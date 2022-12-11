1783 Eatery 10321 Chapman Highway
10321 Chapman Highway
Seymour, TN 37865
N/A Drinks
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Sweet Tea
1/2 1/2 Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Apple Cinnamon Tea
Earl Grey Tea
K Pepsi
K Diet Pepsi
K Sierra Mist
K Mtn Dew
K Diet Dew
K Dr Pep
K Sweet T
K Unsweet T
K Lemonade
K Milk
K Choc Milk
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
lightly-fried, tossed in 1783 Bang Bang sauce served on a bed of cabbage and topped with siracha and green onions.
Bang Bang Chicken
lightly-fried, tossed in 1783 Bang Bang sauce served on a bed of cabbage and topped with siracha and green onions.
Fried Onion Rings
Buttermilk soaked onion rings hand breaded and fried to perfection served with ranch and campfire sauce.
BBQ Pork Tater Skins
Fried tater skins topped with BBQ pork, cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream and Buffalo sauce.
Nachos Supreme
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with queso blanco sauce,spicy beef, shredded cheese, corn and blackbean salsa, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken for $4
Boneless Chicken Wings
Hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Nashville hot or sweet ‘n spicy.
Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken, mixed cheeses, green peppers and carmelized onions. Grilled and served with salsa and sour cream.
1/2 Dozen CornBread
Half Dozen of our in house made Cheddar cornbread muffins and Sweet Butter!
Dozen CornBread
Full Dozen of our in house made Cheddar cornbread muffins and Sweet Butter! YUM
Main Entrees
Sweet ‘N Spicy Chicken
Fried chicken breast tossed in house made sweet and spicy sauce.
Thick Cut Pork Chops
Two thick cut pork chops seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Butterfly Fried Shrimp
Butterfly shrimp handbattered and fried to crispy perfection. Served with cole slaw and cocktail sauce.
Fried Flounder
Hand breaded flounder deep fried. Served with cole slaw, traditional tartar and Cajun tartar sauces.
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Coulotte Sirloin Steak
10oz USDA Choice coulotte steak lightly seasoned, grilled to perfection and topped with garlic butter.
Grilled Salmon
Salmon served on bed of wild rice pilaf with your choice of teriyaki with pineapple, Cajun or garlic butter.
Tender Slow Roasted Pot Roast
Slow roasted pot roast served with delectable carrots, celery, potatoes and onions.
BBQ Chicken Quarters
Two grilled chicken quarters glazed with BBQ sauce.
Jambalaya
Traditional New Orleans style dish with shrimp and andouille sausage served over a bed of rice.
Angus Ground Steak
Premium fresh angus ground steak grilled and smothered in brown onion gravy.
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple.
Fried Shrimp and Flounder
Hand breaded flounder and shrimp lighlty fried. Served with cole slaw, hush puppies and three dipping sauces.
Pasta Entrees
Veggie Lasagna
Layers of pasta, fresh vegetables, ricotta cheese and creamy alfredo.
Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken in alfredo cream sauce with bacon, peas, and red onions served with fettucine.
Shrimp Scampi
Grilled shrimp seasoned with herbs, butter and lemon juice tossed with fettucine.
Classic Alfredo Pasta
Creamy Parmesan with garlic, herbs and fettucine topped with diced tomatoes and green onions. Add Grilled Chicken for $4 or Grilled Shrimp for $6
Nashville Hot Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet
Spicy fried chicken breast served atop creamy mac ‘n cheese .
Andouille Cream Pasta
Spicy andouille sausage and chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce with fettucine.
Creole Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet
Baked New Orleans style mac ‘n cheese with andouille sausage and shrimp.
GF Pasta with marinara
Gluten Free pasta topped with Marinara. Also can be modified Dairy free.
Handhelds
The Classic Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickle spear.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese and smoked bacon.
Western Burger
Fried onion ring atop our burger with pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce.
Sante Fe Nacho Burger
Nacho and pepper jack cheeses, jalapenos, tortilla strips and salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato and onions.
The Ultimate Burger
Two steak burger patties covered in our 1783 sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.
