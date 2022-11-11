Restaurant header imageView gallery

1806 General Store and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

114 N court square

Livingston, TN 38570

Order Again

Popular Items

1806 Club Sandwich
TO-GO SALAD/BUILD YOUR SALAD
Special

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

1806 BLT

$8.49

Bacon Biscuit/Croissant

$3.99

Ham Biscuit/Croissant

$3.99

Hot Ham and Cheese

$5.49

Sausage Biscuit/Croissant

$3.99

PLATTER

Breakfast Platter

$7.99Out of stock

French Toast Platter

$5.99

A LA CARTE

1 Sausage Patty

$1.49

2 Eggs

$1.49

3 Slices Bacon

$1.99

3 Eggs

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.09Out of stock

Croissant

$1.29

Toast

$0.89

Chocolate Gravy

$1.99+Out of stock

White Gravy

$1.99+Out of stock

Salads

DINE-IN SALAD

$11.99

TO-GO SALAD/BUILD YOUR SALAD

$10.90

ONE TRIP SALAD

$9.99

CHUNKY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.90

CHEF SALAD

$10.90

GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.90

Create Your Own Sandwiches

Sandwich Meat & Cheese

$7.99

Specialty Sandwiches

1806 Club Sandwich

$9.99

1806 Hillbilly Round Steak

$7.99

1806 Reuben

$9.99

1806 Chicken Salad

$8.99

1806 BLT

$8.99

1806 Southern Pimento Cheese Salad

$7.99

1806 Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Specials

Special

$12.99

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

BAKED POTATO

$4.99Out of stock

Soups

DAILY SOUP

$4.99+

Pinto Beans

$3.49+

Kid's Menu

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Bologna & Crackers

$4.99

Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Custom Burger Bundle

Custom Burger Bundle

$10.99

Choose Two For $10.99

Baked Potato

$5.49

Bowl of the Soup of the day

$5.49

Bowl of Pinto beans & cornbread

$5.49

Side Salad

$5.49

Half Club

$5.49

Half Hillbilly Round Steak

$5.49

Half Chicken Salad

$5.49

Half Pimento Cheese

$5.49

Beverages

Can drink

$1.09

Milk

$2.99

Water

Coffee

$0.25

GALLON SWEET TEA

$6.99

GALLON UN SWEET TEA

$6.99

GALLON FRUIT TEA

$8.99

Fountain Drinks/Tea

Fountain Drink

$2.19+

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.19+

Fruit Tea

$2.59+

Fair Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry/Blueberry lemonade

$5.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$3.99

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Cookies

$0.69+

HOT FUDGE CAKE

$7.99

Caramel Apples

$6.50

Butterfinger Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50

MILKSHAKES

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$4.99

OREO MILKSHAKE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$4.99

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$4.99

ROLLED ICE CREAM

BUTTER PECAN ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

COOKIES N CREAM ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

MINT TO BE ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

REESE'S MADNESS ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

SALTED CARAMEL ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

TOOTIE FRUITY ROLLED ICE CREAM

$6.50

SCOOPED ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE SCOOPED ICE CREAM

$2.49+

OREO SCOOPED ICE CREAM

$2.49+

RAINBOW SHERBET SCOOPED ICE CREAM

$2.49+

STRAWBERRY SCOOPED ICE CREAM

$2.49+

VANILLA SCOOPED ICE CREAM

$2.49+

SMOOTHIES

PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE

$5.99Out of stock

POWERHOUSE SMOOTHIE

$5.99Out of stock

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

SUNSHINE DAYDREAM SMOOTHIE

$5.99Out of stock

VERY BERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.99

SPECIALTY SUNDAES

BANANA SPLIT

$6.99

HOT FUDGE CAKE

$7.99

STRAWBERRY DELIGHT SUNDAE

$5.49

TURTLE SUNDAE

$5.49

BOBA TEA

BOBA TEA

$5.25+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:15 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday6:15 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday6:15 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday6:15 am - 5:45 pm
Friday6:15 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 4:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 N court square, Livingston, TN 38570

Directions

1806 General Store and Restaurant image
1806 General Store and Restaurant image

