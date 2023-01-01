135 Seafood • Bar • Grill

Main picView gallery

N/A beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Hi-C

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemondade

$2.99

Arnie Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Chicory

$2.99

Water

Starters

Okra Basket

$7.00

A fried southern favorite. Simple and delicious.

Zesty Pickles

$7.00

Basket of pickle chips dusted in corn flour and fried. Addicting.

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Our special sweet dough rolled up and quick fried. 6 to a order.

Fish Bites

$9.00

Fried and served with a side of our house made remoulade.

Pee Dee Gator Bites

$14.00

Don't be scared. It tastes just like gator! Fried and served with our house made Remoulade for dipping.

Nola Trio Sampler

$14.00

Gumbo of the Day, Red Beans and Rice and Dirty Jam. The best of ALL worlds.

Soups

Red Beans Bowl

$10.00

Wash Day Special 7 days a week here! Blue Runner beans cooked with our smoked sausage.

Red Beans Cup

$6.00

Gumbeaux of the day Bowl

$13.00

Dark roux, okra and veggies cooked low and slow. Ask what we threw in it for today!

Gumbeaux of the day Cup

$8.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$14.00

Creamy, rich and smooth with just the right amount of sherry.

Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.00

Dirty Jam Bowl

$12.00

We married traditional Dirty Rice and Jambalaya and made it our own.

Dirty Jam Cup

$7.00

Etouffeé of the day Bowl

$14.00

A mixture of delicious spices in a Cajun stew made with the trinity and a light roux. Served over rice. Ask what we threw in it today!

Etouffeé of the day Cup

$8.00

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Crisp greens, bacon, cheese, tomato, cucumber and croutons.

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, topped with crispy fried chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons. .

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with grilled chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with blackened chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with fried shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with grilled shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with blackened shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Fried Fish Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with fried fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Grilled Fish Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with grilled fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Blackened Fish Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with blackened fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.

Hand Eats

Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Fish Loaf

$12.00

THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!

Shrimp Loaf

$14.00

THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!

Oyster Loaf

$18.00

THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!

Gator Loaf

$16.00

THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!

Chicken Loaf

$12.00

THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!

Sausage Loaf

$12.00

THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!

Dargan St Mains

Tchoupitoulas (CHOP-a-2-las)

$17.00

Our golden fried fish layed over white rice covered in our Cajun Cream Sauce.

Pasta 'Fredo

$18.00

Our ambitious alfredo sauce with traditional fettucine and your choice of chicken or shrimp or straight up plain. Get it grilled, blackened or fried!

504 Pasta

$22.00

Fettuccine noodles covered in a Smoky and Spicy Cajun cream sauce with the trinity, smoked sausage and shrimp.

Holy City Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Cheesy grits topped with blackened shrimp, sautéed bacon and Lobster Bisque. Filling! Add sausage for $3.00.

Palmetto Stir Fry

$20.00

Stir fry done the Southern way. Our vegetables sautéed in a lemon garlic sauce and tossed in rice. Pick sautéed shrimp, blackened fish, chicken or veggie.

Fish Platter

$18.00

Fried fish served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Fried shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.

Oyster Platter

$25.00

Fried oysters served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.

Pick 2 Combo Platter

$22.00

You get to choose!!! Pick 2 from of our fried fish, shrimp or oysters served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more

Pick 3 Combo Platter

$28.00

Get all 3 of our fried fish, shrimp or oysters served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.

The "Ala Carte's"

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side of Dirty Jam

$4.00

Side Hushpuppies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Of The Day

$4.00

Side Vegetable Mix

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Bread Basket

$2.00

Side of Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Alfredo

$8.00

Sweet Thangs

Beignets

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

135 N Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506

Directions

