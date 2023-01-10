Restaurant header imageView gallery

1600 Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Tysons Blvd

#240

McLean, VA 22102

Sandwich

Steak and Cheese

$7.49

Chicken and Cheese

$7.49

Bahn Mi

$7.99

Classic Italian

$7.79

Club

$7.79

Spicy Turkey

$7.79

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.49

Veggie Burger

$9.49

Quesadilla

$7.29

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.79

To-Go Salads

Cobb Salad

$7.95

Classic Ceasar

$6.95

House Salad

$6.95

Greek Salad

$7.95

Sides

Gochujang Chicken Wings

$7.49

Beer Battered Fries

$2.79

Soup Cup

$5.50

Soup Bowl

$10.50

Korean Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Spicy Chicken

$9.00

Shrimp Bowl

$11.00

Spicy Shirmp Bowl

$11.00

Beef Bowl

$11.50

Tofu Bowl

$9.00

No Meat Bowl

$7.00

Specials

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken Pad Thai

$8.99

Shrimp Taco

$12.50

Fish and Chips

$13.50

Bottled

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Bottle of Soda

$1.89

Gold Peak Ice Tea

$1.89

Tropicana Juice

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Nantucket Nectars

$2.89

Gatorade

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$1.89

Red Bull

$2.99

Naked Smoothie

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Classic Breakfast

Hot Cakes

$4.59

French Toast

$4.59

Special Sandwich

Breakfast Burrito

$4.59

Breakfast Platters

All American

$5.69

Hot Cakes Platter

$5.99

French Toast Platter

$5.99

Bagels

Bagel

$1.59

with Jelly

$1.89

with Plain Cream Cheese

$2.39

Toasted Bread

with Butter and Jelly

$1.49

with Cheese

$2.79

with Egg

$2.99

with Egg and Cheese

$3.29

with Cheese and Meat

$3.49

with Egg and Meat

$3.59

with Egg, Cheese and Meat

$3.99

Omelet

Omelet Only

$4.99

Western Omelet

$6.49

Swiss Omelet

$5.99

Vegetarian Omelet

$5.69

Sides

Home Fires

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Chips

Deep River Chips

$1.49

White Cheddar Popcorn

$1.49

Snyders Pretz.

$3.89

Candy

Snickers

$1.39

Nestles Crunch

$1.39

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

$1.39

Almond Joy

$1.39

Gum

$1.59

Protein Bars

Cliff Bars

$2.49

Kind Bars

$2.49

Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Brownie

$1.50

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Orange

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 Tysons Blvd, #240, McLean, VA 22102

Directions

Gallery
1600 Kitchen image
1600 Kitchen image
1600 Kitchen image

