High Tower Cafe - Hughes 1800

1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101

Woodland, TX 77380

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.

1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland, TX 77380

