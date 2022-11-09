Restaurant header imageView gallery

151 Kitchen | Bar

945 Reviews

$$

151 N York St

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Kid's Cheeseburger
Short Rib Pappardelle

START + SHARE

Charcuterie + Cheese Board

Charcuterie + Cheese Board

$25.00

chef's selection of 3 meats & cheeses + seasonal accompaniments

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$21.00

warm water crab | sweet + sour | arugula | remoulade | charred lemon

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

potato puree | charred tomato | paprika pickled onion + fresno | romesco(nuts) | dill

Ricotta + Honey

$17.00Out of stock

local honey comb | whipped ricotta | lemon | berry compote | basil

Roasted Carrot Hummus

$13.00Out of stock

chili oil | spiced pumpkin seeds | pita | garden vegetables | sage

Pork Belly

$18.00

pumpkin puree | roasted squash | wild mushrooms | pickled peppers | maple bourbon glaze

Pear + Apple Toast

$17.00

apple butter | poached pears + apples | goat cheese | candied walnuts | thyme infused honey

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

oven roasted | maple | aged balsamic | garlic dijon aioli | spicy honey

Roasted Mushrooms + Grits

$15.00

southern grits | wild mushrooms | roasted garlic | thyme | pecorino

Maple Roasted Carrots

$14.00

heirloom carrots | maple glaze | Harrisa spiced yogurt | pomegranate | spiced pistachios | honey

GREENS + GRAINS + BOWLS

Chicken, Baby Kale + Quinoa Bowl

$19.00

baby kale | brussels | red quinoa | carrot | egg | almond | cranberry | citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Nicoise

$26.00

hydro greens | herbed potatoes | green bean | capers | house olives | egg | dijon vinaigrette

Southwest Grain Bowl

$18.00

quinoa | grilled corn-bell peppers-nopales-onion | cotija | avocado mousse | cilantro

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

mixed greens | apple | candied walnuts | ricotta salata cheese | orange | shaved radish | honey balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar-sm

$7.00

Steak Salad

$29.00

prime hanger steak | corn | heirloom tomatoes | avocado | gorgonzola | green goddess

Shrimp Power Bowl

$24.00

mediterranean spiced shrimp | cauliflower rice | avocado | roasted squash | lime

Classic Caesar - LRG

$16.00

romaine | shaved parmesan | sourdough croutons | shaved egg | creamy caesar

Farmhouse Salad - LRG

$16.00

seasonal greens | cranberries | poached pears | goat cheese | toasted pecans | caramelized apple vinaigrette

Farmhouse Salad - SM

$8.00

SANDWICHES

Southern Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Southern Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

house fermented hot sauce | pickles | grilled brioche | shaved slaw

Adult Grilled Cheese

$16.00
Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$16.00

black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

marinated chicken | cranberry sauce | apple | brie cheese | sourdough

151 Burger

$18.00

bacon jam | mornay cheese sauce | garlic aioli | house pickles | brioche bun

PASTA

Short Rib Pappardelle

Short Rib Pappardelle

$25.00

braised short rib | confit tomato crispy sage | fontina

Pumpkin Risotto

$22.00

caramelized onions | pumpkin puree | crispy bacon | aged parm | thyme

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

chili chorizo pomodoro sauce | garlic confit | roasted tomatoes | basil | aged parm

Roasted Squash + Gnocchi

$24.00

butternut squash | pork sausage | fennel | squash puree | sage | pecorino

MAINS

Blackened Shrimp + Grits

$24.00

roasted baby tomatoes | green onion | garlic | beer | pickled shallot + fresno | creamy grits

Prime Grilled Hanger Steak

Prime Grilled Hanger Steak

$31.00

grilled | crispy potatoes | charred leek chimichurri

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00

lemon orzo | blistered tomatoes | sautéed asparagus | roasted red pepper sauce

Bone-In Pork Chop

$32.00Out of stock

butternut squash puree | roasted squash + brussels | cider gravy | apple + sage mostarda | toasted pecans

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

carrot puree | couscous | roasted heirloom carrots | pesto

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

leek + mushroom puree | pear | prosciutto | marble potatoes | wild mushrooms | balsamic glaze

KIDS

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

cheddar cheese | fries

Kid's Mac + Cheese

$10.00

cheddar cheese | fries

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$10.00

crispy strips | fries

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$10.00

grilled strips | fries

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BRUNCH (11am-4pm)

11am - 4pm Friday - Sunday Only

Banana Bread

$9.00

cinnamon-maple butter

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

scrambled eggs | chorizo | nopales, onion, bell peppers | cotija | crispy potatoes

Cheese Omelette

$15.00

choice of: cheddar | goat cheese | bleu cheese choice of: crispy potatoes or fruit

Chicken + Waffles

$16.00

Belgian waffles | chili-infused maple syrup

Chilaquiles

$15.00

tortilla chips | scrambled eggs | salsa verde | cotija add chicken +6 | steak +10 | shrimp +10

Chorizo Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Spanish chorizo | avocado | cotija cheese | spicy hollandaise

Crispy Chicken Eggs Benedict

$17.00

smoked gouda | sautéed spinach | english muffin | fresno hollandaise

Farmer's Breakfast

$16.00

2 eggs | bacon | sourdough toast | house jam | crispy potatoes

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pancakes + Bacon

$10.00

Kids Waffle + Bacon

$10.00

Pork Belly Hash

$17.00

crispy potatoes | caramelized red onion | red pepper add an egg +2

SIDE: Bacon x2

$3.00

SIDE: Eggs x2

$4.00

SIDE: Waffle x1

$4.00

Steak + Eggs + Potatoes

$29.00

hanger steak | scrambled eggs | crispy potatoes

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

asparagus | spinach choice of: crispy potatoes or fruit

SIDES

SIDE Avocado

$3.00

SIDE Bacon

$3.00

SIDE Broccolini

$8.00

grilled | lemon zest

SIDE Chicken

$6.00

SIDE Crispy Potatoes

$7.00

aioli | herbs

SIDE Crostini

$2.00

SIDE Fries

$7.00

classic | salt | herbs

SIDE Fruit

$5.00

SIDE Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

SIDE Grilled Focaccia

$3.00

SIDE Grits

$7.00

SIDE Mac + Cheese

$9.00

aged cheddar | herb bread crumbs

SIDE Pita

$3.00

SIDE Salmon

$10.00

SIDE Shrimp

$8.00

SIDE Steak

$10.00

SIDE Toasted Sourdough

$3.00

SIDE Truffle Fries

$9.00

kennebec | parmesan | truffle | herbs

SIDE Veggies

$4.00

Tomato Bisque - LRG

$10.00

roasted tomatoes | caramelized onion | sourdough

Tomato Bisque - SM

$8.00

roasted tomatoes | caramelized onion | sourdough

SIDE Ricotta

$4.00

Sourdough + Tomato Butter

$6.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Side Honeycomb

$8.00

DESSERT

Smores Cookie Skillet

$14.00

Dirt + Worms

$6.00

chocolate pudding | oreos | gummy worms

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Seasonal Cobbler

$14.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

dark chocolate ganache | caramel | sea salt

Bring Your Own Dessert Fee

$50.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Crème Brulee

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar is a neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of Elmhurst City Centre, where family + friends come together to share a meal + great company. Drop in for a weekday lunch or dinner, or come to One Fifty One for a celebratory night out. Whatever the reason, our service strives to be timely and graceful, allowing you to focus on what is important: Enjoying great company over a fantastic meal!

Website

Location

151 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
151 Kitchen | Bar image
151 Kitchen | Bar image
151 Kitchen | Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Egg Harbor Cafe - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
140 Robert Palmer Drive Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Armand's Pizza & Pasta - Elmhurst
orange star3.9 • 206
105 W 1st St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Livia Italian Eatery - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
116 E Schiller St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Pints - Elmhurst
orange star4.2 • 605
112 S York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elmhurst

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst
orange star4.5 • 3,491
623 W. North Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Nu Crepes
orange star4.7 • 1,514
115 W Schiller Ct Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
orange star4.5 • 1,330
416 B N. York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Pints - Elmhurst
orange star4.2 • 605
112 S York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elmhurst
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston