Restaurant header imageView gallery

1846 coffee

review star

No reviews yet

610 Cedar St

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dream Engineered

1846 Hug

$5.50+

Hazelnut, Vanilla and Maple Latte

Austrian Einspanner

$5.50+

Double shot, whipped cream, vanilla extract; chilled

Bonnie & Clyde

$5.50+

Chili Mocha Latte

Cafe con miel

$5.50+

Cinnamon, Steamed Milk, Honey

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.50+

Caramel Chai Latte

$5.50+

Cinnamon Mocha

$5.50

Dulce De Cinnamon

$5.50

Lavender And Honey Latte

$5.50

Maple Latte

$5.50

Maple Spice Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mint Mocha

$5.50

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50

The Chelsey

$5.50

Toasted Coconut Latte

$5.50

Tree of Life

$5.50

Vanilla Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Witches Brew

$5.50

Apple Cider Beverage with hints of ginger, orange and cinnamon topped with spooky whip

Apple Pie

$5.50+

Peppermint Dream

$5.50+

The Clove

$5.50+

1846

3 Shot W/ Foam

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.25

Doppio

$3.25

Latte

$4.00

Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Single Shot

$2.25

Frappuccino

$5.50

Cold Drinks

Glass of Milk

$2.65

Lemonade

$3.50

Lavender Lemonade

$3.95

Blackberry Lemon Matcha Splash

$4.00

Peach Matcha Splash

$4.00

Grab and Go Drinks

Body Armor Water

$2.50

Bubly

$1.50

Fiji

$2.50

La Croix

$2.00

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Classic Coke

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

IBC Cream Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Libertas Cold Brew

$5.99

Holy Kombucha

$4.50

Holy Tepache

$3.75

Organic Green Tea

$2.95

<p>Harney and Sons, Organic Green Tea</p>

Keto Krisp Almond Butter

$3.50

Keto Krisp Almond Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Keto Krisp Chocolate Mint

$3.50

Vybes Peach Ginger

$5.25

<p>25 MG CBD Orange Mange Juice Blend</p>

Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple

$5.25

<p>Cranberry, Green Tea, and Coconut</p>

Vybes Blueberry Mint

$5.25

P

$3.00

Flavored Latte

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Cinnamon Latte

$4.50

Coconut and Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Coconut Latte

$4.50

Hazelnut Latte

$4.50

<p>double shot, 3 pumps of hazelnut syrup</p>

Hong Kong

$5.50

<p>condensed milk, black tea coffee</p>

Italian Espresso Roman

$3.95

<p>Single or double, lemon slice, lemon peel and juice</p>

Lavender Latte

$4.50

Peppermint Latte

$4.50

Pure Cane Syrup

$4.50

Rose

$4.50

Sf Caramel Latte

$4.50

Sf Coconut Latte

$4.50

Sf Hazlenut Latte

$4.50

Sf Vanilla Latte

$4.50

White Chocolate Latte

$4.50

Vanilla latte

$4.50

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$4.00

Drip Regular

$2.50

Brewed

Refill Drip Coffee

$0.50

Teas

Tea

$2.95

Tea Latte

$4.95

Extras

1 Shot

$1.00

Additional Flavor

Milk Steamer

$2.65

<p>Steamed Milk</p>

Group - To Go

Airpot

$20.00

Breakfast

Bacon Taco

$3.25Out of stock

Brisket Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Modern Oats

$4.50

Potato Taco

$3.25Out of stock
Sopapilla Crepe

Sopapilla Crepe

$7.50Out of stock

Warm

S'mores Crepe

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Crepe

$9.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Crepe

$7.50Out of stock

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.99Out of stock

Banana Muffin GF

$2.99

Berry Cobbler Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$5.99

Cinnamon Cruffin

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

GF Apple Cider Cake Donut

$3.25

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.99

Kolache

$5.50Out of stock

Turkey Sausage & Cheese Kolache

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Pop Tart - Strawberry Guava

$4.50Out of stock

Pound Cake (POS)

$5.99Out of stock

Pound Cake Donut

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.25

Irish Cream Cake

$3.25Out of stock

1846 Merch

1846 Coffee Beans - Decaf

$16.95

<p>Coffee Light Roast, Notes chocolate, fruit, medium body</p>

1846 Coffee Beans - Light

$16.95Out of stock

1846 Coffee Beans - Dark

$16.95Out of stock

1846 Hat

$29.99

1846 Hoodie

$50.00

1846 Tumbler

$29.99

Build Your Dreams Mug

$24.99

Coffee Signs

$8.00

Danger Bear Stickers

$3.00

Dreams Need Coffee Campfire Mug

$24.99Out of stock

Sticker Decals

$1.00Out of stock

T-shirt 1846 Original

$19.99

T-shirt 1846 Original

$19.99

T-shirt 1846 Original

$19.99

T-shirt 1846 Original

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dreams Need Coffee

Location

610 Cedar St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Royal Fried Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
104 W Beltline Road STE 1b Cedar Hill, TX 75104
View restaurantnext
Crab N Bar - 305 W FM 1382 Ste 316
orange starNo Reviews
305 W FM 1382 Ste 316 Cedar Hill, TX 75104
View restaurantnext
Casserole Soul Café
orange starNo Reviews
531 E Belt Line Cedar Hill, TX 75104
View restaurantnext
Tacos Cantu - Duncanville
orange starNo Reviews
106 East Highway 67 Duncanville, TX 75137
View restaurantnext
Take Out Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
795 W Wheatland RD Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Cesar's Snack Shack - Duncanville
orange starNo Reviews
450 E Hwy 67 Duncanville, TX 75137
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cedar Hill
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston