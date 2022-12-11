Restaurant header imageView gallery

1783 Eatery 10321 Chapman Highway

review star

No reviews yet

10321 Chapman Highway

Seymour, TN 37865

Order Again

N/A Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Apple Cinnamon Tea

$2.99

Earl Grey Tea

$2.99

K Pepsi

K Diet Pepsi

K Sierra Mist

K Mtn Dew

K Diet Dew

K Dr Pep

K Sweet T

K Unsweet T

K Lemonade

K Milk

K Choc Milk

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

lightly-fried, tossed in 1783 Bang Bang sauce served on a bed of cabbage and topped with siracha and green onions.

Bang Bang Chicken

$11.99

lightly-fried, tossed in 1783 Bang Bang sauce served on a bed of cabbage and topped with siracha and green onions.

Fried Onion Rings

$8.99

Buttermilk soaked onion rings hand breaded and fried to perfection served with ranch and campfire sauce.

BBQ Pork Tater Skins

$11.99Out of stock

Fried tater skins topped with BBQ pork, cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream and Buffalo sauce.

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with queso blanco sauce,spicy beef, shredded cheese, corn and blackbean salsa, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken for $4

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Nashville hot or sweet ‘n spicy.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken, mixed cheeses, green peppers and carmelized onions. Grilled and served with salsa and sour cream.

1/2 Dozen CornBread

$4.00

Half Dozen of our in house made Cheddar cornbread muffins and Sweet Butter!

Dozen CornBread

Dozen CornBread

$7.00

Full Dozen of our in house made Cheddar cornbread muffins and Sweet Butter! YUM

Main Entrees

Sweet ‘N Spicy Chicken

$13.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in house made sweet and spicy sauce.

Thick Cut Pork Chops

$18.99

Two thick cut pork chops seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Butterfly Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Butterfly shrimp handbattered and fried to crispy perfection. Served with cole slaw and cocktail sauce.

Fried Flounder

$15.99

Hand breaded flounder deep fried. Served with cole slaw, traditional tartar and Cajun tartar sauces.

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Coulotte Sirloin Steak

Coulotte Sirloin Steak

$20.99

10oz USDA Choice coulotte steak lightly seasoned, grilled to perfection and topped with garlic butter.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Salmon served on bed of wild rice pilaf with your choice of teriyaki with pineapple, Cajun or garlic butter.

Tender Slow Roasted Pot Roast

Tender Slow Roasted Pot Roast

$14.99

Slow roasted pot roast served with delectable carrots, celery, potatoes and onions.

BBQ Chicken Quarters

$15.99

Two grilled chicken quarters glazed with BBQ sauce.

Jambalaya

$17.99

Traditional New Orleans style dish with shrimp and andouille sausage served over a bed of rice.

Angus Ground Steak

$14.99

Premium fresh angus ground steak grilled and smothered in brown onion gravy.

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple.

Fried Shrimp and Flounder

Fried Shrimp and Flounder

$19.99

Hand breaded flounder and shrimp lighlty fried. Served with cole slaw, hush puppies and three dipping sauces.

Pasta Entrees

Veggie Lasagna

$13.99Out of stock

Layers of pasta, fresh vegetables, ricotta cheese and creamy alfredo.

Chicken Carbonara

$15.99

Grilled chicken in alfredo cream sauce with bacon, peas, and red onions served with fettucine.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled shrimp seasoned with herbs, butter and lemon juice tossed with fettucine.

Classic Alfredo Pasta

$13.99

Creamy Parmesan with garlic, herbs and fettucine topped with diced tomatoes and green onions. Add Grilled Chicken for $4 or Grilled Shrimp for $6

Nashville Hot Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet

Nashville Hot Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet

$15.99

Spicy fried chicken breast served atop creamy mac ‘n cheese .

Andouille Cream Pasta

$15.99

Spicy andouille sausage and chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce with fettucine.

Creole Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet

Creole Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet

$17.99

Baked New Orleans style mac ‘n cheese with andouille sausage and shrimp.

GF Pasta with marinara

$13.99

Gluten Free pasta topped with Marinara. Also can be modified Dairy free.

Handhelds

The Classic Burger

$11.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickle spear.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Topped with cheddar cheese and smoked bacon.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$12.99

Fried onion ring atop our burger with pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce.

Sante Fe Nacho Burger

$12.99

Nacho and pepper jack cheeses, jalapenos, tortilla strips and salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato and onions.

The Ultimate Burger

The Ultimate Burger

$16.49

Two steak burger patties covered in our 1783 sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.

