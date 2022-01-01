1845 Taste Texas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a woodfired cuisine with global influences in an elegant, urban setting. House-made , wood-fired pizzas from dough made in-house, and artisan meats from Texas ranches. We’ve gone to great measures to source locally grown, organic produce whenever possible. Our upbeat and lively atmosphere welcomes guests to a unique dining experience.
Location
2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Craft Pies Pizza Company - Flower Mound
No Reviews
2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurant
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
No Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Flower Mound
More near Flower Mound