Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Hot Box

review star

No reviews yet

1598 3RD AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
SPRING ROLL
DRUNKEN NOODLE

APPETIZER

Marinated pork spare ribs with sweet spicy Thai chili sauce
SPRING ROLL

SPRING ROLL

$6.00

Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce.

FRIED TOFU

FRIED TOFU

$7.00

Fried tofu with ground peanut and sweet chili dip

CURRY PUFF

CURRY PUFF

$8.00

Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.

CH & SH DUMPLING

CH & SH DUMPLING

$8.00

Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.

KAO KRIEP PAK MOR

KAO KRIEP PAK MOR

$8.00

Choice of Sautéed ground peanut, sweet radish, red onion, sweet coconut, chili, artesian lettuce & cilantro Or Sauteed chive & garlic, wrapped with homemade steamed rice skin dumpling.

MOO DADE DEAW

MOO DADE DEAW

$9.00

Fried marinated sun dried pork, served with sweet & spicy sauce.

CH. SATAY

CH. SATAY

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip.

WINGS ZAAB

WINGS ZAAB

$12.00

Fried spicy crispy chicken wings E-sarn style with spicy tamarind sauce.

SAI UA

SAI UA

$12.00

Homemade Northern style grilled pork sausages, served with Thai chilies, lime, peanuts, ginger & cilantro.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$8.00

Crabstick, cream cheese, celery & scallion, wrapped with fried wonton skin

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Spicy Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai long hot pepper with Thai sweet chili sauce.

SHRIMP CAKE

SHRIMP CAKE

$12.00

Fried Thai shrimp cakes with plum sauce.

SPARE RIBS GARLIC

SPARE RIBS GARLIC

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated pork spare ribs with garlic sauce

SPARE RIBS LARD PRIG

$12.00Out of stock
CRISPY PORK BELLY APP

CRISPY PORK BELLY APP

$15.00

Crispy & Crunchy Pork Belly served with sweet chili sauce and Jew sauce

SOUP

TOM YUM

TOM YUM

$8.00

Featuring a spicy, tart, lightly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice & chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies & mushrooms, shallot, onions, aromatic leaves & herbs.

 TOM KHA

TOM KHA

$8.00

Aromatic & mildly spiced with mushroom, bell pepper & onion with a broth that’s rich in coconut milk.

GLASS NOODLE SOUP

GLASS NOODLE SOUP

$8.00

Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger & mixed vegetables.

SALAD & YUM

THAI SALAD

THAI SALAD

$9.00

Artesian lettuce, tofu, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot with peanut dressing.

PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$10.00

Julienned green papaya, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, carrot & garlic with Thai style lime dressing.

DUCK SALAD

DUCK SALAD

$14.00

Crispy duck tossed with chili, red onion, mint, cilantro, pineapple, carrot, scallion, chili paste, tomato & cashew nut in spicy lime dressing.

LARB

LARB

$12.00

Lettuce, shallots, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro & scallion with E-sarn dressing.

YUM WOONSEN

YUM WOONSEN

$18.00

Mixed seafood, bean thread noodles, red onion, tomato, cilantro, chili, scallion with spicy lime dressing

SHIMP MANGO SALAD

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, mango, red onion, cilantro, scallion, chili, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nut with spicy salad sauce serve on a bed of slice cabbage

TILAPIA MANGO SALAD

TILAPIA MANGO SALAD

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy Tilapia, julienne cut fresh mango, red onion, cilantro, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nuts with spicy Thai salad sauce served on a bed of cabbage

CURRY

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$15.00

Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper & basil in coconut milk.

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$15.00

Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, basil, zucchini, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk.

MASSAMAN CURRY

MASSAMAN CURRY

$15.00

Sweet curry paste, potato, peanut, onion & fried shallot in coconut milk.

HOT BOWL

KHAO SOI

KHAO SOI

$16.00

Steamed egg noodles in curry sauce with the fragrance of rhizome & lemongrass with red onion, lime wedge, house pickled mustard, topped with crispy egg noodle.

BAMEE MOO DANG & MOO KROB

BAMEE MOO DANG & MOO KROB

$16.00

Boiled egg noodle, topped with roasted pork, crispy pork belly, peanut, lime, preserved cabbage, cilantro, bok choy, beansprout, celery, scallion, served with clear broth soup on the side.

BAMEE YOK PETD

BAMEE YOK PETD

$16.00

Boiled green egg noodle with roasted duck in gravy duck sauce, bok choy, beansprout, served with clear broth soup on the side.

