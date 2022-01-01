A map showing the location of 1653 Pizza Company 80 Gerard StView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

1653 Pizza Company 80 Gerard St

71 Reviews

80 Gerard St

Huntington, NY 11743

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Coke Refill

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Refill

Seltzer

$2.50

Seltzer Refill

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Ale Refill

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade Refill

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea Refill

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Beers

Torrente

$11.00

Abruzzo Lager

$10.00

Peroni Bottle

$6.00

Threes Brewing

$10.00

Sprezza

$7.00

Birra Nazionale

$10.00

Fisher Island Can

$8.00

Wines By The Glass

Valpolicella Ripasso

$14.00

Carmignano Glass

$13.00

Barbera Glass

$12.00

Cataratto Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Rose Glass

$12.00

Chenin Blanc Glass

$10.00

Lambrusco Glass

$10.00

Nero D'Avola

$12.00

Sparkling Vouvray

$12.00

La Scolca Gavi

$13.00

Chablis Glass

$16.00

Fallanghina

$11.00

Côtes Du Rhone Glass

$12.00

Chablis

$16.00

Ramato Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Amber Moscatel

$14.00

Cassamatta White Blend

$14.00

Bottle Wine

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Speri Valpolicella Ripasso

Lambrusco Bottle

$45.00

Carmignano Bottle

$50.00

Barbera Bottle

$45.00

Nero D'Avola Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Gavi Bottle

$55.00

Cataratto Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Orange Bottle

$60.00

Rose Bottle

$50.00

Vouvray Bottle

$45.00

Chenin Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Horses Pet Nat

$45.00

Donafugata Etna Rosso

$70.00

Faust Cabernet

$125.00

Coppo Chardonnay

$40.00

Giancosa Roero Arneis

$70.00

Barolo Bottle

$60.00

Lone Ranch Pinot Noir

$65.00

Bottle Côtes Du Rhone

$40.00

Bottle Amphora

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Alta Orsa Blend

$75.00

Centralas Syren Pinot Noir

$75.00

Cocktails

Watermelon Negroni

$12.00

Carbonated Americano

$11.00

Carbonated Paloma

$12.00

Fredo In Cuba

$14.00

Papaya Smash

$13.00

Invisible Swordsman

$14.00

Brandy Sour

$12.00

Mini Martini

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Amaro Lemonade

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Il Lebelle

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Frozen Limoncello

$12.00

Fernet Colada

$12.00

Fishers Spiked Ice Pop

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Siete Misterios Mezcal

$11.00

Whiskey

Macallan 12

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Dickel Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00

Woodford Wheat

$13.00

Woodford Malt

$13.00

Van Winkle 10yr 3oz Pour

$35.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$19.00

Eagle Rare

$30.00

Jameson

$12.00

Gin

Fords

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray Orange

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Rum

Ten To One

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Don Q

$11.00

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Stoli

$12.00

Amari

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

Amaro Cio Caro

$10.00

Braulio

$12.00

Grappa

$10.00

Amaro Meletti

$10.00

Fernet Meletti

$11.00

Cordials

Grappa

$8.00

Amaro Nonnino

$12.00

Cynar

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaro Meletti

$9.00

Fernet Meletti

$9.00

Don Ciccio Fernet

$10.00

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Rucolino

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00

Port

$11.00

Cynar 70

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Aperol

$10.00

Quick Order

Vodka Soda

$8.00

TItos Soda

$11.00

Salads

Pizzeria Salad

$16.00

radicchio trevisano, endive, baby greens, shaved red onion, heirloom tomato, lemon mustard vinaigrette

Tuscan Caesar

Tuscan Caesar

$14.00

tuscan kale, radicchio trevisano, baby romaine, sourdough croutons, classic caesar dressing, aged parmigiano

Pear Salad

$16.00

green leaf lettuce, pear, candied walnut, dried cranberries, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

Fall Harvest Salad

$16.00

Plates

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

lightly fried eggplant, tomato sauce, aged parmigiano, basil, evoo

Suppli

Suppli

$15.00

roman style rice balls made 2 ways: traditional pork sugo / cacio e pepe. comes with 2 of each

Oven Charred Mediterranean Octopus

Oven Charred Mediterranean Octopus

$21.00

Mediterranean Spice Glaze, pea puree, crispy guanciale, fried potato, bravas aioli

Fried Calamari & Shrimp

Fried Calamari & Shrimp

$18.00

potato, lemon, parsley aioli

Foccacia

Foccacia

$10.00

Coal fired focaccia, extra virgin olive oil

Potato Croquette

$15.00

filled with mortadella, served with maple aioli

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

endive, sesame, ponzu

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

served with an aioli of anchovy, citrus and mint.

Lamb Arrosticini

$16.00

lamb skewers served with cumin yogurt and house made bread.

Pork Belly

$12.00

skewered, served with hoisin glaze and pickled cucumber

Coal Fired Chicken

$24.00

free range young poulet, seasonal vegetables, brown mustard-pickled cherry pepper jus

Skirt Steak

$27.00

marinated 8oz skirt steak, chimichurri, parsnip puree

Zucchini Flowers

$14.00

Fried Chicken Arrosticini

$12.00

Pastas

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$23.00

bronze die cut rigatoni, filetti tomato, straciatella, bomba chili

Pesto Lasagne

Pesto Lasagne

$23.00

pistachio pesto, bechamel sauce, pecorino

Tagliatele Bolognese

Tagliatele Bolognese

$26.00

classic sugo of milk braised beef, pork and veal, parmigiano, thyme

Tonarelli alla Vongole

$28.00

tonarelli pasta, cockles, garlic, white wine, calabrian chili, gremolata

Kids Butter Rigatoni

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Red Sauce

$12.00

Kids Rigatoni Vodka

$12.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

tomato, basil, garlic

Tortelli

Tortelli

$21.00

stuffed pasta with burrata and black truffle, tartufata, parmigiano, cream

Pumpkin Cappellacci

$23.00

Parsley Cavatelli

$21.00

Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte mozzarella, basil, italian evoo

Potato and Bacon

Potato and Bacon

$21.00

oven dried heirloom tomato, mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, italian evoo

Roni

Roni

$21.00

Sausage

$20.00

tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte mozarella, crumbled local sausage, shaved red onion

Parma

Parma

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged prosciutto, wild arugula, parmigiano

1653

1653

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, rosa grande pepperoni, jalapeno

The Gerard

The Gerard

$22.00
White Pie

White Pie

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, pecorino, scamorza, garlic, finished with straciatella and cracked black pepper

Spinach

Spinach

$21.00

mozzarella, spinach, cream, shallots, aged scamorza, parmigiano

Bacon Jam

$22.00
White Clam Pie

White Clam Pie

$26.00

pecorino, peconic little neck clams, parsley, lemon zest, pickled banana peppers, calabrian chili

Mortadella

Mortadella

$26.00

mozzarella, pistachio pesto, mortadella, straciatella cheese, pistachio dust

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$22.00

mozzarella, scamorza, brown shimeji mushrooms, tartufata, porcini dust

Bronx Bacon

Bronx Bacon

$24.00

Hot Honey Sausage

$21.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Dessert

Pisctacho Nutella Custard

$10.00

Espresso

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Nutella Pizza

$18.00

Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$10.00

Fire Course

Fire Course 1

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire All Remaining Courses

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Modern Coal Fired Pizzeria & Bar

Location

80 Gerard St, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

