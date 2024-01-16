- Home
- /
- Mackinac Island
- /
- 1852 Grill Room - 1852 Grill Room
1852 Grill Room 1852 Grill Room
No reviews yet
6966 Main Street
Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Main Dish
- Sunrise Sampler$22.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Smoked Bacon, Sausage Links, Grilled Ham or Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast and Jam
- Classic Eggs Benedict$24.00
Two Poached Eggs, Toasted English Muffin, Grilled Ham and Hollandaise. Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Red Flannel Hash and Eggs$23.00
House Made Corned Beef Hash, Topped with Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise. Served with Toast and Jam
- Pitmaster's Benny$22.00
Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Pork Cakes, Buttermilk Biscuit, Hollandaise and Breakfast Potatoes
- Stuffed French Toast$20.00
Cranberry Raisin Focaccia, Stuffed with Nutella, Mascarpone Cheese and Fig Jam, Grilled In Honey-Vanilla Batter, Topped with Powdered Sugar and Served with Local Maple Syrup
- Buttermilk Pancakes$18.00
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Your Choice of Smoked Bacon, Sausage Links, Grilled Ham or Chicken Sausage, Butter And Local Maple Syrup. Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips $3
- Four Egg Cheese Omelet$19.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Toast and Jam
- Avocado Toast$21.00
Fresh Avocado, Grilled Ciabatta Baguette, Blistered Balsamic Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, And Two Eggs, Any Style
- Belgian Waffle$19.00
Michigan Strawberry Compote, Local Syrup Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar and Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Ham or Chicken Sausage
- Steel Cut Oats$14.00
Butter, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, Candied Walnuts and Dried Michigan Cherries
- Michigan Strawberry and Banana Smoothie$12.00
Made with Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk, Vanilla and Local Amish Honey
- Smoked Salmon$24.00
House Smoked Norwegian Salmon, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chopped Eggs and Capers. Served with a Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
- Seasonal Fruit Plate$17.00
Sliced Melon, Fresh Berries, Orange-Honey Dipping Sauce and Sweet Breakfast Breads
Sides
- Breakfast Potatoes$7.00
- Skillet Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- Blueberry Muffin$7.00
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Muffin$7.00
- Gluten-Free Toast$6.00
- Sourdough White Toast$5.00
- Whole Grain Toast$5.00
- Smoked Bacon$7.00
- Sausage Links$7.00
- Smoked Ham$7.00
- Smoked Chicken Sausage$7.00
- Toasted English Muffin$5.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Avocado$5.00
Children's Classics
Dinner
Starters
- Chef's Tower$100.00
Ideal Sharing Sampler Featuring Veal Short Ribs, Shrimp Cocktail, Lollipop Wings and Seared Ahi Tuna
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail$26.00
Poached Shrimp, Lemon, Horseradish Cocktail Sauce
- Glazed Veal Short Ribs$22.00
Grilled and Basted with Thai Chili Barbecue Sauce, Crispy Fried Leeks, Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread
- Lamb Meatballs$14.00
Fresh Lamb, Combined with Cumin, Cinnamon and Red Pepper Flakes. Served with Spicy Pomodoro
- Lollipop Chicken Wings$25.00
Marinated in House-Made Barbecue Sauce and Apple Juice, Flash Fried and Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce and Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Maryland Crab Cakes$29.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Microgreens, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Remoulade Sauce
- Seared Ahi Tuna$19.00
Coated with Sesame Seeds, with Seaweed Slaw, Flying Fish Roe, Wasabi, Mango Salsa, Chili-Lime Sauce and Wonton Crisps
- Steamed Mussels$21.00
Prince Edward Mussels, Simmered In White Wine, Garlic and Fresh Parsley. Served with Grilled Baguette
Bread, Soups, Salads
- Artisan Bread Board$12.00
Warm, Crusty Sourdough Loaf, European Butter, Boursin Cheese and Roasted Garlic
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
Grill Room Signature Soup. Cup $10 or Bowl $12
- Soup Du Jour$10.00
Chef's Daily Whim. Cup $10 or Bowl $12
- French Onion Gratinee'$18.00
Rich Beef and Onion Broth, Sourdough Crouton, Gruyere, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses
- Iceberg Wedge$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon Lardons, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Martha's Vineyard Salad$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Spring Greens, Toasted Pine Nuts, Shaved Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Maple-Raspberry Vinaigrette. Full $17 or Half $10
- Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Arugula, Roasted Beets, Fried Goat Cheese Medallion, Herb Vinaigrette and Candied Walnuts. Full $17 or Half $10
- 1852 Chopped Salad$10.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Chickpeas, Avocado, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Sunflower Nuts, Sweet Corn, Scallions, Applewood Smoked Bacon Lardons, Crispy Onion Straws and Creamy Garlic Dressing. Full $17 or Half $10
- Classic Caesar$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Grated Parmesan, Sourdough Croutons and Creamy Caesar Dressing. Full $17 or Half $10 Add Grilled Amish Chicken Breast $12, Grilled Scottish Salmon $17, Garlic Shrimp $18
Entrees
- 1852 Prime Rib$59.00
12 to 14 oz., Slow Roasted In Our Signature Rub. Served with Natural Juices and Horseradish Cream
- Grilled Skirt Steak$48.00
Ten Ounce, Choice, Lime, Soy and Brown Sugar Marinade, Slice Thinly and Served with Chimichurri Sauce
- Filet Mignon$65.00
Eight Ounce, Choice Angus, Béarnaise Sauce
- Tomahawk Steak$135.00
Perfect for sharing. 32 oz. Long Boned Ribeye, Grilled and Finished with Rosemary Falk Salt
- Kobe Burger$28.00
Kobe Brisket, Chuck and Sirloin Tip Blend, Onion Marmalade, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato On A Toasted Brioche Roll, Truffle Fries and Garlic Aioli
- Chicken Under a Brick$45.00
Skin-on, Semi Boneless Half Chicken, Java Rubbed and Pan Seared. Glace du Poulet
- Planked Whitefish$44.00
Locally Wild Caught Fillet, Oven Roasted On A Maple Plank with Duchesse Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus
- Sauteed Lake Huron Walleye$45.00
Lobster Beurre Blanc
- Chilean Sea Bass$60.00
Miso-Soy Marinade, Pan Roasted
- Linguini ai Frutti di Mare$40.00
Shrimp, Salmon, Whitefish, Mussels And Clam, Sautéed In White Clam Sauce, with Squid Ink Linguini
- White Clam Linguini$38.00
Baby Clams Sautéed In White Clam Sauce with Garlic-Herb Linguini And Shaved Parmesan
- Faroe Island Salmon$48.00
Pan Roasted, Lemon-Caper Beurre Blanc
- Morel Medley$45.00
Morel Mushrooms, Wild Ramps, and Risotto Simmered in Vegan Vegetable Broth
Sides
Dessert
- Signature Sweet - Ryba's S'more for two$19.00
Ryba's Mackinac Island Fudge, Graham Crackers, Toffee, Toasted Meringue, Chocolate Drizzle
- Key Lime Pie$15.00
Graham Cracker Crust And Fresh Whipped Cream
- Classic Crème Brulee$17.00
Turbinado Sugar Crust, Chantilly Cream, Fresh Raspberries
- Affogato$13.00
Two Scoops Guernseys Vanilla Ice Cream with A Shot Of Hot Espresso
- Chocolate Mousse$17.00
Fresh Raspberry And Whipped Cream. Dark Chocolate Shavings
- Peanut Butter Pie$15.00
Cookie Crust, Ryba's Hot Fudge Sauce
- Hot Fudge Sundae$15.00
Mackinac Island Fudge Ice Cream, Ryba's Hot Fudge Sauce, Whipped Cream
- Blood Orange Sorbet$11.00
Premium Italian Dairy-Free Ice
Children's Menu
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- GLS- Erath PN$12.00
ripe with juicy black cherry, fig -smooth and satisfying
- GLS - Benton-Lane PN$16.00
Easy going red with forest berries, mild spices and hint of flowers on nose. medium body with fresh acidity. Straightforward with a fruity finish
- GLS - Bianchi Cabernet$15.00
- GLS- Bonanza Cabernet$12.00
Flavors of luscious fruit, dark chocolate and silky tannins
- GLS - Faust Cabernet$32.00
Layers of savory cherry, earth, cedar and graphite rounded out by long finish with hints of dark chocolate, balanced acidity and minerality
- GLS - Robert Mondavi Cabernet$25.00
Dark plum and black fruit. Fresh and lively with plush tannins and polished structure.
- GLS - Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet$40.00
- GLS - Daou Pessimist$12.00
powerful, intensely aromatic, fragrances of blueberry, boysenberry and black plum. Broad and expansive on the palate, flavors of black cherry, blueberry crème de cassis and damp forest floor. rich, ripe fruit flavors. Massive in weight yet elegantly structured, this wine is a powerhouse that reveals itself gradually yet deliberately. finishes smoothly
- GLS - Decoy$14.00
Luxurious berry notes, refined tannins and an energetic mouthfeel that carries the wine to a long, lush finish
- GLS - Prisoner$25.00
Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate and vanilla linger harmoniously for a smooth and luscious finish
- GLS - Domaine Couron Merlot$10.00
- GLS - Mission de Picpus Malbec$13.00
- GLS- Salus Sangiovese$12.00
- BTL - Benton Lane PN$64.00
- BTL - Erath PN$48.00
- BTL - Flowers PN$79.00
- BTL - Four Graces PN$60.00
