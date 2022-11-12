Restaurant header imageView gallery

1803 Desserts

review star

No reviews yet

1803 Winter Park Road

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Personal Size

3 Leches Cake

3 Leches Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Cake, moistened with 3 types of milk: Condensed milk, evaporated milk and heavy cream, with dulce de leche and Swiss meringue on top.

Brownie Bombom

Brownie Bombom

$7.00

Triple chocolate brownie with semi sweet chocolate chips, with dulce de leche or nutella on top, any choice to choose and Swiss meringue.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.00
Ferrero Rocher Mousse

Ferrero Rocher Mousse

$10.00

Nutella and Ferrero Rocher mousse in a oreo cookie base, topped with chocolate ganache, hazelnut and more ferrero rocher

Italian Zeppoles (V)

Italian Zeppoles (V)

$7.00

Traditional glazed doughnuts hole – crispy and incredibly light. (Are vegan option)

Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

$10.00

Soft and moist lemon cake, filled and topped with cream cheese and homemade mixed berries jam.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00
NY Style-Cheesecake

NY Style-Cheesecake

$8.00
Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

$10.00

Base of golden oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of oreo cookies and colored sprinkles, decorated with our homemade cream, more oreo and more colored sprinkles.

Traditional Tiramisu

Traditional Tiramisu

$9.00
Triple Oreo Cheesecake

Triple Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Base of dark chocolate oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of dark chocolate , golden and regular oreo cookies, decorated with nutella on top and more oreo.

Vegan Cheesecake (GF)

Vegan Cheesecake (GF)

$10.00

With almond base, shredded coconut, dates and cashew filling, with our homemade strawberry jam on top (100% VEGAN)

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$9.00

Four mini cannolis shells stuffed with sweet ricotta, orange zest and chocolate chips filling, topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$10.00

Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with mini chocolate chips

Pasion Fruit Cake

Pasion Fruit Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake, filled with dulce de leche and passion fruit pastry cream, covered with Chantilly cream and passion fruit jam

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$12.00

NY style cheesecake, topped with pistachio cream and pistachio pieces

Cookies

Cookies

4oz NY style cookies, baked fresh daily

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Our pumpkin cheesecake is perfect for this season. Contains: Pumpkin spice and pecans

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$14.00

Topped with nutella and strawberries and an extra topping of your choice.

Carrot Cheesecake

Carrot Cheesecake

$10.00

With pecans, cinnamon and cream cheese glaze

Assorted Box

Trio

Trio

$24.00

Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 3.

The Best Five

The Best Five

$45.00

Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 5.

Whole Pie 10 PCS

Whole Pie 10 PCS

$90.00

Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 10.

Mini Cannoli Tray

Mini Cannoli Tray

$43.00

Tray of 24 mini cannoli shells stuffed with sweet ricotta, orange zest and chocolate chips filling, topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Whole Size 9 Inch

9 Inch - Cannoli Cake

9 Inch - Cannoli Cake

$70.00

Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with mini chocolate chips

9 Inch - Ferrero Rocher Mousse

9 Inch - Ferrero Rocher Mousse

$80.00

Nutella and Ferrero Rocher mousse in a oreo cookie base, topped with chocolate ganache, hazelnut and more ferrero rocher

9 Inch Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

9 Inch Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

$90.00

Soft and moist lemon cake, filled and topped with cream cheese and homemade red berry jam and fresh berries on top.

9 Inch - Vegan Cheesecake (GF)

$80.00

With almond base, shredded coconut, dates and cashew filling, with our homemade strawberry jam on top (100% VEGAN)

9 Inch - NY Style-Cheesecake

9 Inch - NY Style-Cheesecake

$56.00

New York style cheesecake - with 3 toppings to choose from: Homemade strawberry jam, Nutella or Dulce de leche.

9 Inch - Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

9 Inch - Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

$70.00

Base of golden oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of oreo cookies and colored sprinkles, decorated with our homemade cream, more oreo and more colored sprinkles.

9 Inch - Triple Oreo Cheesecake

9 Inch - Triple Oreo Cheesecake

$70.00

Base of dark chocolate oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of dark chocolate , golden and regular oreo cookies, decorated with our homemade cream and more oreo.

9 Inch - Traditional Tiramisu

9 Inch - Traditional Tiramisu

$70.00

Personal Size

3 Leches Cake

3 Leches Cake

$11.00

Vanilla Cake, moistened with 3 types of milk: Condensed milk, evaporated milk and heavy cream, with dulce de leche and Swiss meringue on top.

Brownie Bombom

Brownie Bombom

$9.00

Triple chocolate brownie with semi sweet chocolate chips, with dulce de leche or nutella on top, any choice to choose and Swiss meringue.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$11.00
Ferrero Rocher Mousse

Ferrero Rocher Mousse

$12.00

Nutella and Ferrero Rocher mousse in a oreo cookie base, topped with chocolate ganache, hazelnut and more ferrero rocher

Italian Zeppoles (V)

Italian Zeppoles (V)

$9.00

Traditional glazed doughnuts hole – crispy and incredibly light. (Are vegan option)

Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

$12.00

Soft and moist lemon cake, filled and topped with cream cheese and homemade mixed berries jam.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00
NY Style-Cheesecake

NY Style-Cheesecake

$10.00
Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

$12.00

Base of golden oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of oreo cookies and colored sprinkles, decorated with our homemade cream, more oreo and more colored sprinkles.

Traditional Tiramisu

Traditional Tiramisu

$11.00
Triple Oreo Cheesecake

Triple Oreo Cheesecake

$12.00

Base of dark chocolate oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of dark chocolate , golden and regular oreo cookies, decorated with nutella on top and more oreo.

Vegan Cheesecake (GF)

Vegan Cheesecake (GF)

$12.00

With almond base, shredded coconut, dates and cashew filling, with our homemade strawberry jam on top (100% VEGAN)

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$11.00

Four mini cannolis shells stuffed with sweet ricotta, orange zest and chocolate chips filling, topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$12.00

Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with mini chocolate chips

Pasion Fruit Cake

Pasion Fruit Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake, filled with dulce de leche and passion fruit pastry cream, covered with Chantilly cream and passion fruit jam

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$14.00

NY style cheesecake, topped with pistachio cream and pistachio pieces

Cookies

Cookies

4oz NY style cookies, baked fresh daily

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Our pumpkin cheesecake is perfect for this season. Contains: Pumpkin spice and pecans

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$16.00

Topped with nutella and strawberries and an extra topping of your choice.

Carrot Cheesecake

Carrot Cheesecake

$12.00

With pecans, cinnamon and cream cheese glaze

Assorted Box

Trio

Trio

$28.00

Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 3.

The Best Five

The Best Five

$54.00

Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 5.

Whole Pie 10 PCS

Whole Pie 10 PCS

$110.00

Choose your favorite desserts. Your selection must add up to 10.

Mini Cannoli Tray

Mini Cannoli Tray

$52.00

Tray of 24 mini cannoli shells stuffed with sweet ricotta, orange zest and chocolate chips filling, topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Whole Size 9 Inch

9 Inch - Cannoli Cake

9 Inch - Cannoli Cake

$90.00

Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with mini chocolate chips

9 Inch - Ferrero Rocher Mousse

9 Inch - Ferrero Rocher Mousse

$100.00

Nutella and Ferrero Rocher mousse in a oreo cookie base, topped with chocolate ganache, hazelnut and more ferrero rocher

9 Inch Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

9 Inch Lemon Mixed Berries Cake

$110.00

Soft and moist lemon cake, filled and topped with cream cheese and homemade red berry jam and fresh berries on top.

9 Inch - Vegan Cheesecake (GF)

$100.00

With almond base, shredded coconut, dates and cashew filling, with our homemade strawberry jam on top (100% VEGAN)

9 Inch - NY Style-Cheesecake

9 Inch - NY Style-Cheesecake

$70.00

New York style cheesecake - with 3 toppings to choose from: Homemade strawberry jam, Nutella or Dulce de leche.

9 Inch - Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

9 Inch - Oreo Funfetti Cheesecake

$90.00

Base of golden oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of oreo cookies and colored sprinkles, decorated with our homemade cream, more oreo and more colored sprinkles.

9 Inch - Triple Oreo Cheesecake

9 Inch - Triple Oreo Cheesecake

$90.00

Base of dark chocolate oreo, vanilla cheesecake with pieces of dark chocolate , golden and regular oreo cookies, decorated with our homemade cream and more oreo.

9 Inch - Traditional Tiramisu

9 Inch - Traditional Tiramisu

$90.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We offer a variety of desserts in different sizes, presentation and for all occasions. Made from scratch in our own facilities, with fresh and natural ingredients. We do not use artificial flavors or any type of preservative.

Location

1803 Winter Park Road, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery