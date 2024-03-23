161 Bistro Dubiski Career High School
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 1:15 pm
Restaurant info
Small bistro run by the students
Location
2990 State Highway 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vidorra Grand Prairie -
No Reviews
2959 South State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
Tortilleria El Cerrito Y Algo Mas
No Reviews
3005 South Carrier Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
Billie Joe Coffee Co. - 1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200
No Reviews
1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2
No Reviews
902 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurant
Voodoo Brewing Co. Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie
No Reviews
1015 Ikea Pl. Suite 500 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie
Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
4.7 • 1,166
321 W Main St Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurant
More near Grand Prairie