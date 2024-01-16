1785 FarmDog
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
We are serving up the BEST 100% LOCAL hotdogs around, topped the way you love it! Follow it with one of our scratch made Liege waffles topped with some of the best ice cream you ever had!
Location
31 South Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055