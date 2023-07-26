1860 Public House
102 S Main Street
Red Bud, IL 62278
Food Menu
Table Shares
Local Brat Board
Assorted brats served with a Bavarian pretzel, beer cheese, and beer mustard
Fresh Baked Rolls
Freshly baked rolls served with honey butter
Toasted Ravioli's
Six jumbo beef ravioli hand-breaded with house red sauce
Beer Battered Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo beer battered stuffed mushrroms with bacon, mixed cheeses drizzled with tangy horseradish sauce
Bone-in Wings
8 Jumbo marinated, crispy fried wings tossed in choice of dressing. Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Boneless Wings
10 hand-breaded boneless tenderloin bites tossed in choice of sauce with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery
Dip Trio
Spinach Artichoke Dip, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Goat Cheese Marinara served with fried pita bread, and crispy crostini’s
Small Bites
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of spinach and artichokes served with fried pita bread
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Ground chickpeas, roasted red pepper, and garlic served with fried pita bread
Goat Cheese Marinara
Creamy blend of house red sauce and melted goat cheese served with crispy crostini’s
2 Bavarian Pretzel
1 Bavarian Pretzel
Soups
Salads
Full House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, and house-made croutons with choice of dressing on the side
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, and house-made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
1860 Salad
Mixed greens, chopped bacon, shredded provel cheese, chopped artichokes, and green scallions tossed in our house sweet Italian dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, eggs, chopped bacon, red onions, avocado, cheddar-jack cheese with choice of dressing on the side
Strawberry Fields Salad
Spring mix tossed in our house poppy seed dressing and topped with sliced fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, chopped bacon, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles
Spinach & Blueberry Salad
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with blackened chicken, blueberries, toasted almonds, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese
Wraps
Chicken Tender Wrap
Hand-breaded tenders plain or buffalo, with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, onions, and Caesar dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, fresh mozzarella, and ranch in a tomato basil tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Roasted red pepper hummus, baby spinach, fresh avocado, chopped artichokes, tomatoes, feta cheese, and balsamic reduction in a tomato basil tortilla
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic parmesan, spinach, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, cheddar-jack cheese, red onion, and cilantro
Fiery Hawaiian
Red sauce, chopped ham, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, bacon, and fresh mozzarella,
Sandwiches
Cuban
Pork tenderloin, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Cubano sauce on a ciabatta bun
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto mayo on a ciabatta bun
Beer Battered Cod
Lieferbrau Pilsner battered cod, red onions, pickles, and house spicy or regular tartar sauce on a toasted house bun
French Beef Dip
Slow roasted top round beef, provolone cheese, on a French baguette, served with house -made au jus and pepperoncini’s
1860 Triple Decker Club
Turkey breast, ham, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, and Swiss cheeses on threes slices Texas toast
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami burnt-ends, pickled red cabbage, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Burgers
1860 Burger
1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with choice of two cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a toasted house bun
Tap Room Burger
1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with beer cheese, applewood bacon, tomatoes, and red onions
Brunch Burger
1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with ham, sharp cheddar, fried egg, and hollandaise sauce on grilled sour dough
Backyard Burger
1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with BBQ Sauce, sweet pepper coleslaw, applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, fried onion strings, and sliced pickles
The Goat
1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with goat cheese, bacon jam, fried onion strings, and sliced tomatoes
Main Street
Bangers & Mashed
Pork sausage links, garlic mash with gravy, and choice of side
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Penne, andouille sausage, Cajun shrimp, tomatoes, roasted red peppers in a Cajun cream sauce with garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini, mushrooms, grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce, with garlic bread
German Jaegerschnitzel
Breaded fried pork tenderloin, topped with mushroom gravy. Served with garlic mash and sweet pepper coleslaw
Market Specialties
Fish and Chips
Fried Lieferbrau Pilsner breaded cod served on top of fries with sweet pepper slaw with spicy or regular tartar sauce
Grilled Salmon
8 oz grilled Atlantic salmon blackened or honey teriyaki glazed served with steamed broccoli and choice of potato
10 oz New York Strip
Certified Angus Strip steak grilled to temp, served with steamed broccoli and choice of potato
8 oz Sirloin
Certified Angus Strip steak grilled to temp, served with steamed broccoli and choice of potato
Sides
Premium Sides
Kid Menu
102 S Main Street, Red Bud, IL 62278