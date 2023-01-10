1600 Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1600 Tysons Blvd, #240, McLean, VA 22102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant