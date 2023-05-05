1861 423 N Broad St

A map showing the location of 1861 423 N Broad StView gallery

Food

Snack

Southern Caesar Salad

$12.00

lemon parmesan dressing, cornbread croutons

Crispy Wedge Salad

$15.00

Hushpuppies

$9.00

brown sugar butter

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

goat cheese, remoulade

Wings

$13.00

jerk, sweet chilli, buffalo

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

hot honey

Share

Lamb & Chorizo Meatballs

$16.00

spicy chorizo sauce, goat cheese

Fried Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

lobster creole sauce

Fried Catfish Sliders

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade

Lucille's Baked Mac

$13.00

delicous

Buttermilk Biscuits 2

$4.00

garlic butter

Buttermilk Biscuits 4

$8.00

garlic butter

Fried Ribs

$17.00

honey sriracha drizzle

Skillet o Cornbread

$12.00

praline, butter, brown sugar bourbon peaches

Blue Crab Toast

$16.00

Handhelds

1861 Smash Burger

$16.00

carmalized onion, sharp cheddar, bacon, garlic aoli, lettuce, tomato

Lamb Burger

$18.00

sharp cheddar, goat cheese, garlic aioli, carmelized onion

Bang Bang Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

fried shrimp, romaine, red pepper flakes

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00

hot sauce, alabama $ sauce, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon

Sides

Candied Yams

$3.00

Seasonal Veg

$3.00

locally sourced

Golden Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Premium Sides

Collards

$4.00

smoked turkey

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

lobster, garlic herb butter, shaved parmesan

Smoked Gouda Grits

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Sweets

Praline Beignets

$10.00

powdered sugar

Coconut Bread Pudding

$10.00

passion fruit-coconut rum custard, vanilla, coconut flakes

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

yum!

Supper

Lucille's Chicken & Waffles

$29.00

maple syrup, bacon, powdered sugar

Jerk Short Rib & Grits

$32.00

beef ribs, smoked gouda grits

Steak Frites

$28.00

NY strip, garlic herb butter, crispy fries

Herb Crusted Lamb Chops

$33.00

smoked gouda grits

Voodoo Chicken Pasta

$24.00

holy trinity, bacon, voodoo sauce, creole seaonings

Stuffed Lobster & Grits

$65.00

jumbo lump crab, shrimp creole sauce

Soul Bowl

$38.00

fried chicken, shrimp, crab, shrimp creole sauce, yukon mashed potatoes

Smothered Salmon & Grits

$43.00

shrimp, crab, seafood creole sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

garlic herb butter, shrimp creole sauce, bacon

Where y'at Shrimp Pasta

$29.00

shrimp, chorizo, coconut cream sauce, tomatoes, holy trinity

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$26.00

remoulade

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

creole herbs and spices

Cajun Butter Chicken

$26.00

24 hour dry brined half chicken

Jambalaya Pasta

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

423 N Broad St, Middletown, DE 19709

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

