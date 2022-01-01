Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
1330 On The River

No reviews yet

$$

1330 Old River Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113

House Cocktails

B.Y.M

$14.00

Bloody Manhattan

$15.00

Empress Reviver

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

La Paloma

$15.00

La Ultima Palabra

$15.00

Lady In The Water

$15.00

Mad Men

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Perfect Margarita

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Fall Oldfashioned

$15.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Angry orchard

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dortmunder

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00

El Segundo Skull American Lager

$8.00

El Segundo Skull IPA

$8.00

Fair State Big Doinks IPA

$7.00

Heretic Shallow Grave Porter

$8.00

Perennial Artisan Pilsner

$8.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$7.00

Tripping Animals No Headaches Sour

$15.00

Wolf's Ridge Daybreak

$7.00

Wolf's Ridge Beach Blender

$6.50

Wine

Apothic Red Blend

$14.00

Dark Horse Merlot

$14.00

Fortress/Justin Cabernet

$15.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00

Erath Pinot Noir resplendent

$14.00Out of stock

Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Cambria/La Crema Chardonnay

$14.00

Natinco Moscato

$8.00Out of stock

Torre Vescovi Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

Trefethen Riesling

$15.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$18.00

Ca di Alte Prosecco

$15.00

Governor's Cuvee Sanford

$15.00

House Orange

$10.00

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

Bottle Apothic Red Blend

$60.00

Dark Horse Merlot

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Fortress Cabernet

$60.00

Bottle Erath Pinot Noir Resplendent

$55.00Out of stock

Bottle Pessimist Red Blend

$60.00Out of stock

Bottle Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Bottle La Crema Chardonnay

$55.00

Bottle Natinco Moscato

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Torre Vescovi Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

Bottle Trefethen Riesling

$65.00

Bottle Whispering Angel Rose

$75.00

Bottle Brut Champagne

$35.00

Bottle Ca di Alte Prosecco

$32.00

Bottle Vueve Clicquot Champagne Brut

$290.00Out of stock

REFILL Natinco Moscato.

$7.00

REFILL Trefethen Riesling

$13.00

REFILL La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

REFILL Torre Vescovi Pinot Grigio

$7.00

REFILL Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

REFILL Erath Pinot Noir resplendent

$12.00

REFILL Pessimist Red Blend

$12.00

REFILL Fortress Cabernet

$13.00

REFILL Ca di Alte Prosecco

$7.00

REFILL Whispering Angel Rose

$16.00

Shots

Bomb

$12.00

Blow job

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

JagerBomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Wet Pussy

$9.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Seltzer

High Noon

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

More Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Death In The Afternoon

$13.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lady In Blue

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Lost & Found

$14.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

The Kin

$13.00

Whiskey River

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Vesper 1952

$13.00

3 Musketeers

$13.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL

$14.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Redbull

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Water

Fiji Bottled Water

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mocktails

Mocktail

$8.00

Shareable

EAST BANK FIG WRAPS (4)

$10.00

EAST BANK FIG WRAPS (6)

$15.00

1330 Wings

$15.00

1330 SPROUTS

$14.00

Flash fried & tossed in our housemade sweet chili glaze sauce

1330 Fries

$12.00

Golden fries tossed in truffle oil, topped with parsley & parmesan

Glizzy Pops

$15.00

1330 Sliders

$16.00

Aloha Chicken

$17.00

Charcuterie

$19.00

Premium Steak Sliders

$20.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.00

River Wings With Fries

$11.00

GARDEN

Hail Caesar!

$15.00

Wild Arugula

$16.00

Craft Sandwiches

Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

S.S.S

$18.00

Cali Chicken Club

$17.00

Slammin Salmon BLT

$18.00

Beer Battered Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Premium S.S.S.

$24.00

Craft Burgers

Zeeks BBQ

$17.00

Royale With Cheese

$16.00

Revolving Entree's

Pan Seared Chicken

$26.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

French Lamb Chop

$44.00

New York Strip

$39.00

Basil Pesto Pasta

$20.00

WEEKLY SPECIAL

$50.00

COWBOY STEAK WITH GOAT CHEESE MASH AND LEMON SPROUTS

Sides

Side Sauce

$1.00

Caeser Salad Side

$6.00

Garden Salad side

$6.00

Skinny Fries Side

$4.00

River Fries Side

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts Side

$6.00

Sauteed Squash and Zucchini Side

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Loaded Mash

$9.00

Bowl Soup

$11.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$11.00

Desert Menu

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Powdered Donuts

$9.00

Sushi

California Roll

$13.00

Electic Eel Roll

$21.00

Philly Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Poseidon roll

$21.00

Rosado Rice Bowl

$18.00

Veggie roll

$15.00

SUSHI Special

$21.00

Ex Side Soy

$1.00

Ex Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Beer & Seltzer

$3 Game Day Domestics & Seltzers

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Sharable

$10 Game Day Wings Special

$10.00

$10 Game Day Tenders & Fries Basket

$10.00

$3.50 Game Skinny Fries

$3.50

$5 Game Day Truffle Fries Side

$5.00

$10 1330 Fries Happy Hour Game Day

$10.00

$10 1330 Sprouts Game Day Happy Hour

$10.00

Fig Wraps (4)

$7.00

Fig Wraps (6)

$11.00

1330 Wings

$11.00

1330 Sliders

$12.00

Aloha Chicken

$11.00

Glizzy Pops

$11.00

Charcuterie

$14.00

Beer Battered Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Cocktails

$8 Game Day Cocktail Special

$8.00

Bloody Manhattan

$8.00

B.Y.M

$8.00

La Paloma

$8.00

La Ultima Palabra

$8.00

Lady In The Water

$8.00

Mad Men

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Perfect Marg

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Wine

$5 Game Day Wine Special

$5.00

Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Torre Vescovi Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Trefethen Riesling

$6.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$6.00

Fortress Cabernet

$6.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$6.00

Ca Di Alte Procecco

$6.00

Whispering angel Rose

$6.00

House Red

$6.00

House White

$6.00

Brunch Menu

1330 SPROUTS

$14.00

The Basic B#%tch

$15.00

B.I.G

$17.00

Breaky Quesadilla

$16.00

Dirty Salmon Benedict

$20.00

EAST BANK FIG WRAPS (4)

$10.00

EAST BANK FIG WRAPS (6)

$14.00

French Lamb Chops

$36.00

Fried Chicken and gravy

$20.00

Glizzy Pops

$15.00

Mother Clucker

$17.00

Donut Holes

$12.00

Pancake Jack

$15.00

Stuffed French toast

$16.00

Brunch Sides

Avocado on side

$3.00

Bacon on side

$5.00

Fruit Bowl on side

$6.00

Potatoes on side

$4.50

Two Eggs on side

$5.00

Turkey Bacon on side

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Ketchup

Sauce Side

$1.00

Side Jam

$1.00

Desert Menu

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Powdered Donuts

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

B.Y.M

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

La Paloma

$12.00

Lady In The Water

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$15.00

Perfect Margarita

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Fast Bar (Copy)

Titos

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Avion

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bacardi Spiced

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Budwesier

$5.00Out of stock

Coors

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$5.50

Heinken

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller

$4.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Jameson

$10.00

Shareables

1330 Wings

$15.00

Aloha Chicken

$15.00

1330 Sprouts

$14.00

1330 Fries

$12.00

Handhelds

Slammin Salmon Blt

$18.00

Royale With Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Zeeks BBQ

$17.00

Desserts

Powdered Donuts

$9.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Waterfront Scratch Kitchen and Bar

Location

1330 Old River Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
1330 On The River image
1330 On The River image
1330 On The River image

