Cafes, Coffee & Tea

169 Cafe 203 S US Highway 169

203 S US Highway 169

Smithville, MO 64089

Order Again

Popular Items

Full B&G
Big Boy
Carnivore Omelet

Breakfast Bowls & Entrees - Online

Carnivore Bowl

$11.99

Fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, topped with sausage gravy and garnished w/ a five cheese blend.

Kitchen Sink Bowl

$13.99

Biscuit topped w/ fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, onions, mushrooms, ham, bacon, and sausage. Smothered in gravy and garnished w/ a five cheese blend and tomatoes.

Farmers Standard

$9.29

Two eggs**, fried potatoes, choice of meat, and toast or a biscuit.

Big Boy

$12.99

Three eggs**, fried potatoes, choice of meat, a half order of biscuits and gravy. Choose Country Fried Steak for $3.

Betty White

$6.25

One egg**, fried potatoes, choice of meat & choice of toast or a biscuit.

Omelets - Online

Served with fried potatoes and choice of toast or biscuit.

Old El Paso Omelet

$11.49

Chorizo, red onion, green pepper, five cheese blend. Topped with more cheese and salsa.

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Carnivore Omelet

$10.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, and 5 cheese blend.

Guido Omelet

$10.99

Italian sausage, peppers, onion, provolone, & sugo

Tree Hugger Omelet

$8.99

Mushrooms, onion, tomato, green pepper, and 5 cheese blend

Kitchen Sink Omelet

$15.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, fried potatoes, five cheese blend. Topped w/ tomatoes and more cheese.

Biscuits & Gravy & Sweet Stuff - Online

Full B&G

$6.25

Half B&G

$4.49

Old Rocky Top

$10.49

One biscuit with scrambled eggs, choice of meat, & gravy

The Ralph

$8.99

Frenchy

$6.49

Three slices of thick, delicious toast, garnished w/ powdered sugar

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.49

Two cakes served with butter and syrup. Add Nutella, Banana Nut, or Fresh Blueberries $1.49.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Burritos & Sandwiches - Online

Old El Paso Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, chorizo, red onion, green peppers, and five cheese blend, wrapped in a 12” tortilla. Topped with salsa, more cheese, and tomatoes.

Country Burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, fried ham, fried potatoes, and five cheese blend, wrapped in a 12” tortilla. Topped with gravy.

Texas Holdem' Sandwich

$6.49

Over hard fried egg, American cheese, and choice of meat between Texas Toast.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
(816) 343-2016

203 S US Highway 169, Smithville, MO 64089