- BTL - Golden Eye (Duckhorn) PN$75.00
- BTL - Bianchi Cabernet$59.00
- BTL - Bonanza Cabernet$48.00
- BTL - Carpe Diem Cabernet$60.00
- BTL - Caymus Cabernet$150.00
- BTL - Caymus Special Selection$275.00
- BTL - Duckhorn Cabernet$85.00
- BTL - Far Niente Cabernet$200.00
- BTL - Faust Cabernet$105.00
- BTL - Groth Cabernet$110.00
- BTL - Heitz Martha's Vineyard Cab$340.00
- BTL - Joseph Phelps Cabernet$135.00
- BTL - Justin Isosceles Cabernet$135.00
- BTL - Kathryn Kennedy Cabernet$295.00
- BTL - Nickel & Nickel Cabernet$220.00
- BTL - Quilt Cabernet$75.00
- BTL - Robert Mondavi Cabernet$95.00
- BTL - Simi Cabernet$55.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet$160.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Reserve Cabernet$145.00
- BTL - Trefethen Cabernet$89.00
- BTL - Daou Pessimist$48.00
- BTL - Decoy$56.00
- BTL - Opus One$499.00
- BTL - Orin Swift Papillon$105.00
- BTL - Prisoner$100.00
- BTL - Sans Liege$48.00
- BTL - Trefethen Dragon's Tooth$68.00
- BTL - CH Couronneau Bordeaux$72.00
- BTL - Collazzi Super Tuscan$95.00
- BTL - Domaine Couron Merlot$40.00
- BTL - Duckhorn,Merlot$75.00
- BTL - Louis Jadot Burgandy$128.00
- BTL - Mission de Picpus Malbec$52.00
- BTL - Numanthia Termes$65.00
- BTL - Seghesio Zinfandel$60.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Winery Petite Sirah$75.00
- BTL - Stolpman Syrah$60.00
- BTL- Salus Sangiovese$48.00
- BTL- Sanetti Livio Brunello$142.00
- BTL- St. Francis Zinfandel$42.00
- BTL- Terra D'Oro Zinfandel$65.00
White Wine
- GLS - Chat Grand Traverse Riesling$12.00
- GLS - Chat Moncontour Vouvray Chenin Blanc$14.00
Dry wine brings out the acidity of the Chenin as well as its nutty character. Fresh fruit, underpinned by ripe apples and spice
- GLS - Fog Mountain Chardonnay$12.00
- GLS - Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blan$14.00
Fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
- GLS - Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$16.00
Fruit forward wine, flavors shine through with crisp, zesty lemon, green melon, Bosc pear and minerality a light mid-palate creaminess offers bright acidity balanced with a long juicy, velvet finish
- BTL - Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc$60.00
- BTL - Cakebread Chardonnay$75.00
- BTL - Chat Grand Traverse Riesling$40.00
- BTL - Chat Moncontour Vouvray Chenin Blanc$56.00
- BTL - Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc$57.00
- BTL - Far Niente Chardonnay$95.00
- BTL - Fog Mountain Chardonnay$48.00
- BTL - Fournier Sancere$60.00
- BTL - Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$56.00
- BTL - Maso Canali Pinot Grigio$40.00
- BTL - Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Trentino, IT 2018$40.00
- BTL - Moscato d'Asti$40.00
- BTL - Roger Lassarat Chard Pouilly Fuisse$76.00
- BTL - Rombauer Chardonnay$90.00
- BTL - Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$64.00
- BTL - Trefethen Chardonnay$70.00
Rose
- GLS - Jean Luc Columbo$12.00
Strawberry, bing cherry and raspberry accented by subtle herbaceous notes and classic watermelon. The wine is full bodied with a long finish.
- BTL - Chateau Grand Traverse$42.00
- BTL - Jean Luc Columbo$40.00
- Dow's 10 Port$15.00
- Dow's 20 Port$20.00
- Pedro Ximenez Sherry$10.00
- Olorosso Don Muno Sherry$10.00
Sparkling
- GLS - Ca' Furlan$12.00
- GLS -Mawby Blanc de Blanc$14.00
- GLS -Mawby Sex Rose$12.00
- GLS- Maria Copinet Blanc de Blanc$25.00
- GLS- Maria Copinet Rose$25.00
- GLS- Chandon Brut$16.00
- BTL - Ca' Furlan$40.00
- BTL - Chandon Brut$64.00
- BTL - Mawby Blanc de Blanc$52.00
- BTL - Mawby Sex Rose$48.00
- BTL- Maria Copinet Blanc de Blanc$99.00
- BTL- Maria Copinet Rose$99.00
- BTL - Perrier-Joulet Belle Epoque$200.00
- BTL - Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Brut Reims, FR$145.00
- BTL - Veuve Clicquot$115.00
Cocktail Menu
House Cocktails
- 007 Vesper$18.00
- 1852 Old Fashioned$21.00
- Breakfast Bellini$12.00
- Breakfast Bloody$16.00
- Breakfast Mimosa$12.00
- Breakfast Prosecco$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$18.00
- Grasshopper$17.00
- Hummer$17.00
- Island House Mule$17.00
- Mudslide$17.00
- Pablo's Feature$21.00
- Ryba's Fudge Martini$21.00
- Sapphire 75$18.00
- Sazerac$19.00
- Special Virgin$14.00
- The Pain Killer$19.00
- Yachter's Manhattan$21.00
- The Island's Transfusion$21.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Exceptional casual fine dining restaurant on Mackinac Island.. Enjoy an enchanting evening of exceptional culinary craftsmanship and brilliant harbor views from the elegant dining room or waterfront terrace patio.
6966 Main Street, Mackinac Island, MI 49757