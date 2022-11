17TH STREET DELI

Group Catering

Catering for 6, 10, 17 or more! Each individually wrapped and labeled. Please specify how many of each kind you would like in the special instructions. All sandwiches will be cut in half and comes with a pickle spear! No modifications to the sandwiches. Example: For the 17 option : Please specify the following: 7 Turkey, 5 Ham, 5 Italian If nothing is specified, as default, we will make : (17) 5 Turkey, 4 Italian, 4 Ham, and 4 Roast Beef. (10) 4 Turkey, 2 Italian, 2 Ham, and 2 Roast Beef (6) 3 Turkey, 1 Italian, 1 Ham, and 1 Roast Beef If you would like something different, we would love to work with you on building different catering options. Please email us in advance at info@17thstreetdeli.com with any specific details and inquiries. Thank you! :)