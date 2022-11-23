Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Gastropubs

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

683 Reviews

$$

100 E Chestnut St

Corydon, IN 47112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

General Tso
Smash Burger
Chix Tenders

Starters

Miso Soup

$6.00

Loaded Potato Soup

$10.00

F. G. T.

$15.00

Fried Broccoli

$12.00

Corn Fritters

$9.00

1816 Fries

$14.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Duck Nacho

$16.00

Salads

Arugula

$8.00+

Roasted Veggie

$17.00

Garden

$6.00+

Entrees

Smash Burger

$16.00

General Tso

$21.00

Ramen

$17.00

Larrys Chicken

$23.00

Curry Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Buffalo Shrimp Mac

$23.00

Not Ya Mommas Meatloaf

$25.00

Venison Chop

$45.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Breadpudding

$10.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$12.00

Vegan Ice Cream

$7.00

Icecream

$5.00

Kids

Chix Tenders

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come check out our small community rich with history! Even the building has history all thru it ! On the weekends you can enjoy our Shaffer room seating or book a party up there Monday thru Thursday. We have some asian fusion & good ole southern comfort food. The most important is we have that famous smash burger Indiana is known for, but we put our own jazz on it . Nothing on the menu is a bad choice. Come join us, you’ll feel right at home.

Website

Location

100 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN 47112

Directions

Gallery
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks image
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks image
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks image
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Biscuit Belly - Colonial Gardens
orange star4.4 • 94
5207 New Cut Rd Louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Goss Avenue Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
Red Yeti
orange starNo Reviews
256 Spring St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
orange star4.7 • 253
1025 Barret Ave Louisville, KY 40245
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corydon

Beef 'O' Brady's - Corydon IN FSC #450
orange star4.2 • 1,110
2402 Landmark Ave NE Corydon, IN 47112
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brick Oven and Grill
orange star4.0 • 231
105 E. Beaver St. Corydon, IN 47112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corydon
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston