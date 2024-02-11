Murphys Deli
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.
Location
1320 Greenway Drive, suite 145, Irving, TX 75038
