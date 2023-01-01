135 Seafood • Bar • Grill
135 N Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
Starters
Okra Basket
A fried southern favorite. Simple and delicious.
Zesty Pickles
Basket of pickle chips dusted in corn flour and fried. Addicting.
Hushpuppies
Our special sweet dough rolled up and quick fried. 6 to a order.
Fish Bites
Fried and served with a side of our house made remoulade.
Pee Dee Gator Bites
Don't be scared. It tastes just like gator! Fried and served with our house made Remoulade for dipping.
Nola Trio Sampler
Gumbo of the Day, Red Beans and Rice and Dirty Jam. The best of ALL worlds.
Soups
Red Beans Bowl
Wash Day Special 7 days a week here! Blue Runner beans cooked with our smoked sausage.
Red Beans Cup
Gumbeaux of the day Bowl
Dark roux, okra and veggies cooked low and slow. Ask what we threw in it for today!
Gumbeaux of the day Cup
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Creamy, rich and smooth with just the right amount of sherry.
Lobster Bisque Cup
Dirty Jam Bowl
We married traditional Dirty Rice and Jambalaya and made it our own.
Dirty Jam Cup
Etouffeé of the day Bowl
A mixture of delicious spices in a Cajun stew made with the trinity and a light roux. Served over rice. Ask what we threw in it today!
Etouffeé of the day Cup
Salad
House Salad
Crisp greens, bacon, cheese, tomato, cucumber and croutons.
Fried Chicken Salad
Spring mix, topped with crispy fried chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons. .
Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring mix topped with grilled chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Spring mix topped with blackened chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Fried Shrimp Salad
Spring mix topped with fried shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Spring mix topped with grilled shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Spring mix topped with blackened shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Fried Fish Salad
Spring mix topped with fried fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Fish Salad
Spring mix topped with grilled fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Blackened Fish Salad
Spring mix topped with blackened fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Hand Eats
Fish Loaf
THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!
Shrimp Loaf
THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!
Oyster Loaf
THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!
Gator Loaf
THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!
Chicken Loaf
THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!
Sausage Loaf
THE ORIGINAL PO-BOY! Authentic Cajun Sandwich on a toasted French loaf. Served "dressed" with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Choose between remoulade, tarter, cocktail, mustard or mayo. Get if fried, grilled or blackened! Add any side for $3.00!
Dargan St Mains
Tchoupitoulas (CHOP-a-2-las)
Our golden fried fish layed over white rice covered in our Cajun Cream Sauce.
Pasta 'Fredo
Our ambitious alfredo sauce with traditional fettucine and your choice of chicken or shrimp or straight up plain. Get it grilled, blackened or fried!
504 Pasta
Fettuccine noodles covered in a Smoky and Spicy Cajun cream sauce with the trinity, smoked sausage and shrimp.
Holy City Shrimp and Grits
Cheesy grits topped with blackened shrimp, sautéed bacon and Lobster Bisque. Filling! Add sausage for $3.00.
Palmetto Stir Fry
Stir fry done the Southern way. Our vegetables sautéed in a lemon garlic sauce and tossed in rice. Pick sautéed shrimp, blackened fish, chicken or veggie.
Fish Platter
Fried fish served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.
Shrimp Platter
Fried shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.
Oyster Platter
Fried oysters served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.
Pick 2 Combo Platter
You get to choose!!! Pick 2 from of our fried fish, shrimp or oysters served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more
Pick 3 Combo Platter
Get all 3 of our fried fish, shrimp or oysters served with your choice of 2 sides. Get it grilled or blackened for $2.00 more.
The "Ala Carte's"
Sweet Thangs
The Lunch Menu
House Salad LUNCH
Crisp greens, bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Spring mix, topped with crispy fried chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons. .
Blackened Chicken Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with blackened chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with blackened chicken along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Fried Fish Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with fried fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Fish Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with grilled fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Blackened Fish Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with blackened fish along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Fried Shrimp Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with fried shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Shrimp Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with grilled shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Blackened Shrimp Salad LUNCH
Spring mix topped with blackened shrimp along with bacon, cheese, tomato's, cucumbers and croutons.
Small Tchoupitoulas
Small Shrimp and Grits
Half Loaf with Fries
Half Loaf with Cup
Small Fish Platter
Small Combo Platter
Gluten Free Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
135 N Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506