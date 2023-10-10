1738 Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and and enjoy a delicious meal, that's prepared fresh daily! Our atmosphere is welcoming and beautiful. Our food is fresh and delicious... Every plate! Our staff are passionate about what they do. The experience is compared to nothing else.
Location
5780 C.H. James Parkway, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Gallery
