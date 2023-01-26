  • Home
1818 Deli & Catering Co 1818 Deli & Catering, Sullivan Trail

No reviews yet

1818 Sullivan Trail

Tannersville, PA 18372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Italian
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

2 farm fresh eggs fried or scrambled, with American cheese and served on a Kaiser roll.

Egg Platter

$5.75

2 eggs any style served with two hashbrowns and toast

Omelet Build

$8.00

3 egg omelet with choice of cheese. Includes two hash browns and toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Sliced avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro on your choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, green pepper, avocado, tomato and onion, in a wheat tortilla wrap

Bagel

$2.50

Side Toast

$2.50

Sides

2 Hashbrowns

$2.25
Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Pork Roll

$5.00

ADD 1 Egg

$1.25

Classic Hot Subs

Reuben

$12.00

Choice of corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Mountaineer

$11.00

Turkey, cheddar and American cheese, bacon on a pressed ciabatta.

Hammy Sammy

$10.50

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and mayo on a garlic toasted sub roll.

A+B.L.T.

$10.50

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli served with a choice of toasted bread

Mr Major

$13.00

Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella on pressed ciabatta roll.

Meatball Parm

$12.50

Beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a garlic toasted sub roll.

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

B.L.T

$5.95

Classic Cold Subs

Build Your Own Cold Sub

$12.00

T's Request

$11.00

Roast beef, Pepper Jack cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing, served on a Kaiser roll

Pocono Piggy

$12.50

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a sub roll

Italian

$12.50

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, oregano and oil & vinegar on a sub roll.

Yabba Dabba Q

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ aioli served on a Kaiser roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser roll.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser roll.

Veggie Delight

$10.50

Green peppers, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce and tomato, drizzled with pesto mayo. Served in a wheat tortilla wrap.

Chicken Sandwiches

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Mozzarella Coop

$10.00

Melted mozzarella and marinara served on a kaiser roll

Cluck Norris

$11.00

Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch garnished with cilantro, served on a Kaiser roll.

Han Solo

$12.50

Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on a pressed ciabatta.

Cordon Bleu

$10.50

Thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard served on a Kaiser roll.

Chicken Caprese

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze, served on a pressed ciabatta.

Cheesy Steak Sandwiches

The Classic

$12.00

American cheese and sautéed onions.

Bob's Belly Buster

$14.50

Both chicken and beef, bacon, American cheese, Cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, hot peppers, and red sauce.

The Works

$13.00

American cheese, green peppers, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and red sauce.

Cali Style

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast.

Caesar Salad No Chicken

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, and grilled chicken.

Cobb Salad No Chicken

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, and bacon

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs.

Sides & Soups

Chili

$8.00+

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.75+

Soup Du Jour

$4.75+

Display Case

Tiramisu

$4.95

Choc PB Cup Cake

$3.75

Fruit Salad

$3.25+

Vegetable Pasta Salad

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Chicken Salad

$5.25+

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$3.35+

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Italian Pasta Salad

$2.85+

Macaroni Salad

$2.70+

Pickle

$1.25

Hummus Chocolate

$4.25

Hummus Everything

$4.25

Hummus Garlic

$4.25Out of stock

Hummus Red Pepper

$4.25

Caramel Apple Crumb

$3.00Out of stock

Choc. PB Banana Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Pickled Egg

$1.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding 8oz

$3.25Out of stock

Hot Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Dairy

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Fairlife Strawberry

$2.85

Fairlife White

$2.85

Energy Drinks

Monster Energy

$3.00

Monster Java French Vanilla

$3.00

Monster Low Carb

$3.00

Monster Pineapple

$3.00

Monster Salted Caramel

$3.00

Monster Zero

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$2.79

Teas/Lemonades

Gold Peak Tea Raspberry

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea Sweet

$2.75

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.75

Peace Tea Just Peachy

$3.00

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$3.00

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Smart Water Pineapple Kiwi

$3.25

Smart Water Cucumber Lime

$3.25

Smart Water Original

$3.00

Niagra

$1.75Out of stock

Sodas

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coke-Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barq Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Mystery Fanta

$2.50

White Birch

$3.25

Blueberry Birch

$3.25

Juices

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.75

Minute Maid Tropical Juice

$2.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.75

Tume Yummies

$2.00

Other Drinks

Aguas Frescas Mango

$2.00

Aguas Fresca Hibiscus

$2.00

Aguas Frescas Strawberry

$2.00

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.00

Dunkin Iced French Vanilla

$2.79

Dunkin Iced Original

$2.79

Powerade Blue Razz

$2.75

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Powerade Orange

$2.75

Powerade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.75

Vitamin Water Açaí Blueberry Pom (XXX)

$2.75

Vitamin Water Tropical Mango (Refresh)

$2.75

Vitamin Water Zero Blueberry Lavender

$2.75

Vitamin Water Zero Lemon (Squeezed)

$2.75

Daily Specials

Cracked Pepper Chicken

$11.00

Boar's Head cracked pepper chicken served on a fresh kaiser roll with pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and sweet peppers.

Chips

Lays Classic

$2.29

Lays Honey BBQ

$2.29

Lays BBQ

$2.29

Lays Salt Vinegar

$2.29

Lays Baked

$2.29

Smartfood Popcorn

$2.29

Ruffles Cheddar

$2.29

Ruffles Sour Cream

$2.29

Funyuns

$2.29

Ruffles Jalapeno

$2.29

Cheetos Flamin

$2.29

Rold Gold Pretzels

$1.49

Popcorners Sea

$2.29

Popcorners Spicy

$2.29

Popcorners Kettle

$2.29

Cheetos Simply

$2.29

Cheetos Puff

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Nacho

$2.29

Doritos Spicy

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Smartfood Big

$4.99

Fritos Big

$5.19

Doritos Big

$3.79

Lays Sour Cream

$2.29

Doritos Sweet Chili

$2.29

Chips 2.29

$2.29

Munchos Plain

$2.49

Chesters Popcorn

$2.49

Chesters Puffcorn

$2.49

Sun Chips

$4.19

Fritos Honey BBQ

$2.29

Limon Potato Chip

$2.29

Lays Classic Big

$4.59

Lays BBQ Big

$4.59

Lays Cheddar &SC Big

$4.59

Munchies Mix

$3.99

Doritos Cool Ranch Big

$3.79

Chesters Fries

$2.49

Lays Sour Cream Big

$4.59

Lays Light Salt

$4.59

Lays Salt & Vinegar Big

$4.56

Lays Sweet Heat BBQ

$2.29

Ruffles Queso

$2.29

Doritos Chile Limon

$2.29

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.29

Fritos Original

$2.29

Popcorners Wh Cheddar

$2.29

Munchos

$1.49

Lays Dill

$2.29

Doritos Blue

$2.29

Doritos Red

$2.29

Lays Classic

$2.29

Cheetos

$2.29

Kettle Cooked Lays.. BIG

$4.50

Candy/Chocolate

Single Starburst

$0.25

Tootsie Pop

$0.55

Blow Pop

$0.50

Kit Kat

$1.89

Reeses

$1.89

M & M

$1.89

Hershey Cookies N Creme

$1.89

Butterfinger

$1.89

Menots Fruit

$1.55

Trident Spearmint Gum

$1.25

Trident Original

$1.25

Juicy Fruit Gum

$0.75

Hershey Almond

$1.89

Hershey Milk Choc

$1.89

Peanut M&M

$1.89

Milky Way

$1.89

Starburst

$1.89

Sour Punch

$1.89

Snickers

$1.89

Welches Fruit Snacks Island

$1.50

Welches Mixed Fruit

$1.50

Sour Patch

$1.89

Welch's Berries

$1.50

Welch's Superfruit

$1.50

100 Grand

$1.89

Baby Ruth

$1.89

King Choc Almond

$2.25

Haribo Gummy Bears

$3.99

Crackers/Cookies

Keebler Cheese Peanut Crackers

$0.99

Cliff Bar Choc Chip

$2.25

Munchies PB Cracker

$0.59

Munchies Nacho Cheese

$0.59

Famous Amos

$0.89

Choc Chip Brownie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.49

Oatmeal Chip Cookie

$1.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Sugar Wafer Vanilla

$1.85

Chewy Choc Chip

$1.25

Chewy S'mores

$1.25

Mini Bruschette Garlic

$5.99

Baked Focaccia Bites

$5.99

Mini Bruschette

$5.99

Wafer Crackers

$6.99

Goldfish

$0.99

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$2.50

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

Seeds & Nuts

Sebring Peanut

$3.00

Pistachios Salted

$1.50

Pistachios Sweet Chili

$1.50

Cashews

$1.99

Nut & Fruit

$1.99

Muchies Salted

$0.99

Munchies Flamming

$0.99

Sunflower Ranch

$0.69

Sunflower Original

$0.69

Bars

Kind Peanut butter

$3.99

Kind Cranberry

$3.99

Kind Almnd Coconut

$3.99

Nature Valley PB Crunch

$1.75

Nutrigrain Rasp

$2.99

Nutrigrain Apple

$2.99

Nutrigrain Straw

$2.99

Other Snacks

Tostitos Cheese

$4.49

Tostitos Salsa

$3.79

Tostitos Salsa Con

$4.49

Jerky Tender Bites

$5.99

Jerky Teriyaki

$5.99

Banana

$0.75

Apple

$0.75

Slim Jims 2 @ $0.89

$0.89

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.00

Daisys CC Coffee Cake

$3.99

Daisys Lemon

$2.99

Daisys Carrot

$2.99

Daisys Brownie

$2.99

Danish. Rasp Apple Or Cheese

$1.00

Gluten Free Chewy Marshmellow

$2.50

Chewy Marshmellow

$2.50

Misc

Branded Thermos

$15.00

Hand Warmers

$2.99

Firestarter

$3.50

Party Ping

$8.99

Beer Mitten

$14.95

Barley Beanie

$15.95

Firewood

$15.00

Candles

$16.95

Coffee/Tea

Electric City Velvet

$13.99

Electric City Boom Roast

$13.99

Electric City Holiday

$13.99

Electric City Harvest

$13.99

Pinky Up Island Fire

$9.99

Pinky Up Energize

$9.99

Party Sandwiches

Hoagie Ring

$55.00

Catering Sides

5lb Potato Salad

$35.00

5lb Pasta Salad

$35.00

Party Desserts

Sm Assorted Dessert Platter

$30.00

Meats

Ham

$11.95

Roast Beef

$15.95

Turkey

$13.95

Corned Beef

$14.95

Pastrami

$15.95

Salami

$10.95

Pepperoni

$9.95

Prosciutto

$15.95

Bologna

$7.95

Capicola

$10.95

Pork Roll

$10.95

Cracked Pepper Chicken

$12.95

Cheese

American

$8.95

Swiss

$10.95

Provolone

$9.95

Cheddar

$9.95

Mozzarella

$8.95

Pepper Jack

$9.95

1lb Fresh Mozz

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to 1818 Deli & Catering Co. Fresh and quality ingredients make the difference.

Location

1818 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville, PA 18372

Directions

Gallery