THAI BEEF STEW

THAI BEEF STEW

$16.00

Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

$16.00

Quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, celery & garlic in duck broth.(Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Thin rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, roasted pork & pork rind, ground pork, shrimp ball, beansprout, slice string bean, garlic, ground peanut, lime juice, chili paste in spicy clear broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)

CLEAR BROTH NOODLE SOUP

CLEAR BROTH NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Shrimp ball, ground pork, bean sprout & bok choy, topped with crispy pork & boiled egg. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)

SPECIALS

TAMARIND DUCK

TAMARIND DUCK

$18.00

Crispy quarter Long Island duck with tamarind sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables, served with jasmine rice.

CHU CHEE DUCK

CHU CHEE DUCK

$18.00

Crispy quarter Long Island duck with Chu Chee sauce on a bed of steamed string bean & American broccoli, served with jasmine rice.

CHU CHEE SPARE RIBS

CHU CHEE SPARE RIBS

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated pork spare ribs with Chu Chee curry sauce on a bed of steamed string bean & American broccoli, served with jasmine rice.

LARB SPARE RIBS

LARB SPARE RIBS

$16.00Out of stock

Pork spare ribs tossed with chili powder, red onion, mints, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing sauce served with a side cabbage and sticky rice

BORAN PAD THAI

BORAN PAD THAI

$22.00Out of stock

ON RICE SELECTIONS

BBQ PORK ON RICE

BBQ PORK ON RICE

$16.00

Roasted pork, crispy pork belly, sweet sausage & boiled egg in gravy sauce over rice.

ROASTED DUCK ON RICE

ROASTED DUCK ON RICE

$16.00

Pan seared roasted duck with gravy & honey sauce, served with ginger pickle & steamed Chinese broccoli.

STEWED CHICKEN ON RICE

STEWED CHICKEN ON RICE

$16.00

Stewed slice chicken breast in ginger brown gravy sauce, served with steamed broccoli, carrot, shitake mushroom & sweet sausage.

KANAH MOOKROB ON RICE

KANAH MOOKROB ON RICE

$16.00

Sautéed Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly, long hot pepper, chili & garlic in brown sauce.

STEWED PORK LEG ON RICE

STEWED PORK LEG ON RICE

$16.00

Stewed pork hock with 5 spices, boiled egg, sour mustard & cilantro in brown sauce, served with minced chili in vinegar.

DEEP FRIED SUN DRIED PORK ON STICKY RICE

DEEP FRIED SUN DRIED PORK ON STICKY RICE

$16.00

Fried Sun dried pork with sticky rice, boiled egg & steamed mixed vegetables.

KRAPROW DUCK ON RICE

$16.00

Sautéed duck with garlic, onion, basil, long hot pepper in basil sauce, on top with crispy basil

KRAPOW KAI DAOW

$16.00

sauteed your choice of ground pork or ground chicken with onion, long hot pepper, string bean and fried egg in chili basil garlic sauce

FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

$15.00

Choice of Minced chicken or Minced pork. Traditional Thai basil fried rice, garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper & basil, topped with fried egg & crispy fried chili.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$15.00

Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion & egg.

CLASSIC FRIED RICE

CLASSIC FRIED RICE

$15.00

Fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli & egg.

CRABMEAT FRIED RICE

CRABMEAT FRIED RICE

$24.00Out of stock

Thai crab meat fried rice with garlic, onion, scallion & egg served with spicy seafood sauce

NOODLE

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$15.00

Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprout, chive, egg, sweet radish & bean curd.

DRUNKEN NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper.

PAD SEA EW

PAD SEA EW

$15.00

Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg in sweet brown sauce.

PAD WOONSEN

$15.00

Stir fried glass noodle with onion, scallion, carrot, bok choy, napa, bell pepper and egg in brown sauce

SAUTEED

Sautéed your choice of meat or ground chicken or ground pork with onion, long hot pepper, in chili basil garlic sauce.

BASIL

$15.00
GINGER

GINGER

$15.00

Sautéed your choice of meat with onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, bell pepper & ginger in yellow bean paste.

GARLIC

GARLIC

$15.00

Sautéed your choice of meat with onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, bell pepper & ginger in yellow bean paste.

CASHEW NUT

CASHEW NUT

$15.00

Sautéed your choice of meat with cashew nut, chili paste, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli, carrot & dried chili.

