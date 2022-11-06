Restaurant header imageView gallery
fourteen railroad 14 Railroad Ave

14 Railroad Avenue

Warwick, NY 10990

Small Plates Main Course

Oysters

$14.00

Mussels

$18.00

Washington State "moules frites a la japonais" with saké, yuzu and French fries

Escargot

$18.00

Foie Gras

$20.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Duck Dumpling

$18.00

Wonton

$17.00

Artichoke

$16.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Charcutier Board

$24.00

Large Plates Land

Burger

$24.00

Kyle Burger

$24.00

Pavé au Poivre

$50.00

Duck Breast

$48.00

Cote

$95.00

Pork Porterhouse

$38.00

Rigatoni

$34.00

Skirt Steak

$57.00

Large Plates Sea

Black Bass

$36.00

Halibut

$38.00

Lobster Tail

$39.00

Tuna

$37.00

Dessert

Ganache Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Ricotta Pie

$15.00

Truffles

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Caesar

$18.00

Romaine lettuce with traditional Caesar dressing and served with croutons

Burrata

$21.00

House made truffled honey burrata with thinly sliced heirloom tomato and beet topped with arugula, red onion, avocado and pistachio salad

Truffle Honey Crema De Bleu Pear Salad

$21.00

Poached pear with crema-de-bleu Truffle honey

Small plates

Wagyu Wonton

$17.00

Served with citrus ponzu

Duck à l'orange Pan Seared Dumplings

$18.00

Served with orange citrus soy reduction

Margerita pizza

$18.00

Traditional red sauce with house made mozzarella and finished with fresh basil.

Pear pizza

$20.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, merlot poached pear, honey fig balsamic glaze topped with arugula

Sheep Ricotta Fig Truffle Honey

$20.00

Burrata Pie

$22.00

Clam Pie

$22.00

Pasta

Wagyu Rigatoni Bolognese

$34.00

Cast Iron Wagyu 8oz Burger

$24.00

Cheddar, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Signature Cocktails

Pleasure And Pain

$14.00

Tequila, lime, agave, fresh muddled jalapeño

Tainted Love

$14.00

Pea flower infused Warwick gin, ginger beer, fresh lime juice and prickly pear syrup

Heaven Sent

$14.00

Strawberry infused vodka , raspberry syrup, rose water, lemon juice

Highway To Hell

$14.00

Rye whiskey, orange bitters, angostura bitters, agave, orange zest

Need You Tonight

$14.00

Bourbon, white grapefruit, thyme infused honey

South Of The Border

$14.00Out of stock

Tequila, blackberry syrup, fresh lime and soda

Fourteen Negroni

$14.00

Barrel aged negroni with Warwick Gin, Campari and Bassano Sweet Vermouth

Everything I Need

$14.00

Irish Whiskey, lemon juice, lime juice, agave, pomegranate juice

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Innovative food, handcrafted cocktails, contemporary ambiance, Mediterranean menu, Sunday brunch.

Location

14 Railroad Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990

Directions

