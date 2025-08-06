151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St
Elmhurst, IL 60126
FOOD
START + SHARE
Ahi Tostadas
ahi tuna | wonton | cucumbers | avocados | chili garlic soy sauce | fresno aioli | cilantro | pickled radish micro salad | sesame seeds$23.00
Brussels Sprouts
honey roasted | aioli | lemon zest | aged parmesan | herbs$14.00
Charcuterie + Cheese Board
chef's selection of 3 meats & cheeses + seasonal accompaniments$24.00
Crab Cakes
warm water crab | remoulade | arugala | preserved + charred lemon | pickled fresnos$25.00
Crispy Chicken Bao Buns
gojuchang glaze | pickled red onions + marinated cucumber slaw | fresh cilantro | toasted sesame seeds | sun-dried chili aioli$16.00
Grilled Octopus
whipped potato puree | romesco | charred scallion chimichurri | blistered tomatoes | pickled fresnos | microgreens radish$26.00
Pork Belly
cheesy grits | sweet corn succotash | bourbon glaze | shaved radish | micro greens$16.00
Ricotta + Honey
local honeycomb | whipped ricotta | lemon | berry compote | micro sage | grilled foccacia$14.00
Summer Burrata Toast
sourdough | peach + tomato jam | whipped burrata | herbed pesto | roasted pistachios | basil$16.00
GREENS + GRAINS + BOWLS
Beet Salad
roasted red & golden beets | watercress | supreme oranges | shaved watermelon radish | candied walnuts | whipped ricotta cheese | honey balsamic vinaigrette$17.00
Caesar - LRG
romaine | shaved parmesan | sourdough croutons | shaved egg | creamy caesar$14.00
Caesar-SM
romaine | egg | shaved parmesan | rosemary focaccia croutons | lemon zest | creamy caesar$8.00
Farmhouse Salad - SM
mesclun mix | cucumber | seasonal berries | shaved radish | goat cheese | roasted almonds | lemon, strawberry + basil vinaigrette$8.00
Farmhouse Salad- LRG
mesclun mix | cucumber | seasonal berries | shaved radish | goat cheese | roasted almonds | lemon, strawberry + basil vinaigrette$16.00
Macro Grain Bowl
grilled chicken | brown rice + quinoa | shaved kale | shaved carrot | dried cranberries | avocado | sunflower seeds | pistachio pesto | charred lemon vinaigrette$22.00
Mediterrean Bowl
grilled chicken | baby kale + arugula | marinated tomatoes | shaved red onions | cucumbers | farro | roasted pistachios | lemon feta vinaigrette$22.00
Salmon Nicoise
hydro greens | herbed potatoes | green bean | capers | house olives | egg | dijon vinaigrette$28.00
Shrimp Power Bowl
mediterranean marinated shrimp | cilantro lime brown rice | avocado | roasted squash | charred broccolini | lime$24.00
Southwest Grain Bowl
quinoa | grilled corn-bell peppers-nopales-onion | cotija | avocado mousse | cilantro$18.00
SANDWICHES
151 Burger
smashed patties | bacon jam | aged cheddar | 151 tangy sauce | house pickles | lettuce | red onion | brioche bun$19.00
Adult Grilled Cheese$16.00
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
arugula | provolone | heirloom tomato | avocado | chipotle aioli | ciabatta$18.00
Kobe Burger
½ lb A5 wagyu patty | gruyere | bib lettuce | heirloom tomato | house pickles | crispy onions | potato bun | gochujang aioli$21.00
Southern Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich
house fermented hot sauce | pickles | shaved slaw | brioche bun$18.00
Spicy Black Bean Burger
black bean + quinoa | grilled onion | bib lettuce | heirloom tomato | lemon aioli | avocado | sesame bun$16.00
PASTA
Pesto Gnocchi
pistachio pesto | burrata | tomatoes | seasonal squash | grana padano | aged balsamic drizzle$26.00
Rigatoni Shrimp Pasta
smoked spanish chorizo | shallots | garlic | tomato crema | aged pecorino | fresh herbs$23.00
Short Rib Pappardelle
braised short rib | confit tomato | crispy sage | pecorino$28.00
Sweet Corn Risotto
sweet corn purée | fresh charred corn | roasted heirloom tomatoes | aged parmesan | garden herbs$21.00
MAINS
Alaskan Halibut
English pea purée | roasted fingerling potatoes | green zucchini | confit heirloom tomatoes | lemon caper butter sauce$44.00
Blackened Shrimp + Grits
creamy grits | roasted tomatoes | green onion | garlic | beer | pickled fresno$24.00
Grilled Hanger Steak
grilled | crispy potatoes | charred leek chimichurri$38.00
Miso Airline Chicken
miso glaze | carrot purée | charred bok choy | maitake mushrooms | sunchokes | fresh herbs$28.00
Pan Seared Salmon
lemon orzo | asparagus | sun-dried tomatoes | lemon-dill sauce | micro greens | charred lemon$32.00
Prime NY Strip + Shrimp
10oz prime New York strip | butter-poach shrimp | whipped potato purée | charred broccolini | red wine reduction$48.00
KIDS
BRUNCH (11am-4pm)
Banana Bread
cinnamon-maple butter$10.00
BLTE
fried eggs | tomato | bacon | lettuce | smoked gouda | garlic aioli | brioche$17.00
Breakfast Bowl
sunny side up eggs | sweet potatoes | quinoa | sautéed spinach | bell peppers | black beans | homemade salsa verde | chives | cilantro$16.00
Brie French Toast
brie | brioche | maple syrup | fresh berry compote | blueberries | candied pecans | powdered sugar | bacon$17.00
Chicken + Waffles
Belgian waffles | chili-infused maple syrup$18.00
Chilaquiles Verdes
Tortilla chips | eggs | salsa verde | pico de gallo | queso fresco | avocado | cilantro lime crema$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Crispy Chicken Eggs Benedict
smoked gouda | sautéed spinach | english muffin | fresno hollandaise$18.00
Farmer's Breakfast
2 eggs | bacon | sourdough toast | house jam | crispy potatoes$16.00
Garden Omelette
spinach | asparagus | mushrooms | tomatoes$15.00
Kids Grilled Cheese$12.00
Kids Pancakes + Bacon$10.00
Kids Waffle + Bacon$10.00
Pork Belly Hash
crispy potatoes | caramelized red onion | red pepper add an egg +2$18.00
Steak + Eggs + Potatoes
6oz hanger steak | scrambled eggs | crispy potatoes$27.00
Sunrise Farm Tacos
scrambled eggs | bacon | avocado | queso fresco | pico de gallo | homemade salsa roja$14.00
SIDE: Bacon x2$3.00
SIDE: Eggs x2$4.00
SIDE: Waffle x1$4.00
SIDES
French Onion Soup$10.00
SIDE Avocado$3.00
SIDE Bacon$3.00
SIDE Broccolini
grilled | lemon zest$8.00
SIDE Chicken$6.00
SIDE Crispy Potatoes
aioli | herbs$10.00
SIDE Crostini$3.00
SIDE Focaccia$4.00
SIDE Fries
classic | salt | herbs$8.00
SIDE Fruit$6.00
SIDE Gluten Free Bread$4.00
SIDE Grits$8.00
SIDE Honey Roasted Carrots
hot honey | harissa | herbs$9.00
SIDE Honeycomb$8.00
SIDE Mac + Cheese
aged cheddar | herb bread crumbs$10.00
SIDE Pita$4.00
SIDE Ricotta$4.00
SIDE Salmon$10.00
SIDE Shrimp$8.00
SIDE Steak$18.00
SIDE Toasted Sourdough$4.00
SIDE Truffle Fries
kennebec | parmesan | truffle | herbs$10.00
SIDE Veggies$6.00
SIDE Whipped Potato Puree$8.00
SIDE Wontons$2.50
Sourdough + Tomato Butter$6.00
Tomato Bisque - LRG
roasted tomatoes | caramelized onion | sourdough$10.00
Tomato Bisque - SM
roasted tomatoes | caramelized onion | sourdough$8.00
DESSERT
Berry Cheesecake
seasonal berries | graham cracker crust | whipped cream | chocolate sauce$12.00
Brown Butter Cookie Skillet
chocolate chips | brown butter | vanilla ice cream | chocolate drizzle$14.00
Crème Brûlée$12.00
Dirt + Worms
chocolate pudding | oreos | gummy worms$6.00
Espresso Gelato
whipped cream | fresh ground espresso | orange zest$9.00
Ice Cream Scoop$4.00
Kids Sundae$4.00
Mango Sorbet
fresh mango | tajin$9.00
Pistachio Gelato$9.00
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
dark chocolate ganache | caramel | sea salt$14.00
Cake Cutting$50.00OUT OF STOCK
TUESDAY SPECIALS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar is a neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of Elmhurst City Centre, where family + friends come together to share a meal + great company. Drop in for a weekday lunch or dinner, or come to One Fifty One for a celebratory night out. Whatever the reason, our service strives to be timely and graceful, allowing you to focus on what is important: Enjoying great company over a fantastic meal!
151 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126