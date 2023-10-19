Ice Cream

Small Regular Cup
$4.00
Large Regular Cup
$6.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks (Soda)

Pepsi
$2.50+
Diet Pepsi
$2.50+
Dr. Pepper
$2.50+
Mug Root Beer
$2.50+
Starry
$2.50+
Unsweet Brisk Iced Tea
$2.50+
Brisk Lemonade
$2.50+

Coffee

Drip Coffee
$4.00+
Breve
$4.00+
Americano
$4.00+
Hot Latte
$4.00+
Mocha
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Iced Latte
$4.00+

Tea

Peppermint Tea
$3.00+
Green Tea
$3.00+
Earl Grey Black Tea
$3.00+
Decaf Chalmomile Tea
$3.00+
Morning Breakfast Black Tea
$3.00+
Jasmine Green Tea
$3.00+

Juice

Orange Juice (Small)
$4.00
Orange Juice (Large)
$6.00
Apple Juice (Small)
$4.00
Apple Juice (Large)
$6.00

Milk

Whole Milk
$2.50+
Oat Milk
$2.50+
2%
$2.50+
Chocolate Milk
$2.50+

Pepsi Fridge

Starbucks Nitro Black
$4.00
Starbucks Nitro Splash
$4.00
Starbucks Nitro Vanilla Cream
$4.00
Water (Large)
$3.00
Water (Small)
$3.00
Aloe Vera Juice Blueberry
$4.00
Aloe Vera Juice Regular
$4.00
Starbucks Nitro Dark Cacoa Sweet Cream
$4.00
Gatorlyte (Any Color)
$4.00
Celsius White Peach
$4.00
Celsius Orange
$4.00
Celsius Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear
$4.00
Rockstar Regular
$4.00
Rockstar Zero
$4.00
Rockstar Sugar Free
$4.00
Rockstar Organic
$4.00
Pure Leaf Unsweet
$4.00
Pure Leaf Lemon
$4.00
Apple Juice (Dole)
$4.00
Orange Juice (Dole)
$4.00
Cranberry Juice (Ocean Spray)
$4.00

Italian Sodas

Desert Pear Italian Soda
$3.00+
Peach Italian Soda
$3.00+
Raspberry Italian Soda
$3.00+
White Peach Italian Soda
$3.00+
Orange Italian Soda
$3.00+
Cherry Italian Soda
$3.00+
Strawberry Italian Soda
$3.00+
Watermelon Italian Soda
$3.00+

Vanilla Chai Tea

Vanilla Chai Tea
$4.00+

Egg Cartons

Egg Cartons (Online Ordering)

Farmers Mix
$6.50
Jumbo Mix
$7.50