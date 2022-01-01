Restaurant header imageView gallery

1608 Crafthouse

1,537 Reviews

$$

1608 Pleasure House Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Online Food Menu

Charcuterie & Cheese

$18.00

Smoked & Cured Meats, Cheese, House Pickles, Foccacia, Pork Rinds, Hummus, Pimento Cheese

Big A$$ Pretzel

$16.00

With Speedys Cheese Sauce & House-made Honey mustard

Lamb Meatballs

$14.00

Border Springs Lamb, Stone Ground Grits, Hunter Style, fresh tarragon

Poutine

$13.00

House-cut Fries, Cheese Curd, Oxtail Chili, Runny Egg

Pimento Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

House-made Pork Rinds, Herb Foccacia

Side Fries-$

$6.00

House-Cut French Fries

Simple Salad

$6.00

Organic Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Sundried Cranberries, Choice of Dressing

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Charred Shishito Peppers, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Togarashi

Wings

$12.00

6 wings, rotating flavors. Call for this weeks selection

Margarita Pizza

$11.00

Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella, Dry Cured Pepperoni, & Banana Peppers

Tomato & House-Made Mozzarella Salad

$9.00

Ripe Tomatoes, House-Made Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cracked Pepper, Fresh Basil

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Crusted with Apple Smoked Bacon, Stuffed with White American Cheese

Lamb Burger

$15.00

Border Springs Lamb, Curry Aioli, Pea Shoots. Served with a simple salad

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Rustic White Bread, Taylor Ham, Pimento Cheese, Organic Greens, Tomato. Served with House-cut fries

Pork Burger

$14.00

House-Ground Patty, Apple Smoked Bacon, Andouille Sausage, Swiss, Honey Mustard

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Rustic White Bread, 5 Cheeses, Tomato Soup for Dipping

Softshell Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Flash Fried, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, Dukes mayo, Old Bay Fries

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$14.00

Rustic Cranberry Bread, Bleu Cheese Aioli, Apple Smoked Bacon. Organic Greens. Served with house-cut fries

Dry Pack Scallops

$26.00

Dry Pack Scallops. Roasted Vegetables, Hummus , Herb Vinaigrette

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

“Naw-lins” style , Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes , LOTS of Butter

Asiago Chicken

$26.00

Panko/Asiago Crust, Heirloom Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Cheese Curds, Basil Cream Sauce, Pasta

Ribeye

$35.00

Hand Cut 14oz Ribeye, Pan Roasted w/Marrow Bone, Truffle Fries, Heirloom Tomato/Bleu Cheese Salad

Pan Roasted Flounder

$26.00

Blackened Jumbo Flounder & Scallops w/vegetable fried rice, smoky tomato sauce & micro greens

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

House-made Dark Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Gelato, Chocolate Ganache

Bread Puddin

$9.00

Jack Daniels Caramel, Vanilla Bean Gelato

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

White Chocolate, Pretzel Pieces, Vanilla Gelato

Pint of House- made Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Pint of House- Made Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Bag OF PORK RINDS

$7.00

QT Chicken Salad

$15.00

QT of Tomato Soup

$10.00

QT Of Chicken Soup

$10.00Out of stock

QT Of Chili

$15.00

Pint of Cheddar Cheese Grits

$10.00

Pint Of Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Boylans Bottle Soda

$5.00

Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid PB&J

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Menu

SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT

$25.00

Available in Black & Heather Grey Small/Medium/LG/XL/XXL Please Specify Size & Color with Order

HOODIE

$40.00

1608 Logo Hoodie, Available in XL Grey

Anniversary Hat

$20.00

Limited Edition Trucker Hat, Available in Black w/white mesh or maroon w/white mesh. Both with leather pig flag patch

1608 STICKER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

1608 Crafthouse is a chef driven restaurant that features sustainable, local product from the Chesapeake Bay/Mid Atlantic region. To wet your whistle we offer an extensive variety of local /regional craft beers as well we hand crafted elixers aand a small but varied wine list. Unexpected quality in a medium priced restaurant.....that's what you can expect at 1608.

Website

Location

1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Directions

