bottom of a fruit loops bowl, this tasty ice cream has a sweet fruit loops taste and a wacky blue color

Butter Pecan

$3.71+Out of stock

buttery pecan ice cream with boat loads of crispy, lightly roasted and salted pecans

Cake Batter Fudge

$3.71+

with a scrumptious cake batter base, thick chocolate frosting swirls and brownie chunks, this ice cream settles arguments over the mixing spoon

Carm Apple

$3.71+

Cotton Candy

$3.71+

blue and pink cotton candy ice creams spun together for that whimsical carnival sensation

Exhausted Parent

$3.71+

bouron spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks

Haleys Comet

$3.72+Out of stock

a perfect trio of flavors with rich milk chocolate and vanilla ice creams swirled with caramel ribbons and caramel truffles

Key lime

$3.72+Out of stock

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$3.71+

irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, oreo cookies, and soft chocolate chunks

Latte-da

$3.72+Out of stock

refreshing, vegan watermelon italian ice with a jolt of sour to leave you feeling electric

Mint Avalanche

$3.71+Out of stock

a mint lovers paradise, fresh mint ice cream loaded with andes candies and grosshopper cookies spun off with a chocolate fudge swirl

PB Cookie Dough

$3.71+Out of stock

Pistachio

$3.72+Out of stock

irresistible almond flavored ice cream churned with crisp pistachio nuts

Raspberry Lemon Italian Ice

$3.71+

non dairy, non fat sweet raspberry and tart lemon italian ices swirled together for an irresistibly refreshing treat

Strawberry

$3.71+

award winning and deliciously fresh strawberry ice cream loaded to the brim with real, whole strawberries

Superman

$3.72+

meet your new kryptonite... cherry, blue moon, and vanilla ice creams combine forces to bring you one super scoop

This $&@! Just Got Serious

$3.71+

award winning, smooth salted caramel ice cream brimming with rich sea salt fudge and salted cashews

Ultimate Oreo

$3.71+

scrumptious oreo ice cream made with boat loads of whole oreos

Vanilla

$3.71+

old fashioned vanilla ice cream

Zanzibar

$3.71+

all natural and award winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste

Doggie

Pup Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

125 Main Street E., New Prague, MN 56071

Directions

Gallery
1319 Woodfire Tavern image
Banner pic
BG pic
1319 Woodfire Tavern image