Pecan Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.99

Homemade chicken salad mixed with pecans and grapes on a flaky croissant.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomatoes.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

A classic Cuban served on toasted French bread with ham, roasted pork and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.99

BBQ chicken, tortilla strips, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Soups & Salads

1783 Vegetable Soup

$3.99

Classic Veggie Soup with peas, corn, and green beans.

Loaded Potato Soup

$3.99

Creamy Cheesy Potato soup!

Classic Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens with tomato, cheese, red onions, homemade croutons, bacon and cucumbers. Add Grilled Chicken for $4 or Blackened Salmon for $6

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine tossed with Parmesan, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken for $4 or Blackened Salmon for $6

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, corn and black bean salsa and tortilla chips served with a zesty ranch dressing.

Chicken Tender Salad

$16.99

Fried chicken tenders served atop mixed greens with cheese, bacon, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Chef Salad

$15.99

The perfect Chef salad with cheese, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, ham and cucumbers.

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Come with a Side and a Pickle wedge. Also a Cookie for dessert

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Classic Grilled Cheese with American cheese. Comes with one side, Pickle Spear and Cookie for dessert

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Classic Cheese Quesadilla with Mixed Cheese. Served with one Side and Cookie for dessert.

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Classic Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and a Cookie for desset.

Little Burger

$9.99

Cheese Burger for the Little ones. Served with one side, pickle spear and a cookie for dessert

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli with Garlic Butter

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Creamy Mash Potatoes Served with or with out Brown Gravy

French Fries

$3.99

Classic Season Fries cooked to a Golden Brown

Wild Rice Pilaf

$3.99Out of stock

Nice mix of Wild rice and Rice Pilaf

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.99

Sweet potatoes Pureed and baked with a sweet pecan topping

Mac ‘n Cheese

$3.99

Classic Mac and Cheese

Grilled Zucchini

$3.99

Grilled Zucchini with a hint of garlic butter and cajun season

Homemade Coleslaw

$3.99

Classic creamy slaw

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Premium Sides

Side Salad

$5.99

Classic side Salad with Mixed Cheese, Croutons, Diced tomatoes, Cucumbers, and a slice of Garlic Bread

Onion Rings

$5.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Campfire sauce

Burgandy Garlic Mushrooms

$5.99

Garlic Mushrooms cooked in a Burgandy wine.

Grilled Asparagus

$5.99

Asparagus Grilled in fresh garlic butter

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Classic Fries topped with Melted mixed cheese, Bacon and Green onions. Served with Ranch

Skillet Corn

$5.99

A skillet corn dish with a little Kick!

Side Ceasar

$5.99

Dessert

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pie

$7.49

Our delicious whipped Peanut Butter pie topped with whip cream and chocolate sauce!

Old-Fashioned Banana Puddin’

$7.49

Banana Pudding like grandma used to make, with Fresh Bananas and topped with with cream and nilla wafers!!!

Key Lime Pie

$7.49

Classic Key Lime pie topped with whip cream!

Cookie Hot Fudge Sundae

Cookie Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.49

A wonderful mix of Cookie, Vanilla and Chocolate Ice cream, Topped with Chocolate sauce, Carmel Sauce, and whip Cream... and Yes more cookie and a cherry!

1783’s Skillet Brookie

1783’s Skillet Brookie

$7.49

Our In house Baked Brookie is a Mix of Cookie and Ghirardelli Brownie! Topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whip cream, and Cherry

Scoop Ice Cream Vanilla

$2.99

Nice scoop of Ice cream from the Apple Valley Creamery

Scoop Ice Cream Chocolate

$2.99

Nice scoop of Ice cream from the Apple Valley Creamery

Cookie

$1.99

Fresh Baked on site

Extras

4 oz Queso

$4.50

Sautee Onion

$0.50

Sautee Pepper

$0.50

Slice Cheddar (burger)

$1.00

Slice Swiss (burger)

$1.00

Slice Pepperjack (burger)

$1.00

Slice American (burger)

$1.00

Sliced Japs

$0.75

Extra Mixed Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Extra hard boiled egg

$1.00

Extra sliced bacon (1 slice)

$1.00

Extra sliced bacon (2 slices)

$1.75

Extra Bacon bits (1.5 oz)

$1.00

Extra Andouille grilled

$3.50

Hush Puppies (3)

$1.25

Extra Alf (3oz)

$3.00

Extra Andouille Cream (3oz)

$3.50

Extra Creole mac Sauce (3oz)

$3.50

Extra Marinara (3oz)

$3.00

Extra Taco Meat (3oz)

$2.50

Extra Sauce/Dressing

BBQ Pork (3oz)

$3.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865

