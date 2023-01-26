1818 Deli & Catering Co 1818 Deli & Catering, Sullivan Trail

- Home
1818 Sullivan Trail
Tannersville, PA 18372
Popular Items
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs fried or scrambled, with American cheese and served on a Kaiser roll.
Egg Platter
2 eggs any style served with two hashbrowns and toast
Omelet Build
3 egg omelet with choice of cheese. Includes two hash browns and toast
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro on your choice of toast
Breakfast Burrito
3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, green pepper, avocado, tomato and onion, in a wheat tortilla wrap
Bagel
Side Toast
Classic Hot Subs
Reuben
Choice of corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Mountaineer
Turkey, cheddar and American cheese, bacon on a pressed ciabatta.
Hammy Sammy
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and mayo on a garlic toasted sub roll.
A+B.L.T.
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli served with a choice of toasted bread
Mr Major
Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella on pressed ciabatta roll.
Meatball Parm
Beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a garlic toasted sub roll.
Grilled Cheese
B.L.T
Classic Cold Subs
Build Your Own Cold Sub
T's Request
Roast beef, Pepper Jack cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing, served on a Kaiser roll
Pocono Piggy
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a sub roll
Italian
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, oregano and oil & vinegar on a sub roll.
Yabba Dabba Q
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ aioli served on a Kaiser roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser roll.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser roll.
Veggie Delight
Green peppers, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce and tomato, drizzled with pesto mayo. Served in a wheat tortilla wrap.
Chicken Sandwiches
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Mozzarella Coop
Melted mozzarella and marinara served on a kaiser roll
Cluck Norris
Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch garnished with cilantro, served on a Kaiser roll.
Han Solo
Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on a pressed ciabatta.
Cordon Bleu
Thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard served on a Kaiser roll.
Chicken Caprese
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze, served on a pressed ciabatta.
Cheesy Steak Sandwiches
The Classic
American cheese and sautéed onions.
Bob's Belly Buster
Both chicken and beef, bacon, American cheese, Cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, hot peppers, and red sauce.
The Works
American cheese, green peppers, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and red sauce.
Cali Style
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast.
Caesar Salad No Chicken
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, and grilled chicken.
Cobb Salad No Chicken
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, and bacon
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs.
Sides & Soups
Display Case
Tiramisu
Choc PB Cup Cake
Fruit Salad
Vegetable Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Coleslaw
Italian Pasta Salad
Macaroni Salad
Pickle
Hummus Chocolate
Hummus Everything
Hummus Garlic
Hummus Red Pepper
Caramel Apple Crumb
Choc. PB Banana Cheesecake
Pickled Egg
Rice Pudding 8oz
Hot Coffee/Tea
Energy Drinks
Teas/Lemonades
Water
Sodas
Juices
Other Drinks
Aguas Frescas Mango
Aguas Fresca Hibiscus
Aguas Frescas Strawberry
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate
Dunkin Iced French Vanilla
Dunkin Iced Original
Powerade Blue Razz
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Orange
Powerade Zero Fruit Punch
Vitamin Water Açaí Blueberry Pom (XXX)
Vitamin Water Tropical Mango (Refresh)
Vitamin Water Zero Blueberry Lavender
Vitamin Water Zero Lemon (Squeezed)
Chips
Lays Classic
Lays Honey BBQ
Lays BBQ
Lays Salt Vinegar
Lays Baked
Smartfood Popcorn
Ruffles Cheddar
Ruffles Sour Cream
Funyuns
Ruffles Jalapeno
Cheetos Flamin
Rold Gold Pretzels
Popcorners Sea
Popcorners Spicy
Popcorners Kettle
Cheetos Simply
Cheetos Puff
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Nacho
Doritos Spicy
Sun Harvest
Smartfood Big
Fritos Big
Doritos Big
Lays Sour Cream
Doritos Sweet Chili
Chips 2.29
Munchos Plain
Chesters Popcorn
Chesters Puffcorn
Sun Chips
Fritos Honey BBQ
Limon Potato Chip
Lays Classic Big
Lays BBQ Big
Lays Cheddar &SC Big
Munchies Mix
Doritos Cool Ranch Big
Chesters Fries
Lays Sour Cream Big
Lays Light Salt
Lays Salt & Vinegar Big
Lays Sweet Heat BBQ
Ruffles Queso
Doritos Chile Limon
Cheetos Crunchy
Fritos Original
Popcorners Wh Cheddar
Munchos
Lays Dill
Doritos Blue
Doritos Red
Lays Classic
Cheetos
Kettle Cooked Lays.. BIG
Candy/Chocolate
Single Starburst
Tootsie Pop
Blow Pop
Kit Kat
Reeses
M & M
Hershey Cookies N Creme
Butterfinger
Menots Fruit
Trident Spearmint Gum
Trident Original
Juicy Fruit Gum
Hershey Almond
Hershey Milk Choc
Peanut M&M
Milky Way
Starburst
Sour Punch
Snickers
Welches Fruit Snacks Island
Welches Mixed Fruit
Sour Patch
Welch's Berries
Welch's Superfruit
100 Grand
Baby Ruth
King Choc Almond
Haribo Gummy Bears
Crackers/Cookies
Keebler Cheese Peanut Crackers
Cliff Bar Choc Chip
Munchies PB Cracker
Munchies Nacho Cheese
Famous Amos
Choc Chip Brownie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oatmeal Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sugar Wafer Vanilla
Chewy Choc Chip
Chewy S'mores
Mini Bruschette Garlic
Baked Focaccia Bites
Mini Bruschette
Wafer Crackers
Goldfish
Lemon Blueberry Cookie
Salted Caramel Cookie
Seeds & Nuts
Bars
Other Snacks
Baked Goods
Misc
Coffee/Tea
Party Sandwiches
Catering Sides
Party Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to 1818 Deli & Catering Co. Fresh and quality ingredients make the difference.
1818 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville, PA 18372