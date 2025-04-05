Cafes, Coffee & Tea
169 Cafe 203 S US Highway 169
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
(816) 343-2016 Home cooked food (that is if you have a world class chef at home)
Location
203 S US Highway 169, Smithville, MO 64089
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
No Reviews
242 Main Street Platte City, MO 64079 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079
View restaurant