Restaurant header imageView gallery

1845 Taste Texas

review star

No reviews yet

2401 Lakeside Pkwy

Flower Mound, TX 75022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
House Salad
Blueberry Crumble

Apps

Filet Queso

Filet Queso

$25.00

Scratch-made jalapeno queso topped with tenderloin tips and pico de gallo. Served with homemade salsa and chips.

Ivan's Fried Jalapenos

Ivan's Fried Jalapenos

$13.00

Freshly sliced, Texas sized jalapenos, hand battered and deep fried; served with House Ranch.

Loaf Bread

$4.00

Dark demi loaf served with butter.

Lockhart Fried Quail

Lockhart Fried Quail

$25.00

Quail drums, hand battered, deep fried and drizzled with spicy honey.

Poblano Meatballs

Poblano Meatballs

$15.00

Smoked, fried, and served with jalapeño jelly and honey ranch, garnished with green onions and cilantro.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$13.00

Topped with a unique Dr. Pepper glaze and garnished with thinly sliced green onions, and served with 2 toasted slider buns.

Queso

$10.00

Scratch-made queso topped with pico de gallo and served with homemade salsa and chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Served with homemade cocktail sauce, with tortilla chips.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Served with crostinis and house made dill sauce.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Smoked and deep fried. Served with honey ranch and sweet barbecue sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Fresh made with an authentic Monterey Jack and blue cheese blend; served with freshly cooked tortilla chips.

Texas Experience

Texas Experience

$45.00

Texas sampler board of Ivan's fried jalapenos, poblano meatballs, pork belly, and Lockhart fried quail drums.

Texas Trio

Texas Trio

$13.00

Fresh pimento cheese & pecan spread, homemade salsa, and scratch-made queso. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Salads

1845 Salad

1845 Salad

$10.00

Heart of romaine, cilantro, and tomato vinaigrette, fresh chopped bacon, and croutons, drizzled with buttermilk vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh cut romaine, tossed in house made caesar dressing. Topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh cut salad mix, cherry tomatoes, freshly grated Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, eggs, and fresh chopped bacon with your choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, topped with fresh chopped bacon, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Smothered in buttermilk vinaigrette.

Entree Salads

Salad mix, freshly grated Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeño, avocado and fresh roasted corn; topped with tortilla strips, grilled chicken, and jalapeño ranch on the side.
Austin Salad

Austin Salad

$16.00

Chopped kale, red cabbage, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, and cilantro, topped with grilled chicken. Served with peanut ginger vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Fresh cut romaine, tossed in scratch made caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese, and grilled chicken.

Del Rio Salad

Del Rio Salad

$18.00

Salad mix, freshly grated Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeño, avocado and fresh roasted corn; topped with tortilla strips, grilled chicken, and jalapeño ranch on the side.

Hand Helds

Ground beef, grilled over open flame and served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and homemade pickles; served with french fries and spicy ketchup. Add bacon +2.
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$22.00

All topping will be on the side for Online-Orders.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Fried chicken topped with fresh made pickles and a side of honey ranch; served with french fries.

Pecan Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich

Pecan Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, and candied bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion and side of honey ranch dressing.

Prime Rib Texas Dip

Prime Rib Texas Dip

$24.00

Thinly sliced smoked prime rib, served on a hoagie roll, topped with pepper jack cheese, and smoked garlic sauce. Served with au jus dip and french fries.

Texas Comfort

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$22.00

Red Bird Farms, hand battered, deep fried, and served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a side of bacon gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$24.00

Hand battered, deep fried, and served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a side of bacon gravy.

Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp

Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Fresh peeled, hand battered and deep fried, served with cocktail and dill sauce over a bed of fries.

Lockhart Quail Entree

Lockhart Quail Entree

$29.00

Quail drums, hand battered, deep fried and drizzled with spicy honey, and served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a side of bacon gravy.

Steaks

7 oz Filet

7 oz Filet

$41.00
9 oz Filet

9 oz Filet

$52.00
14 oz Ribeye

14 oz Ribeye

$49.00
12 oz Prime Rib

12 oz Prime Rib

$42.00
16 oz Prime Rib

16 oz Prime Rib

$55.00
14 oz NY Strip

14 oz NY Strip

$42.00
36 oz Tomahawk

36 oz Tomahawk

$105.00

Signature Entrees

Grilled and served with your choice of freshly made side.
Blackened Halibut

Blackened Halibut

$36.00

Grilled and served with your choice of freshly made side

Blackened Redfish

Blackened Redfish

$36.00

Blackened redfish, served over dirty rice, and topped with a crawfish spicy cream sauce. Served with your choice of freshly made side.

