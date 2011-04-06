Restaurant header imageView gallery
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Popular Items

ST JOSEPH BELGIAN BLONDE (draft)

BEER

1718 HOUSE LAGER (draft)

$6.50

3FLOYDS BARBARIAN HAZE (draft)

$8.00

RHINEGEIST BUBBLES (draft)

$8.00

BELL'S TWO HEARTED (draft)

$8.00

CENTERPOINT BLOOD ORANGE IPA (draft)

$7.00

ST JOSEPH BELGIAN BLONDE (draft)

$9.00

SUNKING ELECTRIC REINDEER

$8.00

CRAFT & IMPORT (can & bottle)

CLICK TO SEE OUR CHANGING SELECTION OF BOTTLES AND CANS

DOMESTIC BEER (can & bottle)

CLICK TO TAKE A LOOK AT OUR DOMESTICS SELECTION

DOMESTIC BUCKET

$10.00

GET A BUCKET! FOUR BEERS: MILLER LITE ⋅ COORS LIGHT ⋅ BUD LIGHT

BUCKET O' FOUR

$12.00

GET A BUCKET! FOUR HIGH LIFE OR BUD HEAVY

COCKTAILS

SVEDKA TROPICS TEA SPRTIZ

$5.00

VODKA-BASED HARD SELTZER WITH REAL TEA AND NATURAL TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVORS

A MULE

$8.00

CHOICE OF SPIRIT ⋅ FRESH LIME JUICE ⋅ GINGER BEER

ADULT HUG

$8.00Out of stock

HOUSE VODKA & A HUG

CHERRY LIME PRESS

$8.00

VODKA ⋅ CHERRY BITTERS ⋅ LIME BITTERS ⋅ SODA ⋅ SPLASH SPRITE

DARK & STORMY

$8.00

DARK RUM ⋅ FRESH LIME JUICE ⋅ GINGER BEER

THE HEMMINGWAY

$8.00

WHITE RUM ⋅ FRESH LIME ⋅ SIMPLE ⋅ SERVED UP, LIKE THE OLD MAN LIKED IT

DUDE! - RTD WHITE RUSSIAN (delicious)

$10.00Out of stock

VODKA ⋅ COLD BREW COFFEE ⋅ CREAM LIQUEUR ⋅ CINNAMON ⋅ VANILLA ⋅ READY TO ENJOY!

HOT SPICED RUM CIDER

$7.00

HOT! APPLE CIDER. SPICED RUM.

IRISH COFFEE

$7.00

LONG DRINK - RTD COCKTAIL

$8.00Out of stock

GIN COCKTAIL WITH NATURAL GRAPEFRUIT AND JUNIPER BERRY

MANHATTAN

$9.00

BOURBON ⋅ SWEET VERMOUTH ⋅ BITTERS

MARGARITA ON THE ROCKS

$10.00

HORNITOS PLATA ⋅ RTD ⋅ SALT OR TAJIN RIM

APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00Out of stock

CLASSIC APEROL SPRITZ

MYSTERY BUTTON - CANNED COCKTAIL

MYSTERY BUTTON - CANNED COCKTAIL

$9.00Out of stock

WE HIT THE BUTTON ⋅ YOU TAKE THE CHANCE ⋅ RANDOM SELECTION OF CANNED COCKTAILS: GIN. TEQUILA. BOURBON. VODKA. RUM. 7% to 12.5% ABV

OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

BOURBON ⋅ SIMPLE ⋅ BITTERS ⋅ ORANGE TWIST

PB & J

$9.00

SCREWBALL ⋅ CHAMBORD ⋅ GINGER BEER

SAZERAC

$9.00

RYE ⋅ BRANDY ⋅ ABSINTHE ⋅ PEYCHAUD'S ⋅ SIMPLE

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

GIN ⋅ FRESH LEMON JUICE ⋅ SIMPLE ⋅ SODA

GIN

GIN

LIQUEUR

LIQUEUR

NA DRINKS

COKE

$1.75

DIET COKE

$1.75

SPRITE

$1.75

PIBB EXTRA

$1.75

LEMONADE

$1.75

RED BULL

$7.00Out of stock

ATHLETIC BREWING CO

$6.00

WEIHENSTEPHANER NA

$6.50

Hugs

$1.00

RUM

RUM

TEQUILA

TEQUILA

VODKA

VODKA

WHISKEY

WHISKEY

SELECT YOUR WHISKEY, HOW YOU WANT IT

WINE

14 HANDS UNICORN ROSE - CAN

$9.00Out of stock

A MYSTERY WINE SPRITZER

$10.00

TAKE A CHANCE? BLACK CHERRY ⋅ BLOOD ORANGE ⋅ RASPBERRY ROSE ⋅ MOUNTAIN BERRY ⋅ WILD HUCKLEBERRY (1 can = 2 glasses of wine)

CARBONIC RED WINE - CAN

$7.00

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CHARDONNAY

$22.00

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE RIESLING

$8.00

JOSH CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$30.00

JOSH CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON - GLS

$9.00

LUNETTA PROSECCO SPLIT

$9.00

MEIOMI CHARDONNAY - GLS

$8.00

SIMI PINOT NOIR - BTL

$48.00

SIMI PINOT NOIR - GLS

$13.00

SPRITZ SPARKLING ROSE CAN

$6.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

#gethousedat1718

Website

Location

1718 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Directions

Gallery
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image

