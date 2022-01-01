Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood
American

18 North Grill

$$$

18 Westage Drive

Fishkill, NY 12524

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Swiss Mushroom Burger

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

Regular

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sparkling and Non Sparkling Water

Small Aquapana

$3.00

Large Aquapana

$5.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.00

Large Pellegrino

$5.00

Lunch Specials

$6 Cheeseburger

$6.00

$8 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Dinner Specials

Mussels Marinara App

$9.00

Brie Cheese App

$9.00Out of stock

London Broil

$21.00

Cod Bruschetta

$20.00

Balsamic Chicken

$20.00

Meat Loaf

$19.00

Football Apps

Football Nachos

$7.50

Football Wings

$9.00

Football Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Football Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$7.50

Football Tomato,Basil,Mozzarella

$6.00Out of stock

Football Fried Calamari

$7.50

Football Spicy Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Football Quesadilla

$7.50

Football Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Football Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Starters

Buffalo Wings

$18.00

12 Fried chicken wings tossed in our Louisiana hot sauce

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Chips & Dip

$13.00

Combo Starter Platter

$23.00

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Wings, and Potato Skins served with marinara sauce, honey mustard, blue cheese, and sour cream

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Crispy fried calamari rings served with homemade marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks App

$9.00

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

In-house fried tricolor chips, chili, queso, fresh Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Potato Skins App

$12.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with shredded jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Beef, and sides of guacamole and sour cream

Sliced Tomato w/ Mozzarella & Basil

$12.00

With extra virgin olive oil

Spicy Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Fried and tossed in our Louisiana hot sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Spinach and seasoned artichoke in a creamy dipping sauce served with toasted flatbread chips

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce with chopped bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, and topped with bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad- Large Size

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing

18 North Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots, green olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, and choice of dressing

Steaks

Served with a house salad and choice of one side

9 oz Filet Mignon

$40.00

10 oz Top Sirloin

$26.00

12 oz New York

$35.00

14 oz Rib Eye

$38.00

Bistro Steak

$28.00

Grilled New York Strip with garlic aioli crust topping

Chicken

Served with a house salad and choice of one side

3 Cheese Chicken

$22.00

Pan fried chicken cutlet with Parmigiana, fresh Mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano topped with marinara sauce and served with penne pasta

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Floured chicken cutlet sautéed in lemon and caper sauce

Chicken Tender Platter

$21.00

Fried crispy battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$22.00

Parmesan cheese coated chicken cutlet, pan fried and topped with tomato basil bruschetta and lemon butter sauce

Seafood

Served with a house salad and choice of one side

18 North Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sautéed fresh shrimp with chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, and basil scampi sauce

Baked Salmon

$23.00

Atlantic salmon seasoned, baked, and topped with garlic butter

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Crisp fried coconut covered shrimp served with orange horseradish marmalade dipping sauce

Crabmeat Stuffed Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp stuffed with lump crabmeat. Oven baked and served with lemon butter sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Nantucket fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Stuffed Flounder

$26.00

Flounder stuffed with lump crabmeat, oven-baked and served with lemon butter sauce

BBQ Ribs

Slow-cooked ribs served with a side of coleslaw. Served with a house salad and choice of starch, vegetable, or wild rice

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

$20.00

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$40.00

Burgers

Served with fries, pickle wedge and coleslaw (Salad not included)

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and onion and choice of cheese

Pizza Burger

$15.00

Shredded Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil leaves, and Marinara sauce

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Taco Burger

$15.00

Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, queso sauce, and lettuce

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pasta

Pasta dishes served with a house salad and garlic bread with the entree

Penne ala Vodka

$14.00

Penne tossed in a creamy tomato sauce made with prosciutto, onion, Romano cheese, basil, chopped garlic, heavy cream, and vodka.

Seafood Pasta Marinara

$22.00

Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Linguini & Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed in traditional scampi sauce served over pasta

Sandwiches

Includes choice of one side (Salad not included)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Louisiana hot sauce with Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla

French Dip

$15.00

Thin-sliced hot Roast Beef served on a hero roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping

Grilled Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Thin-sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and Mayo served on sourdough bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thin-sliced Roast Beef topped with peppers, onions, and melted cheese served on a hero roll

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato and served with Honey Mustard

Traditional Reuben

$15.00

Roasted corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Salads / Entree Salads

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad- Small Size

$4.00

Entree Casear Salad Sub

Add Croutons to salad

$1.00

Add Gorganzola

$1.00

Add Bacon Bits

$2.00

Add Olives

$1.00

Add Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Kids Small House Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Caramel Apple Sundae

$8.00

Choc Lava Bundt Cake

$8.00

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$7.00

Ice Cream Kids Size

$2.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Brownie

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

10oz Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$31.00

Entrees

Baked Salmon with Garlic Butter

$39.00

Beef Tips Stirfry

$39.00

Chicken Francese

$39.00

Linguini and Shrimp Scampi

$39.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$39.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$39.00

Prime Rib

$44.00

Stuffed Flounder

$39.00

Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

Ice Cream

Beverages

Coffee

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Fountain Soda

Wine

House Red Bottle

$20.00

House White Bottle

$20.00

Party Platters

House Salad

$40.00

Wrap Platter

$69.00Out of stock

Crudite Platter

$60.00

18 North Combo Platter

$69.00

Buffalo Wings

$70.00

Quesadilla Platter

$45.00

Chicken Tenders Platter

$68.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$69.00

Baked Potatoes 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Steamed Broccoli 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Seasoned Rice 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Seasoned Green Beans 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Assorted Sodas

$2.00

Hot Buffets

Beef Tips Buffet

$60.00

Chicken Francese Buffet

$65.00

Penne Ala Vodka Buffet

$50.00

Shrimp Pesto w/ Penne Buffet

$55.00

Cod Filet Bruschetta Buffet

$60.00

Sides

Baked Potato - Catering

$25.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Catering

$30.00

Steamed Broccoli - Catering

$15.00

Seasoned Rice - Catering

$25.00

Seasoned Green Beans - Catering

$20.00

Deposit Fee

Non Refundable Deposit

$100.00

Merchandise

Coffee Mug

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Escape The Grind!

Location

18 Westage Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524

Directions

Gallery
18 North Grill image
18 North Grill image

