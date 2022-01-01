18 North Grill
18 Westage Drive
Fishkill, NY 12524
Soda
Juice
Sparkling and Non Sparkling Water
Lunch Specials
Dinner Specials
Football Apps
Starters
Buffalo Wings
12 Fried chicken wings tossed in our Louisiana hot sauce
Cheese Flatbread Pizza
Chips & Dip
Combo Starter Platter
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Wings, and Potato Skins served with marinara sauce, honey mustard, blue cheese, and sour cream
Fried Calamari
Crispy fried calamari rings served with homemade marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks App
Nachos Supreme
In-house fried tricolor chips, chili, queso, fresh Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza
Potato Skins App
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with shredded jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Beef, and sides of guacamole and sour cream
Sliced Tomato w/ Mozzarella & Basil
With extra virgin olive oil
Spicy Popcorn Shrimp
Fried and tossed in our Louisiana hot sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and seasoned artichoke in a creamy dipping sauce served with toasted flatbread chips
Salads
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce with chopped bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, and topped with bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad- Large Size
Romaine lettuce with grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
18 North Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots, green olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, and choice of dressing
Chicken
3 Cheese Chicken
Pan fried chicken cutlet with Parmigiana, fresh Mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano topped with marinara sauce and served with penne pasta
Chicken Francese
Floured chicken cutlet sautéed in lemon and caper sauce
Chicken Tender Platter
Fried crispy battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Parmesan cheese coated chicken cutlet, pan fried and topped with tomato basil bruschetta and lemon butter sauce
Seafood
18 North Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed fresh shrimp with chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, and basil scampi sauce
Baked Salmon
Atlantic salmon seasoned, baked, and topped with garlic butter
Coconut Fried Shrimp
Crisp fried coconut covered shrimp served with orange horseradish marmalade dipping sauce
Crabmeat Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with lump crabmeat. Oven baked and served with lemon butter sauce
Fried Shrimp Platter
Nantucket fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Stuffed Flounder
Flounder stuffed with lump crabmeat, oven-baked and served with lemon butter sauce
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Cheeseburger
Classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and onion and choice of cheese
Pizza Burger
Shredded Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil leaves, and Marinara sauce
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Taco Burger
Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, queso sauce, and lettuce
Veggie Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Penne ala Vodka
Penne tossed in a creamy tomato sauce made with prosciutto, onion, Romano cheese, basil, chopped garlic, heavy cream, and vodka.
Seafood Pasta Marinara
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Linguini & Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in traditional scampi sauce served over pasta
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Louisiana hot sauce with Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla
French Dip
Thin-sliced hot Roast Beef served on a hero roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping
Grilled Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Thin-sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and Mayo served on sourdough bread
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin-sliced Roast Beef topped with peppers, onions, and melted cheese served on a hero roll
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato and served with Honey Mustard
Traditional Reuben
Roasted corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Side Salads / Entree Salads
Party Platters
House Salad
Wrap Platter
Crudite Platter
18 North Combo Platter
Buffalo Wings
Quesadilla Platter
Chicken Tenders Platter
Shrimp Cocktail
Baked Potatoes 1/2 Tray
Garlic Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Tray
Steamed Broccoli 1/2 Tray
Seasoned Rice 1/2 Tray
Seasoned Green Beans 1/2 Tray
Assorted Sodas
18 Westage Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524