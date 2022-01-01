A map showing the location of 1824 Pizza & More 1350 E. MainView gallery

1824 Pizza & More 1350 E. Main

review star

No reviews yet

1350 E. Main

Danville, IN 46122

Popular Items

Family Breadsticks
16" Build Your Own
14" Build Your Own

Apps

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Small Breadsticks

$4.49

3 breadsticks with one cup of cheese

Family Breadsticks

$6.99

6 breadsticks with 2 cups of cheese

Southwest Eggrolls

$7.99

3 eggrolls filled with chicken, pepperjack cheese, corn and black salsa. Your choice of one dipping sauce

Ravioli

$7.99

6 Deep fried cheese filled ravioli

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

2 pieces hoagie bun garlic bread

1824 Wings

$12.99

8 wings with your choice of sauce

Chicken Strips

$8.99

5 chicken strips comes with your choice of one dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 mozzarella sticks with one dipping sauce

Sandwiches 🍔

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie bun

Loaded Stromboli

$8.99

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie bun

Hot Italian

$8.99

ham, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, pickle, Italian dressing, mozzarella cheese

Hot Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham, onion, lettuce, pickle, mayo, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, ranch

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.99

Breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, mayo, pickle, onion

Pizzas 🍕

10" Build Your Own

$9.99

10" Deluxe

$12.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, green pepper, banana pepper

10" All Meats

$13.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon

10" Veggie

$11.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, tomato

10" Hawaiian

$10.99

Ham, pineapple

10" Cheeseburger

$11.99

Nacho cheese and tomato sauce base, ground beef, onion, pickle

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, pineapple, banana pepper, bacon

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon

10" Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Ranch base, chicken, buffalo sauce

10" Margherita

$8.99

Garlic butter base, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

10" Thai Chili Chicken

$8.99

Sweet Thai chili sauce, chicken, shredded carrot, peanuts

14" Build Your Own

$12.99

14" Deluxe

$18.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, green pepper, banana pepper

14" All Meats

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon

14" Veggie

$17.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, tomato

14" Hawaiian

$15.99

Tomato sauce base, ham, pineapple

14" Cheeseburger

$16.99

Nacho cheese and tomato sauce base, ground beef, onion, pickle

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, pineapple, banana pepper, bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon

14" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Ranch base, chicken, buffalo sauce

14" Margherita

$14.99

Garlic butter base, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

14" Thai Chili Chicken

$14.99

Sweet Thai chili sauce base, chicken, shredded carrot, peanuts

16" Build Your Own

$18.99

16" Deluxe

$25.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, green pepper, banana pepper

16" All Meats

$26.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon

16" Veggie

$21.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, tomato

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

Tomato sauce base, ham, pineapple

16" Cheeseburger

$21.99

Nacho cheese and tomato sauce base, ground beef, onion, pickle

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, pineapple, banana pepper, bacon

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Ranch base, chicken, buffalo sauce

16" Margherita

$18.99

Garlic butter base, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

16" Thai Chili Chicken

$18.99

Sweet Thai chili sauce, chicken, shredded carrot, peanuts

Spuds 🍠

Plain Baked Potato

$6.99

Buttered spud, comes with a side of sour cream

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99

Buttered spud, topped with cheese and bacon, comes with a side of sour cream

Brisket Baked Potato

$14.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$9.99Out of stock

Buttered spud, topped with BBQ pork, cheese, and onion tanglers. Comes with a side of sour cream

Desserts

Dessert Sticks

$6.99

3 raspberry cream cheese filled sweet eggroll

2 Liter

Coke - 2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Coke - 2 Liter

$3.50

Cherry Coke - 2 Liter

$3.50

Coke Zero - 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite - 2 Liter

$3.50

Root Beer - 2 Liter

$3.50

Lemonade - 2 Liter

$3.50

Mello Yello - 2 Liter

$3.50

Mr Pibb - 2 Liter

$3.50

Fanta Orange - 2L

$3.50

20 Oz

Coke - 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke - 20oz

$2.50

Sprite - 20oz

$2.50

Cherry Coke - 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Orange - 20 0z

$2.50

Mr Pibb - 20 oz

$2.50

Coke Zero - 20 oz

$2.50

Root Beer - 20 oz

$2.50

Sauce Mod

Ranch

$0.90

Blue Cheese

$0.90

French

$0.90

Italian

$0.90

Honey Mustard

$0.90

Buffalo

$0.90

Thai Chili

$0.90

BBQ

$0.90

Sour Cream

$0.90

Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Tomato Sauce

$0.90

Garlic Butter

$0.90

Delivery

CASH

CREDIT - PAID FOR

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Pizza and a whole lot more in Hendricks County!

Location

1350 E. Main, Danville, IN 46122

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