Pecan Chicken Salad Croissant
Homemade chicken salad mixed with pecans and grapes on a flaky croissant.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomatoes.
Cuban Sandwich
A classic Cuban served on toasted French bread with ham, roasted pork and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BBQ chicken, tortilla strips, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Soups & Salads
1783 Vegetable Soup
Classic Veggie Soup with peas, corn, and green beans.
Loaded Potato Soup
Creamy Cheesy Potato soup!
Classic Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cheese, red onions, homemade croutons, bacon and cucumbers. Add Grilled Chicken for $4 or Blackened Salmon for $6
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with Parmesan, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken for $4 or Blackened Salmon for $6
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, corn and black bean salsa and tortilla chips served with a zesty ranch dressing.
Chicken Tender Salad
Fried chicken tenders served atop mixed greens with cheese, bacon, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Chef Salad
The perfect Chef salad with cheese, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, ham and cucumbers.
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets
Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Come with a Side and a Pickle wedge. Also a Cookie for dessert
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese with American cheese. Comes with one side, Pickle Spear and Cookie for dessert
Cheese Quesadilla
Classic Cheese Quesadilla with Mixed Cheese. Served with one Side and Cookie for dessert.
Spaghetti Marinara
Classic Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and a Cookie for desset.
Little Burger
Cheese Burger for the Little ones. Served with one side, pickle spear and a cookie for dessert
Sides
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli with Garlic Butter
Mashed Potatoes
Creamy Mash Potatoes Served with or with out Brown Gravy
French Fries
Classic Season Fries cooked to a Golden Brown
Wild Rice Pilaf
Nice mix of Wild rice and Rice Pilaf
Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet potatoes Pureed and baked with a sweet pecan topping
Mac ‘n Cheese
Classic Mac and Cheese
Grilled Zucchini
Grilled Zucchini with a hint of garlic butter and cajun season
Homemade Coleslaw
Classic creamy slaw
Chips and Salsa
Premium Sides
Side Salad
Classic side Salad with Mixed Cheese, Croutons, Diced tomatoes, Cucumbers, and a slice of Garlic Bread
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Campfire sauce
Burgandy Garlic Mushrooms
Garlic Mushrooms cooked in a Burgandy wine.
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus Grilled in fresh garlic butter
Loaded Fries
Classic Fries topped with Melted mixed cheese, Bacon and Green onions. Served with Ranch
Skillet Corn
A skillet corn dish with a little Kick!
Side Ceasar
Dessert
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pie
Our delicious whipped Peanut Butter pie topped with whip cream and chocolate sauce!
Old-Fashioned Banana Puddin’
Banana Pudding like grandma used to make, with Fresh Bananas and topped with with cream and nilla wafers!!!
Key Lime Pie
Classic Key Lime pie topped with whip cream!
Cookie Hot Fudge Sundae
A wonderful mix of Cookie, Vanilla and Chocolate Ice cream, Topped with Chocolate sauce, Carmel Sauce, and whip Cream... and Yes more cookie and a cherry!
1783’s Skillet Brookie
Our In house Baked Brookie is a Mix of Cookie and Ghirardelli Brownie! Topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whip cream, and Cherry
Scoop Ice Cream Vanilla
Nice scoop of Ice cream from the Apple Valley Creamery
Scoop Ice Cream Chocolate
Nice scoop of Ice cream from the Apple Valley Creamery
Cookie
Fresh Baked on site
Extras
4 oz Queso
Sautee Onion
Sautee Pepper
Slice Cheddar (burger)
Slice Swiss (burger)
Slice Pepperjack (burger)
Slice American (burger)
Sliced Japs
Extra Mixed Cheese (2oz)
Extra hard boiled egg
Extra sliced bacon (1 slice)
Extra sliced bacon (2 slices)
Extra Bacon bits (1.5 oz)
Extra Andouille grilled
Hush Puppies (3)
Extra Alf (3oz)
Extra Andouille Cream (3oz)
Extra Creole mac Sauce (3oz)
Extra Marinara (3oz)
Extra Taco Meat (3oz)
Extra Sauce/Dressing
BBQ Pork (3oz)
Fried Egg
Extra Garlic Bread
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865