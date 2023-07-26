Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid Burger with Cheese

$7.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Roasted red pepper hummus, baby spinach, fresh avocado, chopped artichokes, tomatoes, feta cheese, and balsamic reduction in a tomato basil tortilla

Food Menu

Table Shares

Local Brat Board

$15.00

Assorted brats served with a Bavarian pretzel, beer cheese, and beer mustard

Fresh Baked Rolls

$1.00

Freshly baked rolls served with honey butter

Toasted Ravioli's

$10.00

Six jumbo beef ravioli hand-breaded with house red sauce

Beer Battered Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Jumbo beer battered stuffed mushrroms with bacon, mixed cheeses drizzled with tangy horseradish sauce

Bone-in Wings

$13.00

8 Jumbo marinated, crispy fried wings tossed in choice of dressing. Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Boneless Wings

$12.00

10 hand-breaded boneless tenderloin bites tossed in choice of sauce with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery

Dip Trio

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Goat Cheese Marinara served with fried pita bread, and crispy crostini’s

Small Bites

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.50

Creamy blend of spinach and artichokes served with fried pita bread

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.00

Ground chickpeas, roasted red pepper, and garlic served with fried pita bread

Goat Cheese Marinara

$8.50

Creamy blend of house red sauce and melted goat cheese served with crispy crostini’s

2 Bavarian Pretzel

$9.50

1 Bavarian Pretzel

$5.00

Soups

Bowl Beer Cheese Soup

$6.50

Creamy cheese soup blended with Leiferbrau Pilsner, chopped carrots, celery, and topped with a crispy crostini, cheddar jack cheese, and green scallions.

Bowl of Chili

$6.50

Bowl of Soup of the Moment

$6.50

Cup Beer Cheese Soup

$4.50

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Cup Soup of the Moment

$4.50

Salads

Full House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, and house-made croutons with choice of dressing on the side

Full Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, and house-made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

1860 Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, chopped bacon, shredded provel cheese, chopped artichokes, and green scallions tossed in our house sweet Italian dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, eggs, chopped bacon, red onions, avocado, cheddar-jack cheese with choice of dressing on the side

Strawberry Fields Salad

$9.50

Spring mix tossed in our house poppy seed dressing and topped with sliced fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, chopped bacon, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles

Spinach & Blueberry Salad

$12.50

Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with blackened chicken, blueberries, toasted almonds, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese

Wraps

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.50

Hand-breaded tenders plain or buffalo, with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, onions, and Caesar dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.50

Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, fresh mozzarella, and ranch in a tomato basil tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Roasted red pepper hummus, baby spinach, fresh avocado, chopped artichokes, tomatoes, feta cheese, and balsamic reduction in a tomato basil tortilla

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Garlic parmesan, spinach, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, cheddar-jack cheese, red onion, and cilantro

Fiery Hawaiian

$12.00

Red sauce, chopped ham, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, bacon, and fresh mozzarella,

Sandwiches

Cuban

$12.50

Pork tenderloin, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Cubano sauce on a ciabatta bun

Salmon BLT

$14.50

Grilled salmon, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto mayo on a ciabatta bun

Beer Battered Cod

$11.00

Lieferbrau Pilsner battered cod, red onions, pickles, and house spicy or regular tartar sauce on a toasted house bun

French Beef Dip

$13.00

Slow roasted top round beef, provolone cheese, on a French baguette, served with house -made au jus and pepperoncini’s

1860 Triple Decker Club

$13.00

Turkey breast, ham, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, and Swiss cheeses on threes slices Texas toast

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami burnt-ends, pickled red cabbage, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Burgers

1860 Burger

$11.50

1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with choice of two cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a toasted house bun

Tap Room Burger

$13.00

1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with beer cheese, applewood bacon, tomatoes, and red onions

Brunch Burger

$13.50

1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with ham, sharp cheddar, fried egg, and hollandaise sauce on grilled sour dough

Backyard Burger

$13.00

1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with BBQ Sauce, sweet pepper coleslaw, applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, fried onion strings, and sliced pickles

The Goat

$13.00

1/3 pound flame grilled ground chuck topped with goat cheese, bacon jam, fried onion strings, and sliced tomatoes

Main Street

Bangers & Mashed

$13.50

Pork sausage links, garlic mash with gravy, and choice of side

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Penne, andouille sausage, Cajun shrimp, tomatoes, roasted red peppers in a Cajun cream sauce with garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccini, mushrooms, grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce, with garlic bread

German Jaegerschnitzel

$15.00

Breaded fried pork tenderloin, topped with mushroom gravy. Served with garlic mash and sweet pepper coleslaw

Market Specialties

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Fried Lieferbrau Pilsner breaded cod served on top of fries with sweet pepper slaw with spicy or regular tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

8 oz grilled Atlantic salmon blackened or honey teriyaki glazed served with steamed broccoli and choice of potato

10 oz New York Strip

$19.00

Certified Angus Strip steak grilled to temp, served with steamed broccoli and choice of potato

8 oz Sirloin

$16.00

Certified Angus Strip steak grilled to temp, served with steamed broccoli and choice of potato

Sides

Sweet Pepper Coleslaw

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Baked Potatoes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Premium Sides

Side Salad

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Broccoli wth Beer Cheese

$4.50

Beer Cheese Mac

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Kid Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.50

Kid Burger with Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Toasted Raviolis

$6.50

4 oz Sirloin

$8.50

Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Mt. Dew

$2.89

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.89

7-Up

$2.89

Mug Root Beer

$2.89

Soda Water

$1.89

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.89

Kids drink

Kids soda

$2.00

Kids milk

$2.00

Kids juice

$2.00

Kids lemonade

$2.00

Desserts

cheesecake

$5.00

double chocolate cake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00