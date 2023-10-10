Full Menu

Starters

Meatpie

$6.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Calamari

$9.00

Fried Breaded Shrimps

$9.00

6 pieces

Peppered Ponmo

$15.00

Asun

$20.00

Hot Soups

Goat Meat Peppersoup

$22.00

Oxtail Peppersoup

$28.00

Mains

Jollof Rice with Fried Plantain

$20.00

Fried Rice with Fried Plantain

$20.00

White Rice with Ofada

$17.00

Egusi Soup

$23.00

Blended egusi seed garnished with spinach, stockfish, dry shrimp (shellfish), and smoked fish. Pounded yam (fufu) or eba

Efo Riro

$23.00

A deliciously rich spinach soup, garnished with stockfish, dry shrimp (shellfish), and smoked fish

Seafood Okro Soup

$30.00

Chopped okro, sprinkled with spinach, garnished with fillet tilapia fish, seasoned shrimps, and crab legs. No additional protein

Grills

Beef Suya

$19.00

Grilled Tilapia W/ Veggies

$23.00

With veggies

Grilled Shrimps W/ Veggies

$16.00

With veggies

Grilled Red Snapper W/ Veggies

$25.00

With veggies

Boli Grilled Plantain

$18.00

Comes with delicious pepper sauce and mackerel fish

Steak W/ Veggies

$20.00

Comes with veggies

Grilled Salmon W/ Veggies

$18.00

Comes with veggies

Extras

Fufu Pounded Yam

$3.00

Eba

$3.00

Jollof Rice

$7.00

Fried Rice

$7.00

White Rice

$5.00

Ofada Sauce

$13.00

18 oz bowl

Plantain

$4.00

Moi Moi

$4.00

Hot Spice

$3.00

Fried Yam

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Wings

$7.00

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Whiting Fish

$9.00

Mackerel Fish

$10.00

Chicken

$10.00

Assorted Meat (Beef, Tripe, Ponmo)

$11.00

Beef

$10.00

Goat Meat

$11.00

Other Options

Chicken Nugget & Fries

$11.00

Chicken Wings & Fries

$11.00

Night Time

NT Meatpie

$6.00

NT Spring Rolls

$7.00

NT Calamari

$9.00

NT Fried Breaded Shrimps

$9.00

6 pieces

NT Peppered Ponmo

$15.00

NT Spicy Grilled Goat Meat Asun

$20.00

NT Chicken Nugget & Fries

$11.00

NT Chicken Wings & Fries

$11.00

NT Goat Meat Peppersoup

$22.00

NT Oxtail Peppersoup

$28.00

NT Jollof Rice

$23.00

NT Suya

$19.00

NT Extra Fries

$5.00

NT Side Jollof Rice

$10.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Malta Guinness

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Liquor Bottles

Remy 1738

$225.00

1800

$180.00

Absolut

$120.00

Bacardi

$120.00

Belvedere

$180.00

Casamigos

$225.00

Ciroc

$180.00

Courvoisier

$180.00

Don Julio

$200.00

Dusse

$200.00

Glenfiddich

$225.00

Grey Goose

$150.00

Hennessy

$180.00

Hennessy VSOP

$225.00

Jack Daniel Small bottle

$100.00

Jack Daniels Big Bottle

$200.00

Jameson

$150.00

Jim Beam

$150.00

Johnny Walker

$150.00

Jose Cuervo

$150.00

Ketel One

$150.00

Malibu

$150.00

Martell

$200.00

Parrot Bay

$150.00

Patron

$200.00

Remy VSOP

$200.00

Smirnoff

$150.00

Tito's

$180.00