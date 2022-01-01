Restaurant header imageView gallery

1431 Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

601 E. Whitestone Blvd

Suite 300

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

Short Stack
Chicken & Waffle
Side Cafe Potatoes

Starters

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.89

Bowl Grits

$5.89

Bowl Oatmeal

$6.25

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.49

Breakfast Taco

$3.99

Chicken-Fried Bacon - Full

$6.25

Chicken-Fried Bacon - Half (Copy)

$4.99

Cup Oatmeal

$3.99

Pancakes and Waffles

Short Stack

$5.75

Full Stack

$7.79

Short Stack Blueberry

$6.29

Full Stack Blueberry

$8.39

Full Stack Chocolate Chip

$8.99

Short Stack Chocolate Chip

$6.29

Waffle

$9.49

Sausage Stuffed Waffle

$11.49

Bacon Stuffed Waffle

$11.49

Sausage Cakes

$13.59

Short Stack Creme Brulee

$8.49

Full Stack Creme Brulee

$10.25

Chicken & Waffle

$13.75

Short French Toast

$6.75

Full French Toast

$8.59

Breakfast Plates

2 Eggs

$8.39

2 Eggs and Meat

$11.29

3 Meat Scramble

$12.05

Bacon Scramble

$12.15

Big Breakfast

$16.49

Breakfast Croissant

$11.29

Canadian Benedict

$14.49

CF Chicken with Eggs

$12.59

CF Steak with eggs

$12.59

Chicken-Fried Steak Benedict

$14.49

Corned Beef & Eggs

$12.59

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.49

Crab Benedict

$14.49

Fried Chicken Benedict

$14.49

Ham Scramble

$11.15

Migas

$12.29

Redneck Benedict

$13.49

Sausage Scramble

$12.15

Southern Benedict

$14.49

Omelets

3 Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Chorizo Omelet

$12.49

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.49

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Omelet

$12.49

Plain Omelet

$12.09

Veggie Omelet

$12.49

Western Omelet

$12.49

Favorites

Large Corn Dog

$8.99

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.19

BLT

$9.25

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$9.35

Hamburger

$11.39

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.15

Patty Melt

$11.65

Three Cheese Burger

$13.19

Turkey & Bacon Croissant

$11.49

Meals

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.65

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.65

Fried Catfish

$14.65

Grilled Chicken

$14.65

Hamburger Steak

$14.65

Liver & Onions

$14.65

Pork Chops

$14.65

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

House Salad

$3.85

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.49

Kids Menu

Kids Catfish

$6.89

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.89

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Kids Hamburger

$6.89

Kids Pancake and Scrambled egg

$6.55

Kids Pancake, Scrambled egg, and Bacon

$6.85

Sides

Biscuit

$1.60

Brocolli Cheese Casserole

$3.55

Cup of Grits

$3.09

French Fries

$3.55

Okra

$3.55

Side 2 Eggs

$2.89

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Cafe Potatoes

$3.55

Side Cream Gravy

$1.75

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.69

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.29

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.09

Toast

$3.09

Dessert

Buttermilk Pie SLICE

$5.25

Chocolate Cream SLICE

$5.25

Key Lime SLICE

$5.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter SLICE

$5.25Out of stock

Pecan SLICE

$5.25

Coconut Cream SLICE

$5.25

Cobbler

$5.85Out of stock

Buttermilk - Whole Pie

$18.00

Chocolate Cream - Whole Pie

$18.00

Coconut Cream - Whole Pie

$18.00

Key Lime - Whole Pie

$22.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter - Whole Pie

$18.00

Pecan - Whole Pie

$18.00

Lemon Dream - Whole Pie

Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25+

Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Diet Dr pepper

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Fanta Orange

$3.49

Grape Juice

$2.25+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Pineapple Juice

$2.25+

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

V-8

$2.25+

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Now offering our full menu for takeout, curbside and dine-in. Delivery also available for a $10 fee!

601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Suite 300, Cedar Park, TX 78613

1431 Café image
1431 Café image
1431 Café image

