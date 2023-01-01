Main picView gallery

18 Wayz 1621 Getwell Road

review star

No reviews yet

1621 Getwell Road

Memphis, TN 38111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

PARTY WINGZ

(6 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$8.99

(12 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$15.99

(18 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$22.99

(24 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$29.99

(30 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$37.99

(50 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$63.99

(100 pcz) PARTY WINGS ONLY

$109.99

(6 pcz) PARTY WINGS COMBO W/ FRY+ DRINK

$12.99

(12 pcz) PARTY WINGS COMBO W/ FRY+ DRINK

$19.99

Daily Special (6 pcz) PARTY WINGS COMBO + HOOKAH

$40.00

Daily Special (12 pcz) PARTY WINGS COMBO + HOOKAH

$50.00

WHOLE WINGZ

(5 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$12.99

(10 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$23.99

15 PCZ WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$23.99

(20 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$45.99

(30 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$63.99

(40 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$81.99

(50 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$99.99

(100 pcz) WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$189.99

(5 pcz) WHOLE WINGS COMBO W/ FRY+DRINK

$16.99

(10 pcz) WHOLE WINGS COMBO W/ FRY+DRINK

$27.99

Daily Special (5 pcz) WHOLE WINGS COMBO W/ FRY+DRINK +HOOKAH

$52.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDER SPECIALZ

3 PC CHICKEN TENDER ONLY

$7.99

3 PC CHICKEN TENDER COMBO W/ FRY + DRINK

$10.99

5 PC CHICKEN TENDER ONLY

$11.99

5 PC CHICKEN TENDER COMBO W/ FRY + DRINK

$13.99

PHILLY SANDWISHEZ

PHILLY CHICKEN ONLY

$9.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK ONLY

$10.99

PHILLY CHICKEN COMBO W/FRY + DRINK

$12.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK COMBO W/FRY + DRINK

$13.99

EXOTIC EGGROLLZ

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLL

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN W/ MAGNIFICENT MILD

CHEESEBURGER EGGROLL

$12.99

MEMPHIS BBQ EGGROLL W/ CHICKEN

$12.99

PHILLY CHICKEN GRILL W/ BBQ SAUCE

ONE (8) EGGROLL W/ STEAK

$12.99

PHILLY STEAK W/ONE(8)

OOH WEE CHICKEN EGGROLL W/ CHICKEN

$12.99

PHILLY CHICKEN GRILL W/ OOH WEE ZAUCE

PHILLY CHICKEN EGGROLL

$10.99

PHILLY STEAK EGGROLL

$11.99

VEGETABLE EGGROLL

$12.99

BROCCOLI, CARROTS,BELL PEPPERZ, ONIONZ, CELERY & EXOTIC SEASONING

SUPREME PIZZA EGGROLL

$12.99

PEPPPERONI PIZZA EGGROLL

$12.99

SPICY TACO EGGROLL W/ BEEF

$12.99

DILL PICKLE EGGROLL W/ STEAK

$12.99

CHICKEN/ STEAK TWIST EGGROLL

$12.99

DILL-ICIOUS CHICKEN EGGROLL

$12.99

HONEY SUCIDE CHICKEN EGGROLL

$12.99

THAT WAY CHICKEN + CHEESE EGGROLL

$12.99

AWESOME CHICKEN EGGROLL

$12.99

TURKEY BURGER EGGROLL

$12.99

TURKEY

TURKEY LEG

$13.99

TURKEY LEG COMBO

$16.99

TURKEY BURGER

$8.99

TURKEY BURGER COMBO

$10.99

SMOKED ITEMZ

BBQ BOLOGNA ONLY

$5.99

BBQ BOLOGNA MEAL

$8.99

SMOKED SAUSAGE ONLY

$5.49

SMOKED SAUSAGE MEAL

$8.79

POLISH SAUSAGE ONLY

$5.99

POLISH SAUSAGE MEAL

$8.99

RIB TIP (1/2) ONLY

$12.99

RIB TIP (1/2) MEAL

$15.99

RIB TIP (FULL) ONLY

$18.99

RIB TIP (FULL) MEAL

$21.99

BURGERZ

HAMBURGER ONLY

$8.99

HAMBURGER COMBO

$10.99

CHEESEBURGER ONLY

$9.99

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$11.99

TIGER BLUE BURGER ONLY

$10.99

TIGER BLUE BURGER COMBO

$12.99

CATFISH

3 Pcz (fish only)

$10.99

3 Pcz Fried Fish combo/ w slaw, fry

$12.99

4 Pcz Fried Fish combo/ w slaw, fry

$14.99

Extra Fish

$2.99

CHICKEN/FISH & FRY 3 WINGZ & 2 FISH

$16.99

3 Pcz Grilled Fish combo/ w slaw, fry

$13.99

4 Pcz Grilled Fish combo/ w slaw, fry

$15.99

SIDEZ

HAND CUT FRIES

$2.99

HAND CUT FRIES (FAMILY)

$8.99

HAND CUT FRIES (HALF PAN)

$15.99

FRIED PICKLEZ

$6.99

GRILLED BROCCOLI & CHEESE

$6.99

FRIED BROCCOLI

$6.99

FRIED OKRA

$5.99

FRIED OKRA (FAMILY)

$15.99

FRIED CORN (2)

$6.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (SEASONAL)

$6.99

UPCHARGE GRILLED BROCCOLI & CHEESE

$3.00

UPCHARGE FRIED BROCCOLI

$3.00

UPCHARGE FRIED OKRA

$2.00

UPCHARGE FRIED CORN

$3.00

BEVERAGEZ

20oz Drink

$2.49

32oz Drink

$3.49

20oz Upgrade

$1.00

32oz Upgrade

$2.00

Refills 20oz

$1.00

Refills 32oz

$2.00

12oz Slush

$2.99

16oz Slush

$3.99

20oz slush

$4.99

20oz Grandma Sweet Tea

$2.49

20oz Fruit Punch Kool-Aid

$2.49

20oz Momma Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Auntie Pink Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Westwood Blue

$2.49

32oz Grandma Sweet Tea

$3.49

32oz Fruit Punch Kool-Aid

$3.49

32oz Momma Lemonade

$3.49

32oz Auntie Pink Lemonade

$3.49

32oz Westwood Blue

$3.49

OTHERZ

3 TEXAZ TOAST

$3.49

CHEEZE

$1.49

DRESSING 2 x

$1.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$10.00

TITOS

$10.00

CIROC

$10.00

DBL WELL VODKA

$14.00

DBL ABSOLUT

$20.00

DBL TITOS

$20.00

DBL CIROC

$20.00

GIN

WELL GIN

$7.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

DBL WELL GIN

$14.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$20.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$20.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$7.00

BACARDI

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

DBL WELL RUM

$14.00

DBL BACARDI

$20.00

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$20.00

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$7.00

CASAMIGOS (BANCO)

$12.00

CASAMIGOS (REPOSADO)

$14.00

CASAMIGOS (ANEJO)

$17.00

PATRON (BANCO)

$10.00

PATRON (REPOSADO)

$15.00

PATRON (ANEJO)

$35.00

818 (BANCO)

$10.00

818 (REPOSADO)

$12.00

818 (ANEJO)

$35.00

PADRE (BANCO)

$20.00

PADRE (REPOSADO)

$22.00

PADRE (ANEJO)

$35.00

DBL WELL TEQUILA

$12.00

DBL CASAMIGOS (BANCO)

$18.00

DBL CASAMIGOS (REPOSADO)

$28.00

DBL CASAMIGOS (ANEJO)

$30.00

DBL PATRON (BANCO)

$20.00

DBL PATRON (REPOSADO)

$30.00

DBL PATRON (ANEJO)

$60.00

DBL 818 (BANCO)

$20.00

DBL 818 (REPOSADO)

$20.00

DBL 818 (ANEJO)

$60.00

DBL PADRE (BANCO)

$40.00

DBL PADRE (REPOSADO)

$44.00

DBL PADRE (ANEJO)

$60.00

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

CROWN

$12.00

CROWN APPLE

$12.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$18.00

DBL WOODFORD RESERVE

$16.00

DBL JIM BEAM

$15.00

DBL CROWN

$20.00

DBL CROWN APPLE

$20.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY

$14.00

REMY MARTIN

$12.00

REMY MARTIN 1738)

$14.00

DUSSI

$14.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

BEER

BOTTLES

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

WINE

BY THE GLASS

STELLA ROSA

$8.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

Sample Rose

$9.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL STELLA ROSA

$32.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$52.00

BTL Sample Rose

$40.00

BTL MOET

$200.00

N/A BEVERAGES

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

SPRITE

HOOKAH

HOOKA

Hooka 1

Hooka 2

Hooka 3

Hooka 4

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1621 Getwell Road, Memphis, TN 38111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tops Bar-B-Q - #04 Rhodes
orange starNo Reviews
3970 Rhodes Ave Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Fam
orange starNo Reviews
521 S Highland St. Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
2748 Lamar Ave Memphis, TN 38114
View restaurantnext
Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
4770 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Celebrity's Soul Food Memphis - 431 S. Highland St. Ste. 105
orange starNo Reviews
431 S. Highland St. Ste. 105 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee - Highland Row
orange starNo Reviews
395 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Silly Goose - 100 Peabody Place ste 190
orange star4.1 • 591
100 Peabody Place ste 190 Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave
orange star4.9 • 506
147 E Butler Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (8 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (20 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston