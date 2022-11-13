Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

1487 Brewery & Biergarten

review star

No reviews yet

7620 Industrial Pkwy

Plain City, OH 43064

Popular Items

Pretzel
Basic Ben Burger
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (v)

BEER TO GO

TO GO - Citra's Sunrise IPA

TO GO - Citra's Sunrise IPA

6.2% ABV We infused our NE IPA with real blood orange puree to accentuate the already present flavors of tangerine & citrus fruits.

TO GO - Dunkelweizen

TO GO - Dunkelweizen

5.8% ABV “Dark Wheat” is known for its sweet maltiness and chocolate character with slight notes of vanilla, banana & clove.

TO GO - Hazy Supernova Double IPA

TO GO - Hazy Supernova Double IPA

8% ABV A Hazy Double IPA with tropical aromatics and notes of Passion fruit make this one of our new favorites! Juicy, Hazy, and a landslide of flavor!

TO GO - Hefeweizen

TO GO - Hefeweizen

5.3% ABV Banana, bubblegum & a hint of clove shine through in this traditional German wheat ale.

TO GO - Helles

TO GO - Helles

5% ABV 1487 Signature Beer flavored Beer! Light bodied German lager. Crisp, clean, & refreshing.

TO GO - King's Bane IPA

TO GO - King's Bane IPA

6.2% ABV Our house IPA boasts tropical & tangerine notes from Citra, Mosaic, & Amarillo hops!

TO GO - Oktoberfest

TO GO - Oktoberfest

5.6% ABV Crisp and light bodied with a hint of toasted malt and caramel for an easy drinking nod to the change in season. Prost!

TO GO - Raspberry Weiss

TO GO - Raspberry Weiss

5.3% ABV Real raspberry puree is added post fermentation for a crisp, slightly tart variation of our German Wheat beer.

WHITE CLAW

BLACK CHERRY WC 12 oz

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT WC 12 oz

$5.00

LEMON WC 12 oz

$5.00

LIME WC 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

MANGO WC 12 oz

$5.00Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT WC 12 oz

$5.00

PINEAPPLE WC 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

RASPBERRY WC 12 oz

$5.00

STRAWBERRY WC 12 oz

$5.00Out of stock

TANGERINE WC 12 oz

$5.00

WATERMELON WC 12 oz

$5.00

Surge Blackberry WC 16 oz

$8.00

Surge Blood Orange WC 16 oz

$8.00

Surge Cranberry WC 16oz

$8.00

GRAPEFRUIT WC 24oz

$10.00

BLACK CHERRY WC 24oz

$10.00

SOFT DRINKS

SPRITE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

ICED TEA

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

CREAM SODA

$3.50

Soda Water

Water

Self-service water jugs and cups are available in the window outside as well as the corner of the bar. Please help yourself!

Soda Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice Box

$1.50Out of stock

Grape Juice Box

$1.50

Fruit Punch Box

$1.50

Shareables

Bratwurst, Cleveland Kraut, Cream Cheese, & Spices deep-fried into balls! Served on a bed of Cleveland Kraut with a side of Sweet Chili Mustand & Horseradish Cream.
Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

12" baked pretzel sprinkled with salt and served with a side of house-made chili mustard.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Jumbo hand-breaded onion rings full of crunch and flavor served with Horseradish Cream or Russian Dressing.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Breaded cheese curds deep-fried to perfection served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls

$13.00

Bratwurst, Cleveland Kraut, Cream Cheese, & Spices deep-fried into balls! Served on a bed of Cleveland Kraut with a side of Sweet Chili Mustard & Horseradish Cream.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (v)

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (v)

$12.00

Hand-breaded crispy cauliflower bites- a perfect vegetarian option that easily satisfies our frequent carnivore customers. Tossed in Buffalo Sauce & served with a side of House Ranch.

Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

$17.00

A full pound of beer breaded boneless chicken tenders. Served with Killer Bee BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, or Classic Buffalo.

Salads

Little Gem Caesar

Little Gem Caesar

$13.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Bacon Breadcrumbs, & Reggiano, tossed in House Caesar Dressing.

Chef Salat (v)

Chef Salat (v)

$15.00

Spring Mix Lettuce, Pickled Beets & Eggs, Pretzel Croutons, Cambozola Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, & Garden Vinaigrette.

Crispy Brussels Salad

Crispy Brussels Salad

$13.00

Deep-fried brussels sprouts tossed with arugula & house-made mayo vinaigrette, topped with grated parmesan and crispy bacon.

Handhelds

Juicy Luzie Burger

Juicy Luzie Burger

$15.00

Local Beef Burger stuffed with Butterkase Cheese! Served on a Brioche Bun with Kraut Mayo, House Pickles, Red Onion, & Tomato. Served with Fries or Tots.

Basic Ben Burger

Basic Ben Burger

$9.00

8oz local beef patty served with American cheese, topped with garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & house pickles. Served on a brioche bun. ADD SEASONED FRIES or TATER TOTS- $4

Boujee Ben Burger

Boujee Ben Burger

$28.00Out of stock

8oz American Wagyu patty served with American cheese, topped with garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & house pickles. Served on a brioche bun. *Cooked to Medium temperature

Double Fried Chicken Thigh

Double Fried Chicken Thigh

$15.00

Double Fried Chicken Thigh served on a Brioche Bun with Iceberg Lettuce, House Pickles, Tomato, Red Onion, & Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with Fries or Tots.

Tofu Kebab (v)

Tofu Kebab (v)

$12.00

Tofu Kebab with Tahini Ranch, Shaved Onion, Herbs, Cucumber, Tomato, & Iceberg served on a grilled Flatbread. Served with Fries or Tots.

Griddled Buck Run Bologna

Griddled Buck Run Bologna

$14.87

Thinly Shaved German Bologna piled high on Buckeye Sourdough Bread with Garlic Mayo, Arugula, & Spicy Pepper Jam. A house favorite! Served with Fries or Tots.

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$13.00

Quarter pound of our proprietary blend family recipe bratwurst from our friends at Lanning’s Meats in Mt. Vernon, OH. Served on a pretzel bun with Cleveland Kraut and a side of Sweet Chili Mustard. Served with fries or tots.

Cauliflower Farro Veggie Burger (v)

Cauliflower Farro Veggie Burger (v)

$15.00

Farro Cauliflower Veggie Patty served on a Brioche Bun, topped with Roasted Red Pepper Coulis, Iceberg, and Red Onion served with fries or tots.

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$11.00

All Beef Hot Dog topped with Detroit Coney Sauce, Diced Onion, Cheddar, & Stadium Mustard served on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Fries or Tots.

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.87

3 Tenders with Fries or Tots

Plated

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$14.87

Beer Brined Pork Tenderloin or Chicken Breast, Herb Garnish, Lemon, & Sweet Chili Mustard with Pork or Smoked Paprika Mayo with Chicken. (Please select Pork or Chicken)

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00
Warm German Potato Salad

Warm German Potato Salad

$5.00
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$5.00
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.00
Side Chef Salat

Side Chef Salat

$5.00
Cleveland Kraut

Cleveland Kraut

$5.00
Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$5.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00

Plain Hot Dog with Pretzel Bun with a side of tots or fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White Bread Grilled Cheese with a side of tots or fries

Stickers

SMALL 1487 Sticker

SMALL 1487 Sticker

$2.00
LARGE 1487 Sticker

LARGE 1487 Sticker

$5.00
OHIO 1487 Sticker

OHIO 1487 Sticker

$3.00
LOGO 1487 Sticker Medium

LOGO 1487 Sticker Medium

$3.00Out of stock

Bandanas

Tan Bandana

Tan Bandana

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

1487 Brewery is a Bavarian-style Craft Brewery & Scratch Kitchen with a Taproom & Biergarten!

Location

7620 Industrial Pkwy, Plain City, OH 43064

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
1487 Brewery & Biergarten image