PRIG KHING

$15.00

Sautéed your choice of meat with stringbean, bell pepper, lime leave in prig khing sauce

SEAFOOD SELECTIONS

PLA LARD PRIG

PLA LARD PRIG

Crispy fillet fish with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables. $20.00 Salmon

PAD CHA SEAFOOD

PAD CHA SEAFOOD

$20.00

Sautéed mixed seafood (Shrimp, Mussel, Bay Scallop, Tilapia & Squid) with white wine, mushroom, long hot pepper, lime leaf, carrot, onion, string bean & Thai herbs in chili basil sauce.

VEGETARIAN

HEALTHY DELIGHT

HEALTHY DELIGHT

$15.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables, tofu & ginger in brown sauce.

STRING BEAN & EGGPLANT

STRING BEAN & EGGPLANT

$15.00

Sautéed string bean, eggplant & bell pepper in spicy brown sauce.

SAUTTEED CHINESE BROCCOLI

SAUTTEED CHINESE BROCCOLI

$16.00

Sautéed Chinese broccoli, shitake mushroom, garlic & chili in brown sauce

RAMA

RAMA

$15.00

Choice of (Steamed or Fried tofu) OR Steamed mixed vegetables, topped with peanut.

CRISPY TOFU & BEANSPROUT

CRISPY TOFU & BEANSPROUT

$13.00

Fried tofu with bean sprout, garlic, chili & scallion in brown sauce.

SIDE ORDER

JASMINE RICE

$2.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$3.00

STEAMED MIX VEGGIES

$6.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

BOILED EGG

$2.00

NOODLES

$3.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

No Utensil

Chili Powder

No Plastic Bag

SOY SAUCE

$3.50

Fishsaucechili

$0.50

Chopstick

DESSERT

MANGO STICKY RICE

MANGO STICKY RICE

$10.00Out of stock

(SEASONAL)

CHESSECAKE CREAM BULEE

CHESSECAKE CREAM BULEE

$7.00

FRIED VANILLA ICECREAM

$8.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOL

COKE

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SELTZER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BLT. SPRITE

$4.00

BLT. FANTA

$4.00
THAI ICE TEA

THAI ICE TEA

$4.00
THAI ICE COFFEE

THAI ICE COFFEE

$4.00

RED SODA

$4.00

GREEN SODA

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

LYCHEE JUICE

$5.00
STILL WATER

STILL WATER

$4.00
SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

PINK MILK

$4.00

SPARKLING LEMON

$4.00

HOT TEA

GREEN TEA

$4.00

JASMINE TEA

$4.00

BEER

SINGHA

$7.00

TWO HEARTED

$6.00

SIX POINT

$8.00Out of stock

LA FIN DU MONDE

$8.00

STONE

$9.00Out of stock

EINBECKER

$5.00

SAPPORO

$9.00+

SIERRA

$6.00

DOGFISH HEAD

$9.00

GUINNESS

$8.00

HITACHINO

$8.00

WINE

GLS. MALBEC

$12.00

BLT. PINOT NOIR

$60.00

BLT. MALBEC

$45.00

BLT. SANGIOVESE

$65.00

BLT BUJANDA

$45.00

GLS. VERMENTINO

$12.00

GLS. SAUVINGNON BLANC

$12.00

BLT. VERMENTINO

$45.00

BLT. PINOT GRIS

$45.00

BLT. SAUVINGNON BLANC

$45.00

BLT. GRENACHE, BECKMAN

$52.00

CIDER

SAMUEL SMITH'S

$8.00

PEAR REKORDERLIG HARD CIDER

$6.00

SAKE

YUZU

$8.00

KUROSAWA

$24.00

DASSAI

$32.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10128

Directions

Gallery
Thai Hot Box image
Thai Hot Box image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
orange star4.1 • 238
1575 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10029
View restaurantnext
Malii Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,473
2028 2nd Ave New York, NY 10029
View restaurantnext
THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,837
1439 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Spice Thai - UWS
orange starNo Reviews
435 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Mama's Cupboard
orange star4.6 • 86
235 E 53rd St Lower Level New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
OBAO - 222 E 53rd St
orange star4.0 • 2,282
222 E 53rd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in NEW YORK

Dos Toros - Upper East Side
orange star4.5 • 4,144
1111 Lexington New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,837
1439 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Serafina 61
orange star4.2 • 2,273
33 E 61st St New York, NY 10065
View restaurantnext
5 Napkin Burger - 2nd Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,673
1325 2nd Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Chez Nick
orange star4.9 • 1,660
1737 York Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurantnext
Brasserie Cognac East
orange star4.4 • 1,613
963 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NEW YORK
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston