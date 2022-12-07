Restaurant header imageView gallery

"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"

139 Reviews

$$

29 N Clayton St

Centerburg, OH 43011

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger (Byob)
Boneless Chicken 10 pc
Traditional Wings 10pc

Tuesday Specials AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

3 Soft Beef Tacos With Chips

$11.99

3 Soft Chicken Tacos With Tortilla Chips

$11.99

Kick Off

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

"1834" Skins

$10.49

Midway Sampler

$15.49

Cauliflower Bites

$8.99

Beer Chesse Nachos no meat

$9.99

Beer Cheese Nachos Beef

$11.99

Beer Cheese Nachos Pork

$12.99

Beer Cheese Nachos Chicken

$13.99

Beer Cheese Nachos Steak

$14.99Out of stock

4 Mini Sliders

$11.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Grouper Bites

$11.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.49

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Pretzel Nuggs

$7.99

Pork Rinds

$4.99

Catfish Bites

$8.99

Build Your Own Burger

Burger (Byob)

$11.99

Burger Double Meat

$16.50

Burgers

Tavern Burger

$12.99

Bacon And Blue Burger

$12.49

Parm Burger

$12.49

Chicken Parm Burger

$13.49

Impossible Burger (Veggie)

$14.49

Wings

Traditional Wings 5pc

$8.99

Traditional Wings 10pc

$13.99

Boneless Chicken 5pc

$7.99

Boneless Chicken 10 pc

$12.99

Tavern Specialties

Beef Brisket

$14.99

Mickey

$10.49Out of stock

Crispy chicken sweet thai chili sammy

$11.99

BLTE

$9.79Out of stock

3 Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders

$10.49

Chicken breaded sammy

$10.99

Chicken grilled Sammy

$10.99

Gyro Lamb

$10.99

Gyro Chicken

$10.99

Patty melt

$11.99

Steak Of The Week (14 Oz Ribeye) Baked Potato & Sd Salad

$24.99

Kids Meal

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids 2 sliders

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

No Cheese

Plain

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Catfish Basket

$11.99

Combo Basket

$17.49

Salad or Wrap

Full Chef Salad

$10.99

Half Chef Salad

$8.99

Chef Wrap

$11.99

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Full Breaded Chicken Salad

$10.99

Half Breaded Chicken Salad

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Full Midway Salad

$10.99

Half Midway Salad

$8.99

Midway Wrap

$10.99

BLTE Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Full House Salad

$10.99

Half House Salad

$8.99

House Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Full Blte Salad- Bacon/tomato/ Hard Boiled Egg

$10.99

Half Blt Salad-bacon/tomato/hard Boiled Egg

$8.99

Half Caesar Salad (no chicken)

$6.99

Full Caesar (No Chicken)

$9.99

Lamb Gyro Salad

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Salad

$10.99

Extras

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Beer Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Hand Cut

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

House Chips

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Sd Beer Cheese

$0.50

Tortilla Chips & Beer Cheese

$3.49

Brussels

$4.00Out of stock

Sd Broccoli

$4.99Out of stock

Dessert

Dessert Nachos

$8.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggs

$7.99

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$4.99

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie (1)

$1.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie (3)

$4.99Out of stock

Soup/Chili

Chicken & Noodle Soup

$5.99

Beer

Bottle Bud Light

$2.80

Bottle Budweiser

$2.80

Bottle Miller Lite

$2.80

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$2.80

Mic Ultra Gold

$2.80

Bottle Coors Light

$2.80

Bottle Bud Select

$2.80

Bottle Corona

$3.25

Bottle Corona Lt

$3.50

Bottle Yuengling

$2.80

Bottle Killians Irish Red

$2.80

Bottle Blue Moon

$3.50

Bottle Heineken

$3.50

Bud Lt Orange

$1.00

Bottle Bud Light Lime

$1.00

Bottle Bud Light Lemon

$0.93

Tower 8 Mic Ulte

$24.00

Dos Equis

$3.50

Angry Orchard Bottle

$3.50

Wine

Merlot

$4.66

Cabernet

$4.66

Chardonnay

$4.66

Moscato

$4.66

Sangria Tropical

$4.66

Pinot Grigio

$4.66

White Zin

$4.66

Samgria Redberries

$4.66

4 Pack Wine

$12.00

Liquor

Well Vodka- Bartons

$4.25

3 Olives Raspberry

$4.70

Vanilla Vodka

$4.70

Citrus Vodka

$4.70

Grey Goose

$6.55

Titos

$5.85

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.20

Tanqueray

$5.75

Kahula And Cream

$5.25

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Baileys

$3.75

3 Olives Orange

$4.70

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.89

Espolon

$7.00

Casamigos

$8.75

Patron

$8.75

Don Julio Silver

$9.50Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Morgan Spiced Apple

$5.25

Capt Cherry Vanilla

$5.25

Malibu Rum

$5.25

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$5.25

Bacardi Silver

$5.35

Bailey's

$3.00

Rum Chata

$2.75

Basil Hayden's

$8.45

Bulleit

$7.05

Fireball

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jager

$5.75

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Makers Mark

$6.75

Screwball

$5.25

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Licor 43

$4.75

Crown

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.10

Crown Apple

$6.10

Crown Salty

$6.10

Crown Vanilla

$5.89

Wild Turkey

$5.89

Absolut Peppar

$4.75

Woodford Reserve

$8.05

Jack Fire

$5.65

Jack Honey

$5.65

Angels Envy

$11.00

Amaretto

$4.89

Buffalo Trace

$6.70

Dewers

$5.85

Weller

$5.80

Canadian Club

$5.25

Ole Smokey

$5.70

Jim Beam Peach

$5.89

Four Roses

$6.75

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Red Stag

$5.35

Tall Jack & Coke

$5.59

Tall Jack & Diet

$5.59

Tall Bacardi & Coke

$5.59

Tall Bacardi & Diet

$5.59

Tall Bulleit & Coke

$7.93

Tall Bulleit & Diet

$7.93

Tall Cpt Mgn & Coke

$5.59

Tall Cpt Mrgn & Diet

$5.59

Tall Segrams & Ginger Ale

$5.59

Tall Jim & coke

$5.59

Tall Titos Soda

$5.59

Tall Titos Screwdriver

$5.59

Tall Crown Coke

$6.53

Tall Crown Diet

$6.53

Tall Titos Cran

$5.59

Tall Cpt Morgan Sprite

$5.59

Tall Crwn Spt

$6.53

Tall Jim Diet

$5.59

Tall Well Long Island

$7.00

Tall Baham Mama

$5.13

Double

$3.75

Tall Titos Cran

$5.59

Tall Long Island Top Shelf

$9.00

Tall Well Vodka Lemonade

$4.43

Buckeye Bomb

$6.25

Tall Titos Lemonade

$5.59

Tall Cocnut Rum Cran

$4.66

Tall Titos Sprite

$5.59

Tall Titos/cran

$5.59

Tall Rum Runner

$5.59

Tall Patron Marg

$8.25

Tall Titos Tonic

$5.59

Tall Jim Beam Coke

$5.59

Tall Bloody Mary Titos

$6.49

Tall Cuervo Mag Strawberry

$6.43

Tall Well Gin Tonic

$4.43

Tall Vanilla Crown Coke

$6.53

Tall Jack Sprite

$5.59

Tall Sex On The Beach

$6.43

Tall Well Vodka Diet

$4.66

Tall Jameson Pineapple

$5.75

Tall Crown Cran

$5.59

Blue Hawiian

$5.75

Tall Amaretto OJ

$4.89

Tall Green Tea

$6.75

Mimosa

$3.99

Jameson Cooler

$5.75

Tall Well Centerburg Lemonade

$5.50

Tall Top Shelf Centerburg Lemonade

$6.00

Tall Titos Strawberry Lemonde

$5.99

Tall Well Rum And Coke

$4.66

Irish Trash Can

$7.25

Titos Lemonade

$5.59

Bloody Mary

$4.66

Tequila Sunrise

$5.13

Tall Royal Flush

$6.75

Tavern Colada

$6.99

Sex On The Beach

$5.13

Tall Fuzxy Navel

$4.50

Screwdriver Titos

$5.13

White Russian

$6.75

Midway Madness

$7.50

1800 Marg

$7.50

Tall Long Beach-citron/tequila/triple Sec/gin/rum/splash Cran/sweet N Sour

$6.50

Electric Lemonade

$7.25

Washington Apple Drink

$9.00

Rum Punch-captain/bacardi/pineapple/oj/lime Juice/ Splash Grenadine-orange/cherry Garnish

$5.50

Jose Marg

$7.00

Smart Beverages

Orange Cream

$1.99

Black Cherry (Dr Pepper)

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dew

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Citrus

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Cranberry

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Shirly Temple

$2.13

Milk

$1.99

GROWLER FILLS/REFILL

EMPTY GROWLER

$5.00

1834 BREW GROWLER

$20.00

MILLER LITE GROWLER

$20.00

CBC IPA GROWLER

$20.00

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI GROWLER

$20.00

BREW DOG ELVIS JUICE GROWLER

$20.00

NEW BELGIUM VOODOO RANGER GROWLER

$20.00

ANGRY ORCHARD GROWLER

$20.00

BELL'S LIGHT HEARTED GROWLER

$20.00

BUD LIGHT GROWLER

$20.00

NEW BELGIUM GROWLER

$20.00

Bucket for Kitchen

Bucket 6

$12.00

GameDay

Buckeye

$4.00

Fall Drink Menu

Apple-Cranberry Moscow Mule

$6.50

Bourbon Apple Cider

$7.50

Nutty Irish Coffee

$6.00

Pumpkintini

$7.00Out of stock

Screamsicle

$6.00

Daily Drink Specials

MONDAY DOMESTIC BUCKET (5)

$10.99

WEDNESDAY $1 OFF WINE

$3.50

THURSDAY $4 CRAFT DRAFT: type what beer

$4.00

FRIDAY $4 WELL

$4.00

Mens

Shirt Grey

$20.00

Womens Tank

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X-Large

$15.00Out of stock

Hats

Camo

$15.00

Black

$20.00

Digital balck/grey camo

$20.00

Grey Beanie

$12.50Out of stock

Black Beanie

$17.50

Beanie

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

"Hidden gem in the heart of Ohio"

Location

29 N Clayton St, Centerburg, OH 43011

Directions

