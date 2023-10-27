Restaurant info

A modern take on the Saloon, 1855 Saloon & Grill is a combination of Classic Wisconsin Supper club and Traditional Steakhouse. Our staff strives to provide each Guest with an elevated level of service, creating an ambiance that is both relaxed and refined. Featuring a "From-Scratch" Kitchen, Our Restaurant's high standards and Chef's dedication to sourcing the best quality ingredients, enable our kitchen staff to create & serve innovative entrées and interesting side dishes, beyond what you would expect from a Traditional Saloon & Grill.

Website