Grilled Chicken Entree

Grilled Chicken Entree

$22.00

Served with your choice of freshly made side.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Grilled and served with your choice of freshly made side.

Smoked Pork Chop

Smoked Pork Chop

$52.00

Finished over open flame and glazed with spicy plum sauce, served with your choice of freshly made side.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$26.00

Served over dirty rice, topped with poblano cheese sauce, poblanos, and cilantro, sliced avocado, and served with your choice of freshly made side.

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$9.00
Au Gratin Potatoes!

Au Gratin Potatoes!

$8.00
Baked Potato!

Baked Potato!

$7.00
Brussels Sprouts!

Brussels Sprouts!

$8.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00
French Fries!

French Fries!

$7.00
Green Beans!

Green Beans!

$7.00
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese!

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese!

$8.00
Mashed Potatoes!

Mashed Potatoes!

$6.00
Sauteed Mushrooms!

Sauteed Mushrooms!

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries!

Sweet Potato Fries!

$8.00
Sweet Potato!

Sweet Potato!

$7.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Add Grilled Shrimp (4)

$10.00

Add Fried Shrimp (4)

$10.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$6.00

Desserts

Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$9.00
Bourbon Peach Cobbler

Bourbon Peach Cobbler

$9.00
Chocolate Espresso

Chocolate Espresso

$9.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$5.00
Dessert Platter

Dessert Platter

$40.00
Pumpkin Crunch

Pumpkin Crunch

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

WINE

GLS Austin Hope

$23.00

GLS Becker Cab

$12.00

GLS Freakshow Cab

$12.00

GLS Juggernaut Cab

$15.00

GLS Tribute Cab

$12.00

GLS Alamos Malbec

$11.00

GLS Rodney Strong Merlot

$11.00

GLS Belle Glos

$20.00

GLS J Lohr Pinot

$12.00

GLS Juggernaut Pinot

$15.00

GLS Conundrum

$12.00

GLS Decoy Zin

$12.00

GLS Harvey and Harriet

$18.00

GLS 8 Year

$25.00

GLS Saldo

$19.00

GLS Ruby Port

$8.00

GLS Tawny Port

$14.00

BTL Austin Hope

$80.00

BTL Becker Cab

$42.00

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

$185.00

BTL Caymus

$190.00

BTL Duckhorn Cab

$160.00

BTL Freakshow Cab

$42.00

BTL Juggernaut Cab

$53.00

BTL Louis M. Martini

$125.00

BTL Red Mare Cab

$125.00

BTL Tribute Cab

$42.00

BTL Alamos Malbec

$39.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$53.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$39.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot

$70.00

BTL Cakebread Pinot Noir

$130.00

BTL J Lohr Pinot

$42.00

BTL Juggernaut Pinot

$53.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot

$49.00

BTL Conundrum

$42.00

BTL Decoy Zin

$42.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet

$63.00

BTL Papillon

$175.00

BTL 8 Year

$90.00

BTL Prisoner Blend

$105.00

BTL Saldo

$66.00

BTL Unshackled

$59.00

GLS Becker Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Decoy Chard

$12.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Mohua

$12.00

GLS Oyster Bay

$12.00

GLS Red Mare Sauv Blanc

$17.00

GLS J Vineyards Pinot

$12.00

GLS Santa Margherita

$17.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$16.00

GLS Meiomi Rose

$12.00

BTL Becker Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$115.00

BTL Decoy Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$53.00

BTL Red Mare Chardonnay

$115.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$56.00

BTL Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$75.00

BTL Mohua Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Red Mare Sauv Blanc

$59.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot

$42.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$59.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Trefethen

$49.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Ruffino Rose

$56.00

BLT Dom Perignon

$475.00

BTL Meiomi Rose

$42.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a woodfired cuisine with global influences in an elegant, urban setting. House-made , wood-fired pizzas from dough made in-house, and artisan meats from Texas ranches. We’ve gone to great measures to source locally grown, organic produce whenever possible. Our upbeat and lively atmosphere welcomes guests to a unique dining experience.

Website

Location

2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Pies Pizza Company - Flower Mound
orange starNo Reviews
2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Texas Star Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1901 Long Prairie Flower mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
orange starNo Reviews
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Mattito's
orange starNo Reviews
2945 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3343 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flower Mound

Salata - F - 037 - Flower Mound
orange star4.7 • 1,922
5851 Long Prarie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Local Pint - Flower Mound, TX
orange star4.5 • 126
2750 Churchhill Drive Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flower Mound
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston