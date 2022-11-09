151 Kitchen | Bar
945 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar is a neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of Elmhurst City Centre, where family + friends come together to share a meal + great company. Drop in for a weekday lunch or dinner, or come to One Fifty One for a celebratory night out. Whatever the reason, our service strives to be timely and graceful, allowing you to focus on what is important: Enjoying great company over a fantastic meal!
Location
151 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Gallery