Southern
Gastropubs
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
683 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come check out our small community rich with history! Even the building has history all thru it ! On the weekends you can enjoy our Shaffer room seating or book a party up there Monday thru Thursday. We have some asian fusion & good ole southern comfort food. The most important is we have that famous smash burger Indiana is known for, but we put our own jazz on it . Nothing on the menu is a bad choice. Come join us, you’ll feel right at home.
Location
100 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN 47112
Gallery
