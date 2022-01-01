Restaurant header imageView gallery

170 One Seventy

review star

No reviews yet

207 East Shore Drive #170

The Woodlands, TX 77380

BAGELS

LOX & BAGEL

SIMPLE BAGEL

SOFT ICE CREAM

DARK CHOCOLATE

VAINILLA

MATCHA

SOUP

ONION SOUP CASSEROLE

BLACK BEANS CREAMY SOUP

MUSHROOM SOUP

ENTREÉ

ENCHILADAS VERDES

Salami, pepper brie, olives, almonds, parmiggiano cheese, prosciutto, bread sticks, dry fruit

ADOBO BAKED CHICKEN

RED SNAPPER

ROASTED PORK

THREE BAKED QUESADILLAS

SHRIMP ALBONDIGAS

SANDWICHES

ITALIAN

PROSCIUTTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

ROASTED PORK LOIN AND CHEESE

CHICKEN AND CHEESE

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SANDWICH

ADOBO CHICKEN

SIDERS

PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

SMOKED SALMON

AVOCADO

GRILLED JALAPEÑOS

FRESH JALAPEÑOS

SMALL GREEN SALAD

SLICED FRESH TOMATO

SLICED FRESH ONION

KATCHUP

MUSTARD

MAYONNAISE

TOMATILLO SALSA

PICO DE GALLO

LIMES

CHEESE

CREAM

CARAMELIZED ONIONS

EGGS

FRENCH OMELETTE

ITALIAN POACHED EGGS

BAKED EGGS

SWEETS & BAKERY

BELGIAN WAFFLES

THELMA´S MUFFIN BREAD

SWEET TAMALES

GREENS/ SALADS

PETITE CHOPPED SALAD

GREEN SALAD

ROASTED BROCCOLINI

STARTERS

FRESH TUNA TOSTADA

CRISPY BROCOLLINI

BEET CARPACCIO

QUESADILLAS

BAKED QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN AND CHEESE CRISPY TORTILLA

KIDS MENU

WAFFLE & FRUIT PLATE W/ MAPLE SYRUP

KIDS QUESADILLA

VEGETABLE PLATE WITH HUMMUS

BEVERAGE

ORANGE JUICE 14 oz

BOTTLED WATER

SPARKLING WATER

SANGRIA PITCHER 750ML

FRESH JUICES

ACAPULCO

Fresh tomato, limes, celery salt and black pepper. Rich in vitamin A, C and antioxidants

D-GODDESS

Fresh squeezed orange juice, carrot and ginger. Great source of Vitamin D and Zinc.

AY CARAMBA JUICE

Orange, lime, cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic, agave syrup. Strong, spicy juice to increase your metabolism and make you feel more energized.

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY

Green tea, Pineapple, Turmeric, Ginger.

GREEN APPLE

SKIN HELPER

DIABETIC HELPER

SMOOTHIES

CRAZY MONKEY SMOOTHIE

Banana, almond, soy milk and agave syrup rich in B complex vitamins, this smoothie will boost your energy.

MAYAN AWAKE

Almond milk, cocoa nibs, medjool dates, raw almond butter.

LIFE IS GREAT

Green apple, celery, lime, kale

BEAUTY FOREVER SMOOTHIE

Coconut milk, avocado, raw almond butter, medjool dates

COFFEE

EXPRESSO

COLD PRESS

DOUBLE EXPRESSO

AMERICANO

CAPPUCCHINO

LATTE

MACCHIATO

TEA

MINT

CHAMOMILE

HIBISCUS

BLACK TEA

VAINILLA

SHOTS

WELLNESS PLUS SHOT

COCKTAILS

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

CARAJILLO

PINEAPPLE SPICY MEZCAL

VODKA MARTINI

GIN MARTINI

MARGARITA

BELLINI

CAMPARI

WHITE WINE SPRITZ

WISKEY SOUR

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where everything starts!

207 East Shore Drive #170, The Woodlands, TX 77380

