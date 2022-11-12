1803 Desserts
1803 Winter Park Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Personal Size
3 Leches Cake
Vanilla Cake, moistened with 3 types of milk: Condensed milk, evaporated milk and heavy cream, with dulce de leche and Swiss meringue on top.
Brownie Bombom
Triple chocolate brownie with semi sweet chocolate chips, with dulce de leche or nutella on top, any choice to choose and Swiss meringue.
Creme Brulee
Ferrero Rocher Mousse
Nutella and Ferrero Rocher mousse in a oreo cookie base, topped with chocolate ganache, hazelnut and more ferrero rocher
Italian Zeppoles (V)
Traditional glazed doughnuts hole – crispy and incredibly light. (Are vegan option)
Lemon Mixed Berries Cake
Soft and moist lemon cake, filled and topped with cream cheese and homemade mixed berries jam.
Key Lime Pie
NY Style-Cheesecake
Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake
Base of golden oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of oreo cookies and colored sprinkles, decorated with our homemade cream, more oreo and more colored sprinkles.
Traditional Tiramisu
Triple Oreo Cheesecake
Base of dark chocolate oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of dark chocolate , golden and regular oreo cookies, decorated with nutella on top and more oreo.
Vegan Cheesecake (GF)
With almond base, shredded coconut, dates and cashew filling, with our homemade strawberry jam on top (100% VEGAN)
Mini Cannoli
Four mini cannolis shells stuffed with sweet ricotta, orange zest and chocolate chips filling, topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
Cannoli Cake
Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with mini chocolate chips
Pasion Fruit Cake
Vanilla cake, filled with dulce de leche and passion fruit pastry cream, covered with Chantilly cream and passion fruit jam
Pistachio Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake, topped with pistachio cream and pistachio pieces
Cookies
4oz NY style cookies, baked fresh daily
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Our pumpkin cheesecake is perfect for this season. Contains: Pumpkin spice and pecans
Nutella Pizza
Topped with nutella and strawberries and an extra topping of your choice.
Carrot Cheesecake
With pecans, cinnamon and cream cheese glaze
Assorted Box
Trio
Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 3.
The Best Five
Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 5.
Whole Pie 10 PCS
Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 10.
Mini Cannoli Tray
Tray of 24 mini cannoli shells stuffed with sweet ricotta, orange zest and chocolate chips filling, topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Whole Size 9 Inch
9 Inch - Cannoli Cake
Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with mini chocolate chips
9 Inch - Ferrero Rocher Mousse
Nutella and Ferrero Rocher mousse in a oreo cookie base, topped with chocolate ganache, hazelnut and more ferrero rocher
9 Inch Lemon Mixed Berries Cake
Soft and moist lemon cake, filled and topped with cream cheese and homemade red berry jam and fresh berries on top.
9 Inch - Vegan Cheesecake (GF)
With almond base, shredded coconut, dates and cashew filling, with our homemade strawberry jam on top (100% VEGAN)
9 Inch - NY Style-Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake - with 3 toppings to choose from: Homemade strawberry jam, Nutella or Dulce de leche.
9 Inch - Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake
Base of golden oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of oreo cookies and colored sprinkles, decorated with our homemade cream, more oreo and more colored sprinkles.
9 Inch - Triple Oreo Cheesecake
Base of dark chocolate oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of dark chocolate , golden and regular oreo cookies, decorated with our homemade cream and more oreo.
9 Inch - Traditional Tiramisu
We offer a variety of desserts in different sizes, presentation and for all occasions. Made from scratch in our own facilities, with fresh and natural ingredients. We do not use artificial flavors or any type of preservative.
1803 Winter Park Road, Orlando, FL 32803