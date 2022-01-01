- Home
Thai Hot Box
No reviews yet
1598 3RD AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10128
Popular Items
APPETIZER
SPRING ROLL
Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce.
FRIED TOFU
Fried tofu with ground peanut and sweet chili dip
CURRY PUFF
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
CH & SH DUMPLING
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
KAO KRIEP PAK MOR
Choice of Sautéed ground peanut, sweet radish, red onion, sweet coconut, chili, artesian lettuce & cilantro Or Sauteed chive & garlic, wrapped with homemade steamed rice skin dumpling.
MOO DADE DEAW
Fried marinated sun dried pork, served with sweet & spicy sauce.
CH. SATAY
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip.
WINGS ZAAB
Fried spicy crispy chicken wings E-sarn style with spicy tamarind sauce.
SAI UA
Homemade Northern style grilled pork sausages, served with Thai chilies, lime, peanuts, ginger & cilantro.
CRAB RANGOON
Crabstick, cream cheese, celery & scallion, wrapped with fried wonton skin
FRIED CALAMARI
Spicy Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai long hot pepper with Thai sweet chili sauce.
SHRIMP CAKE
Fried Thai shrimp cakes with plum sauce.
SPARE RIBS GARLIC
Marinated pork spare ribs with garlic sauce
SPARE RIBS LARD PRIG
CRISPY PORK BELLY APP
Crispy & Crunchy Pork Belly served with sweet chili sauce and Jew sauce
SOUP
TOM YUM
Featuring a spicy, tart, lightly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice & chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies & mushrooms, shallot, onions, aromatic leaves & herbs.
TOM KHA
Aromatic & mildly spiced with mushroom, bell pepper & onion with a broth that’s rich in coconut milk.
GLASS NOODLE SOUP
Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger & mixed vegetables.
SALAD & YUM
THAI SALAD
Artesian lettuce, tofu, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot with peanut dressing.
PAPAYA SALAD
Julienned green papaya, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, carrot & garlic with Thai style lime dressing.
DUCK SALAD
Crispy duck tossed with chili, red onion, mint, cilantro, pineapple, carrot, scallion, chili paste, tomato & cashew nut in spicy lime dressing.
LARB
Lettuce, shallots, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro & scallion with E-sarn dressing.
YUM WOONSEN
Mixed seafood, bean thread noodles, red onion, tomato, cilantro, chili, scallion with spicy lime dressing
SHIMP MANGO SALAD
Grilled shrimp, mango, red onion, cilantro, scallion, chili, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nut with spicy salad sauce serve on a bed of slice cabbage
TILAPIA MANGO SALAD
Crispy Tilapia, julienne cut fresh mango, red onion, cilantro, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nuts with spicy Thai salad sauce served on a bed of cabbage
CURRY
RED CURRY
Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper & basil in coconut milk.
GREEN CURRY
Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, basil, zucchini, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk.
MASSAMAN CURRY
Sweet curry paste, potato, peanut, onion & fried shallot in coconut milk.
HOT BOWL
KHAO SOI
Steamed egg noodles in curry sauce with the fragrance of rhizome & lemongrass with red onion, lime wedge, house pickled mustard, topped with crispy egg noodle.
BAMEE MOO DANG & MOO KROB
Boiled egg noodle, topped with roasted pork, crispy pork belly, peanut, lime, preserved cabbage, cilantro, bok choy, beansprout, celery, scallion, served with clear broth soup on the side.
BAMEE YOK PETD
Boiled green egg noodle with roasted duck in gravy duck sauce, bok choy, beansprout, served with clear broth soup on the side.
THAI BEEF STEW
Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
DUCK NOODLE SOUP
Quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, celery & garlic in duck broth.(Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
Thin rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, roasted pork & pork rind, ground pork, shrimp ball, beansprout, slice string bean, garlic, ground peanut, lime juice, chili paste in spicy clear broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
CLEAR BROTH NOODLE SOUP
Shrimp ball, ground pork, bean sprout & bok choy, topped with crispy pork & boiled egg. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
SPECIALS
TAMARIND DUCK
Crispy quarter Long Island duck with tamarind sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables, served with jasmine rice.
