Mediterranean
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Fourteen Eatery- Brickell

54 Reviews

$$

1401 Brickell Ave.

Suite #130

Miami, FL 33131

Order Again

Popular Items

chicken, lettuce, tomato, aioli, crispy onion
Chicken Strips w/ fries
bacon cheese burger & fries

Signature Bowls

Chicken Thunder

Chicken Thunder

$11.99
Healthy Sea

Healthy Sea

$15.99

Salmon Passion

$15.99

Shrimp Galore

$16.99
Steak Madness

Steak Madness

$14.99
Tofu

Tofu

$13.99
Tuna Aloha

Tuna Aloha

$15.99

Chinese Rice

$12.99

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Salads

Salad Bowl

$8.99

Chop Salad

$9.99

Ceviches

Classic Ceviche

$13.99

Shrimp & White Fish Ceviche

$15.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.99

Buns & Tacos

Salmon Bun

$12.99

Spicy Tuna Bun

$11.99

Chicken Pastor Taco

$9.99

Beef Pastor Taco

$10.99

Sides & Desserts

Nutella Buns

$3.99

Miso Soup

$3.99

Edamame

$3.99

Plaintain Snack

$3.00

Chicken Soup

$3.99

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Sweet Plaintain /w Cheese

$3.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.45

Extra Chicken

$3.99

Extra Salmon

$6.99

Extra Tuna

$5.99

Extra Steak

$4.99

Extra Kani

$4.99

Extra Shrimp

$6.99

Extra Tofu

$3.99

Quinoa/Gohan/Brown Rice

$3.00

Pumkin Cream

$3.99

Extra Avocado 2oz

$1.99

Dresing

$0.75

Cheese Side

$1.00

Sugar Free Desserts

Congelador

Congelador

$700.00+

Brazo Gitano

$9.50
Brownie

Brownie

$5.50+

Cake Large

$10.25

Carrot Cake

$4.50+
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99+
Cookie Almond Chocolate Chip

Cookie Almond Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Dark Chocolate Pie

Dark Chocolate Pie

$10.99+
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.99+

Marble Brownie

$5.99+

Marquesa

$5.99+
Passionfruit Pie

Passionfruit Pie

$10.99+
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$10.99+
Snicker Pie

Snicker Pie

$10.99+

Tres Leches

$9.50
White Chocolate Pie

White Chocolate Pie

$10.99+

Churros

$3.99+

Acai Bowls

Atha

Atha

$9.95

Dragon Fruit

$12.99
Nirvana

Nirvana

$9.95

Wild Berries Acai

$9.95

Healthy Arepas

Capresa

$7.00

Pepiada Fit

$8.50

Plain Arepa

$4.99

Protein Power

$8.50

Tuna Fit

$8.50

Turkey and Cheese

$7.50

Vegan Arepa

$8.00

Healthy Pancakes

The Queen

The Queen

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Toast

Pears & Chocolate Toast

$7.50

Smoked Salmon Toast

$9.99

Sweet & Smooth Toast

$7.50

PB Banana Toast

$9.99

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Wraps

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Greek Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Capresa Wrap

$9.99

Vegan Wrap

$10.99

Breakfast Wrap (10)

$25.00

Smoothies

Sweet Miami

$7.99+

Green Detox

$8.99+

Berrylicious

$9.99+

Pink Coconut

$8.99+

Love For The Classic

$6.99+

Acai Bowls

Atha

Atha

$9.95
Nirvana

Nirvana

$9.95

Wild Berries Acai

$9.95

Dragon Fruit

$12.99

Mini Açai (6)

$19.99

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Dj Service

$300.00

Servers Fee

$300.00

Breadfast Special

$204.00

Lunch Special

$18.00

Lunch Special

$308.00

Arepas

Capresa

$10.99

Catira

$11.99

Pepiada Fit

$7.99

Protein Power

$8.50

Tuna Fit

$10.99

Ham And Cheese

$7.99

Vegan Arepa

$9.99

Plain Arepa

$6.99

Pepiada

$7.99

Eggs

Fourteen Benedicts

$10.99

Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Omelette

$3.99

Scrambled Eggs

$8.99

Parfait & Fruit

Parfait

$5.00

Fruit

$1.50

Mini Parfait (5)

$14.99

Pastries

Cachito

$4.50

Empanada

$3.50

Pan De Bono

$2.50

Tequeno

$4.00

Mini Tequenos

$2.50

Muffin

$4.75

Sandwiches

American

$4.00

Fourteen

$6.50

French

$6.50

Spanish

$6.50

York

$6.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$3.75

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.99

PB Banana Toast

$9.99

Smoked Salmon Toast

$9.99

Strawberry Ricotta Toast

$9.99

Catering Toast (10)

$15.99

Smoothies

Berrylicious

$9.99+

Green Detox

$8.99+

Love For The Classic

$6.99+

Pink Coconut

$8.99+

Sweet Miami

$7.99+

House Goddess

$10.99

Mango Tango

$9.99

Red Lover

$9.99

Side / Extras

Extra Ham

$1.50

Extra Mozz Cheese

$1.50

Extra Manchego Cheese

$1.50

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.75

Med 8 oz

$11.99

House Goddess

$10.99

Mango Tango

$9.99

Extra Nuttela

$1.00

BAGUETTES

chicken, lettuce, tomato, aioli, crispy onion

$3.99+

brie cheese, fig jam, arugula & balsamic glaze

$2.99+

mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

$2.99+

prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, aioli & balsamic glaze

$3.99+

smoked salmon, cream cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze

$3.99+

pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

$3.99+

Pulled beef, Criolla, Lettuce and aioli

$3.99+

BURGERS

bacon cheese burger & fries

$13.99

double bacon cheese burger & fries

$16.99

blue cheese burger, caramelized onion & bbq sauce & fries

$13.99

SPECIAL burger + beer

$15.00

APPETIZERS

Americana Fries, Cheddar Cheese, bacon

$8.99

Truffle Fries

$8.99

Croquetas (3)

$5.50

Chicken wings w/ Buffalo Sauce (6)

$8.99

Chicken Strips w/ fries

$9.99

Regular French Fries

$6.99

SALADS

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Walnuts, Cranberries, Red Onion and Honey Mustard Dressing

$8.99

Caesar Salad: Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

$8.99

Nordic salad: Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Salmon, Brie Cheese, Red Onion, Crispy Onion and Honey Mustard Dressing

$9.99

Chocolate SUN

Chocolate SUN Almendra

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Avellana Pasas

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Blanco Almendra y Macadamia

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Coco

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Crispy Nuts

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Crispy (Arroz Inflado)

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Crispy Banana Pasa

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Crispy Coco Piña

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Crispy Manzana Canela

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Maní

$6.75

Chocolate SUN Venezuela

$6.75

Ice Cream

Banana

$10.90

Chocolate

$12.90

Dulce de Leche

$12.90

Passion Fruit

$10.90

Marquesas

Marquesa de Chocolate

Marquesa de Chocolate

$9.50+
Marquesa de Chocolate Blanco

Marquesa de Chocolate Blanco

$9.50+
Marquesa de Limón

Marquesa de Limón

$9.50+
Marquesa de Arequipe

Marquesa de Arequipe

$9.50+
Marquesa de Coco

Marquesa de Coco

$9.50+
Marquesa de Cookies and Cream

Marquesa de Cookies and Cream

$9.50+

Obleas

Oblea Vainilla-Canela (Original)

Oblea Vainilla-Canela (Original)

$7.00

Oblea Matcha

$7.00

Oblea Coco

$7.00
Oblea Cacao-Chocolate

Oblea Cacao-Chocolate

$7.00

Oblea Taro

$7.00

Oblea Café

$7.00

Oblea Dulce de Leche

$7.00

Oblea Cotton Candy

$7.00

Desserts

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$13.99

Tres Leche

$32.55

Choco Mani

$32.55

Ponches

Ponche Crema con Ron

$22.00

Ponche Crema Pack

$60.00

Ponche Crema sin Ron

$22.00

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Beverages Bottle

Aguafina

$2.99

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.99

Coke Mexican

$4.50

Evian Water

$3.99

Fiji Water

$3.99

Gatorade

$3.99

Jarrito

$4.50

Lipton

$3.99

Malta Polar

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi Can

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00+

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.99

Sparkling Ice

$3.60

Sprite Can

$2.99

One Coconut Water

$4.25

Voss Water

$3.50

Pure Life

$2.99

Voss Sparklin W

$3.99

White Claw

$4.99

Coffee Panther Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Colada

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortadito

$3.50

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Latte

$4.75+

Macchiato / Cortadito

$3.50

Mocca

$5.50

Cocowhip Special Coffee

$7.00

Frappuccino

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Milk 12 Oz

$3.00

Matcha Drinks

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.75

Passion Fruit

$3.75

Tea

Mighty Leaf Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:15 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Fourteen Eatery! First multi-concept Restaurant on Brickell. Come on in and enjoy!

1401 Brickell Ave., Suite #130, Miami, FL 33131

