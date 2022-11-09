Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

13 Stripes Brewery

250 Mill St,Ste PW 3101

Taylors, SC 29687

Popular Items

Freeborn

4pk

Ales for ALS

$13.00

Pale Ale brewed with Yakima Chief Ales For ALS hop blend. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. 5% abv

Baker General

Baker General

$12.00

Classic Hefeweizen.

Craft, or Die

Craft, or Die

$16.00

Craft, or Die Double IPA. 8.5%

Defiance

Defiance

$12.00

Pre-Prohibition Lager.

Fell & Fair

Fell & Fair

$12.00

Crisp, refreshing Cream Ale brewed in collaboration with our friends at Fell & Fair. 4.5% abv

Floating Forgetfully Along

$12.00

American Table Beer. 3.4%

Freeborn

Freeborn

$16.00

Hazy Tropical IPA with loads of Citra, Centennial, Ekuanot, and Liberty hops. 7% abv

Machias Liberty

Machias Liberty

$12.00

Milk Stout. 5.4% abv

Nathan Hale

Nathan Hale

$12.00

American Pale Ale with Citra, Centennial, and Comet hops.

Not My King

Not My King

$10.00

Our Flagship Pils-style lager. Light, crisp, and refreshing. 4.6%

Peggy Stewart

Peggy Stewart

$12.00

Robust Porter.

Sea of Liberty

Sea of Liberty

$14.00

West Coast style IPA with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Comet hops. 6.7%

Sgt Molly

Sgt Molly

$12.00

Light and citrusy American Wheat. 5.5%

500ml Bottle

BA Southern Saint

BA Southern Saint

$13.00

BA Southern Saint Belgian Tripel. Aged 20 months in Red Wine barrels. 9.3%

Hortalez & Co.

Hortalez & Co.

$13.00

Hortalez & Co. BA Barley Wine aged for 14 months in a blend of red wine barrels. 10.9%

Southern Saint Brewer's Reserve

$13.00

6pk

Mixed 6pk

Mixed 6pk

$16.00

Current Mix: Friend II IPA, Townsend Pub Ale, This Is Only A Revolt Sunny Day Ale, Sea of Liberty IPA, Sgt Molly American Wheat, Benjamin Tallmadge Amber Ale, Fallen Hero Red IPA. (We update this regularly but some beers may sell out and will be substituted with something else.)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our web store. It is full of liquid magic. Please allow 1hr for your order to be ready.

Website

Location

250 Mill St,Ste PW 3101, Taylors, SC 29687

Directions