CHU CHEE DUCK
Crispy quarter Long Island duck with Chu Chee sauce on a bed of steamed string bean & American broccoli, served with jasmine rice.
CHU CHEE SPARE RIBS
Marinated pork spare ribs with Chu Chee curry sauce on a bed of steamed string bean & American broccoli, served with jasmine rice.
LARB SPARE RIBS
Pork spare ribs tossed with chili powder, red onion, mints, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing sauce served with a side cabbage and sticky rice
BORAN PAD THAI
ON RICE SELECTIONS
BBQ PORK ON RICE
Roasted pork, crispy pork belly, sweet sausage & boiled egg in gravy sauce over rice.
ROASTED DUCK ON RICE
Pan seared roasted duck with gravy & honey sauce, served with ginger pickle & steamed Chinese broccoli.
STEWED CHICKEN ON RICE
Stewed slice chicken breast in ginger brown gravy sauce, served with steamed broccoli, carrot, shitake mushroom & sweet sausage.
KANAH MOOKROB ON RICE
Sautéed Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly, long hot pepper, chili & garlic in brown sauce.
STEWED PORK LEG ON RICE
Stewed pork hock with 5 spices, boiled egg, sour mustard & cilantro in brown sauce, served with minced chili in vinegar.
DEEP FRIED SUN DRIED PORK ON STICKY RICE
Fried Sun dried pork with sticky rice, boiled egg & steamed mixed vegetables.
KRAPROW DUCK ON RICE
Sautéed duck with garlic, onion, basil, long hot pepper in basil sauce, on top with crispy basil
KRAPOW KAI DAOW
sauteed your choice of ground pork or ground chicken with onion, long hot pepper, string bean and fried egg in chili basil garlic sauce
FRIED RICE
BASIL FRIED RICE
Choice of Minced chicken or Minced pork. Traditional Thai basil fried rice, garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper & basil, topped with fried egg & crispy fried chili.
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion & egg.
CLASSIC FRIED RICE
Fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli & egg.
CRABMEAT FRIED RICE
Thai crab meat fried rice with garlic, onion, scallion & egg served with spicy seafood sauce
NOODLE
PAD THAI
Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprout, chive, egg, sweet radish & bean curd.
DRUNKEN NOODLE
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper.
PAD SEA EW
Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg in sweet brown sauce.
PAD WOONSEN
Stir fried glass noodle with onion, scallion, carrot, bok choy, napa, bell pepper and egg in brown sauce
SAUTEED
BASIL
GINGER
Sautéed your choice of meat with onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, bell pepper & ginger in yellow bean paste.
GARLIC
Sautéed your choice of meat with onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, bell pepper & ginger in yellow bean paste.
CASHEW NUT
Sautéed your choice of meat with cashew nut, chili paste, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli, carrot & dried chili.
PRIG KHING
Sautéed your choice of meat with stringbean, bell pepper, lime leave in prig khing sauce
SEAFOOD SELECTIONS
PLA LARD PRIG
Crispy fillet fish with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables. $20.00 Salmon
PAD CHA SEAFOOD
Sautéed mixed seafood (Shrimp, Mussel, Bay Scallop, Tilapia & Squid) with white wine, mushroom, long hot pepper, lime leaf, carrot, onion, string bean & Thai herbs in chili basil sauce.
VEGETARIAN
HEALTHY DELIGHT
Sautéed mixed vegetables, tofu & ginger in brown sauce.
STRING BEAN & EGGPLANT
Sautéed string bean, eggplant & bell pepper in spicy brown sauce.
SAUTTEED CHINESE BROCCOLI
Sautéed Chinese broccoli, shitake mushroom, garlic & chili in brown sauce
RAMA
Choice of (Steamed or Fried tofu) OR Steamed mixed vegetables, topped with peanut.
CRISPY TOFU & BEANSPROUT
Fried tofu with bean sprout, garlic, chili & scallion in brown sauce.
SIDE ORDER
DESSERT
NON-ALCOHOL
BEER
WINE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
